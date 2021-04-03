SHREWSBURY — The first Catholic Conference win of the season didn't come easy, but the young St. John's Prep football team managed to grind out a 14-7 victory over St. John's of Shrewsbury. It wasn't pretty, but the Eagles finished up strong after taking a lead late in the game.
Both teams had their share of red zone chances to blow the game open, but the score remained tied at 7-7 until the fourth quarter when the Eagles capitalized on a mistake. A high snap sailed over Pioneer punter Sam Lavallee's head and while he fell on the ball he was immediately downed by Eagles' captain Collin Taylor at the 6-yard line.
The Eagles (2-2) cashed in on the short field with quarterback Jack Perry making the most of his first start by finding sophomore Stephon Patrick in the left corner of the end zone. It was Perry's second TD pass of the day and Max Rizza added the PAT to put SJP ahead for good.
After the game Taylor, who was a force all afternoon, said the win was an important one for his team, and now the focus turns to next week's home game against Xaverian.
"We need to build off this," he said. "They were tough up front, and this was a battle between two great running backs, Guy and their No. 34. It was a fight all the way, and I'm so glad we came out on top. The other day coach was saying we need to get our swagger back. So many different guys contributed to this win."
The Pioneers threatened to knot it up again when Mike Bonsu returned the kickoff to the Prep-44, and stellar running back Bobby Rodelakis (33-195 yards) carried the ball to the Prep-22, but on third down Ryan Miller's pass to Bonsu resulted in a 2-yard loss after a hard hit by Eagle linebacker Dylan Wodarski.
On fourth down Miller's pass intended for Keith Sarkodieh was broken up at the goal line by Tyee Ambrosh with under four minutes remaining, and the Eagles ate up the clock behind hard running James Guy, who got the nod six straight times to advance all the way into Pioneer territory. Guy finished with a season-best 186 yards on 32 totes.
"At times it seemed like this was a case of who wanted it least, but we grinded it out," said SJP coach Brian St. Pierre, who was missing some key players due to injuries. "It's a great win for us. We're young and inexperienced, but also getting better each week."
What helped jump start the Eagles were fumble recoveries by Wodarski, Taylor, and Conan Keefe to end Pioneer threats. The first came in the opening quarter when Rodelakis picked up big gains, and Miller found his favorite receiver Matt Marchese for a first down at the Prep 5-yard before a turnover.
It took only three plays for SJP to get on the board when Perry looked to Jesse Ofurie for a 75-yard touchdown play. Ofurie caught the ball at midfield and raced up the right sideline to pay dirt.
The lead didn't last long as the Pioneers answered just over a minute into the second quarter to knot it up. The Prep was a yard away from taking the lead back late in the second quarter, but on fourth down Perry's pass was tipped and intercepted by Darren Appiah.
"They are big and physical up front," said St. Pierre said of the Pioneers. "We made some adjustments at halftime, and played better in the second half. Taylor (sack and tackles for a loss) had another big game. There's a reason he'll be playing for Princeton next year, and Guy (32-186) was our best player along with Collin. I thought our DB's played really well, too."
St. John's Prep 14, St. John's Shrewsbury 7
at Pioneer Field, Shrewsbury
St. John's Prep (2-2) 7 0 0 7 — 14
St. John's Shrewsbury (0-2) 0 7 0 0 — 7
SJP - Jesse Ofurie 75 pass from Jack Perry (Max Rizza kick)
SJS - Luke Ferraco 3 run (Sam Lavallee kick)
SJP - Stephon Patrick 10 pass from Perry (Rizza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: St. John's Prep — James Guy 32-186; Jack Perry 3-(-4); St. John's Shrewsbury — Bobby Rodelakis 33-195; Darren Appiah 4-8; Luke Ferraco 1-3; Ryan Miller 4-(-2)
PASSING: St. John's Prep — Jack Perry 8-19-146-2-2; St. John's Shrewsbury — Ryan Miller 10-14-117-0-0
RECEIVING: St. John's Prep — Jesse Ofurie 2-100; Stephon Patrick 3-28; Jackson Delaney 2-14; Grady McGovan 1-4; St. John's Shrewsbury — Matt Marchese 8-56; Darren Appiah 4-25; Keith Sarkodieh 1-22; Mike Bonsu 2-10; CJ Ewing 2-4