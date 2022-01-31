The Swampscott High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its Class of 2021 inductees.
This year’s inductees are made up of a pair of state championship squads — the 1981 Class D state co-champion indoor track team and Swampscott’s 2008-09 Division 3 girls basketball state champions — as well as nine outstanding student-athletes and legendary coach Julie Halloran.
The former athletic greats who will be enshrined are Ty Anderson (Class of 1963), Ali Beaulieu (Class of 2009), Marissa Gambale (Class of 2009), Michael Jauron (Class of 1974), Peter Massey (Class of 1984), Tara Nimkar (Class of 2009), Angelo Salustri (Class of 1981), Doug Spofford (Class of 1990) and Adam Sussman (Class of 2006).
These outstanding Big Blue athletes will be celebrated by the Hall of Fame committee at a date to be determined sometime in 2022; more information will be provided when details are confirmed.