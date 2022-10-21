SALEM — Leading up to Friday night's home game against Winthrop, the Salem High coaching staff had been preaching certain mantras to their offensive players — convert third downs, stay on the field, keep the ball moving forward — in an effort to find some offensive consistency to go along with the team's strong defensive play.
On its first drive against the Vikings, those theories were put into action and resulted in a visit to the end zone. Another sequence in the third quarter did as well. But the consistency that the Witches were looking for ultimately didn't manifest itself.
As a result, Winthrop scored 15 third quarter points — including a backbreaking 67-yard punt return for a score that gave them a lead they'd never relinquish — as it held on for a 27-21 Northeastern Conference Lynch triumph at Bertram Field.
Salem (now 5-2) made it close after Winthrop opened up a two-score lead (27-14) with under two minutes to play. With senior captain and quarterback Corey Grimes (11-for-17, 131 yards passing) guiding the team, the Witches marched upfield and got a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Devante Ozuna with 46 seconds left in regulation. The score was set up by a heads-up reception from the hosts' Quinn Rocco Ryan, who followed the bouncing ball off a defenders' hands for a 13-yard tip catch down to the Winthrop 1.
An onsides kick attempted nearly worked for Salem, but the Vikings' Mark Johnson was able to get his hands on the pigskin and fall to the turf with his body cradling it, and his team ran out the clock from there.
"On that first drive our guys did an excellent job moving the chains, being smart and taking what Winthrop gave them," said Salem head coach Matt Bouchard. "We played phenomenal in the first half. We converted some long third downs, but didn't move the ball consistently in those situations. And I thought they beat us in that first four minutes of the second half."
Winthrop (4-3) head coach Jon Cadigan showed his team last year's game film vs. Salem and, while the score was one-sided in his team's favor (34-6), he was aware that the contest had actually been much closer than that.
"Matt does a great job, and they gave us fits with what they did offensively and some other stuff they hadn't shown," Cadigan said of Bouchard and the Witches. "Ideally what we want to do on the first series (defensively) is give up a first down and be like, 'OK guys, let's wake up', but they had us reeling. They did a really nice job.
"But that's why I'm proud of my boys' overall performance tonight; they really responded in the second half."
Shane Field had corralled a 36-yard scoring pass from Grimes to give Salem a 7-0 lead after one; Winthrop cut its deficit to one at halftime after George Galuris ("he had a monster game for us," said Cadigan) ran it in from five yards out in the second half, but the 2-point rush failed.
The Witches hit paydirt again on their first drive of the second half when Ozuna went in off tackle from three yards out and Grimes booted his second extra point of the night. Winthrop tied it just three plays later, however; a 38-yard pass play from Robert Noonan to Galuris set up Demetri Koutsouflakis' 44-yard scoring run on a jet sweep up the left side. The ensuing 2-point rush by Galuris made it 14-14
Then came the evening's biggest play. After going three-and-out on its next series, Salem punted the ball away to Galuris, who caught it on his own 33, hit a wall of would-be Salem tacklers and bounced it outside to the left, where he took off down the sidelines for a 67-yard score.
"We like to pride ourselves in playing all three phases of the game well," said Cadigan, "and obviously that punt return was the game's biggest play."
"Some of the special teams stuff has snuck up on us the last couple of weeks," said Bouchard. "Those things, in a close game like this, we need to execute."
Bellcow back Welvis Acosta went in from nine yards out with 1:56 to play for Winthrop, making it 27-14. But the Witches wouldn't pack it in on Senior Night, going 68 yards to reach the end zone on Ozuna's second touchdown and nearly recovering the following kick.
"One of the things I love about these Salem kids is they're down two scores with under two minutes left, and all they want to do is get back out there and play football," said Bouchard, the 1995 SHS graduate. "If you put yourselves in a position to win at the end of the game like that, that's all I can ask of these kids."
Making his first ever varsity start, junior Louvinsky Nichols had a big game for Salem in the defensive backfield. He broke up a slant attempt on third down, forcing Winthrop to punt, and he also batted away a fourth down pass in the end zone in the second quarter to negate another scoring drive.
"He's a young man that's fought and fought and fought but never got the opportunity (to start) before, but tonight he did and absolutely made the most of it," said Boucahrd.
Salem is on the road next Friday to face unbeaten Peabody (7-0) at Coley Lee Field. The Witches should see two key pieces of their puzzle return to the lineup from injuries in two-way lineman Alex Rodriguez and wideout/cornerback Jesse Round.
Winthrop 27, Salem 21
at Bertram Field, Salem
Winthrop (4-3);0;6;15;6;27
Salem (5-2);7;7;0;7;21
Scoring summary
S-Shane Field 36 pass from Corey Grimes (Grimes kick)
W-George Galuris 5 run (rush failed)
S-Devante Ozuna 3 run (Grimes kick)
W-Demitri Koutsouflakis 44 run (Galuris rush)
W-Galuris 67 punt return (Galuris kick)
W-Welvis Acosta 9 run (pass failed)
S-Ozuna 1 run (Grimes kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Winthrop — Demetri Koutsouflakis 9-81, Welvis Acosta 10-58, George Galuris 11-47, Robert Noonan 7-13; Salem — Devante Ozuna 15-34, Corey Grimes 9-24, Quinn Rocco Ryan 2-8.
PASSING: Winthrop — Noonan 6-10-89-0-0; Salem — Grimes 11-17-131-1-0.
RECEIVING: Winthrop — Galuris 3-55, Koutsouflakis 1-18, Mark Johnson 2-16; Salem — Ryan 6-62, Shane Field 1-36, Ozuna 3-21, Albert Pujols 1-12.