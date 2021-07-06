Laudati takes over YNS Sharks program

One of the North Shore's most successful competitive swim programs has a new head coach, with David Laudati taking over the YNS Sharks of the YMCA of the North Shore.
Having worked both in Arizona (as Director of Competitive Swimming and Aquatics at Westside YMCA) and in Connecticut, where he earned an age group Coach of the Year honor, Laudati brings tremendous experience at all age levels to the YNS program.
“We are thrilled to have David join our program’s long history of success in Competitive Aquatics. We know he will build on our robust competitive program and continue to help it improve and grow as we finally can get back to team sports and live competitions," Director of Operations Arthur Athanas said,
Laudati's approach is to encourage improvement through technique and sportsmanship. He says his coaching style revolves around working collaboratively with each swimmer to support and guide them in a healthy, fun environment while helping them reach their goals.
The competitive program is based out of the Beverly YMCA and also uses all the Y pools around the North Shore such as Gloucester, Ipswich, Marblehead, Haverhill and Salem. The program has a pre-competitive team for grades K-8 and a competitive team in grades K-12; over the years, YNS products have had tons of success at the high school level with many going on to swim in college and some reaching the Olympic Trials in recent years.
