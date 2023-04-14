A self-proclaimed “great four years” at Providence College is nearing the end of its undergraduate days for Grant Latimer. The business management major from Topsfield will graduate in five weeks, and his time playing lacrosse for the Friars has three regular season games remaining ... plus, hopefully, the Big East playoffs.
The former Pingree School standout had his freshman season of college lacrosse cancelled after six games because of the pandemic. Now he’s a 22-year-old senior captain and defenseman who has helped his teammates adjust to a new coaching staff this season as they look to claim one of four playoff spots in their league.
“Having Grant as a captain has been extremely beneficial to me and our staff,” first-year Providence men’s lacrosse head coach Bobby Benson said. “He’s an awesome young man and has truly helped us successfully navigate team dynamics and the new campus environment. I’m not sure where we’d be as a staff without the help of Grant Latimer.”
Part of what he preaches, said Latimer, are lessons learned from the two senior captains he had as a freshman (Nick Shaw and Tim Hinrichs). Not only did they set an example for him and his teammates, but also helped the team’s younger players strike a balance between going to college, playing Division 1 lacrosse, and navigating relationships on and off the field.
“They showed us the right way to do things, so I’ve wanted to give back what I got as a freshman,” said Latimer, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound defensive force. “I’m not a big rah rah guy; I just pride myself on taking younger guys under my wing and showing them how to do the right thing around campus, in the classroom, and around the team. I want there to be meaning in my words.
“It’s about leading by example, and I think people see I try to set an example each and every day.”
The Friars head into this weekend’s big home game against 13th ranked Villanova with a 5-6 record. They’ll travel to take on the University of Denver a week from Friday, then wrap up the regular season on Saturday, April 29 at home against St. John’s University.
“Georgetown, Denver and Villanova have been the playoff mainstays in the Big East, and we seem to go back and forth with Marquette for the last spot,” said Latimer. “So beating them April 1st (16-14) was huge. We want to build off of that, especially since we missed the playoffs last year and it was lousy. We want to go back.”
Latimer has served as a conduit between his teammates and new coaches, buying in fully to Benson’s methods for success. They’ve stressed the balance of putting in hard work, but without being stressed in order to achieve that goal. In other words, have fun playing a sport you love.
A tenacious defender who causes turnovers, scoops ground balls and helps transition it upfield to his offensive teammates, Latimer also makes a huge difference on game day. He starts alongside fellow senior John Hufnagel, a long stick middie, and sophomore Gregg Dennison, and has caused 11 turnovers this spring to go along with 18 ground balls.
“Grant is a leader of our defense. His knowledge, preparation, and work ethic set the standard for the rest of the team to follow,” said Benson.
“He’s stepped up big for us in many games this year. He’s often been tasked with covering the other team’s best player and some of the best players in country. We’re fortunate to have him anchoring our defense as his play has been reliable and consistent.”
He sees bright things ahead for two of his teammates: junior attackman Brendan Driscoll, with whom he played with at Pingree, and freshman attack Tommy Sarni at St. John’s Prep.
“They’ll have great opportunities to do big things here and make plays,” he said.
Latimer will do an internship with Alliant Insurance in risk management this summer, then return to Providence for graduate school in the fall. He’s not ready for this current itineration of his college life to be over just yet.
“Coming to Providence was the best decision I ever made,” he said. “These might not have been a traditional four years, but my time here has been amazing and so have all the relationships I’ve made with teammates, classmates, teachers and coaches. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
“I just hope we can keep going once the playoffs roll around and make it last a little longer.”
