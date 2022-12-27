NORTH ANDOVER — Lawrence High boys basketball coach Jesus Moore kept it simple when asked what his goals were for his team heading into Tuesday’s opening round of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic.
“Win,” said Moore.
If the Lancers’ dominant 82-55 victory over St. John’s Prep is any indication of what’s to come, that goal is very much within reach.
Thanks in large part to its tremendous defensive pressure, Lawrence was able to take the Eagles out of their comfort zone early and often en route to a double-digit lead by halftime. The Lancers kept their foot on the gas from there, running away from the Prep after the break for a wire-to-wire victory.
“That’s on me,” said Eagles’ head coach Dave Clay, his team now 0-2. “I have to get them more prepared for that pressure and that’s something I have to have us work on in practice and I hadn’t. So that one’s on me.”
Utilizing an effective full court press out of the gate, Lawrence held the Eagles off the scoreboard for the first four-plus minutes of action. The lead was just six (19-13), however, after one quarter of play thanks to a trio of free throws at the end of the frame from Eagles’ guard Liam Buys.
The Lancer lead ballooned to 17 (32-15) with under four to play in the half, and they ultimately took a 40-25 advantage into the break. Lawrence had eight steals in the opening half alone while forcing a number of errant Prep passes that led to more turnovers.
“That’s what we do. We want to pressure, we want to push, we want to turn people over and we want to make it a track meet because that’s where our kids excel,” said Moore.
Lawrence displayed speed, skill and athleticism from the guard positions, and both strength and length in the paint. The combination proved deadly for an Eagles team that was realistically treading water for the entirety of the contest, and Lawrence’s unmatched depth only made things more difficult.
Marius Canery led the Lancers with 24 points, three assists and a pair of steals, but it was a full group effort in the win. He was one of ten players to find the scoring column for his team, with Nasiah Perez (14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Jonathan Ocasio (12 points, 2 steals), Danny Reyes (9 points, 3 assists), Isaiah Ogunbare (6 points, 9 rebounds) and Igor Gonzalez (10 rebounds, 1 block) all contributing in one way or another.
On the other side, Eagles’ senior captain and stretch five Mike O’Brien continued to play well, scoring 17 points with four rebounds and four blocks. But the Prep was overpowered on the glass (42-26 rebounding advantage for Lawrence) and could never string together enough stops to make a serious run.
“I was proud of how resilient we were in that we really didn’t back down,” said Clay. “We kept fighting and that’s just a testament to the character of the young men I get to coach. They never wavered and even though things weren’t going our way, it didn’t stop them from competing hard.”
Eagles’ reserve big man Gregory Keane impressed in some fourth quarter minutes off the bench, scoring eight points with three boards and three blocks, as well as a dunk in limited action.
The Prep isn’t going to face a team as talented and deep as the Lancers every time out, and Tuesday’s setback should serve as a stepping stone moving forward.
Lawrence 82,
St. John’s Prep 55
at Merrimack College
St. John’s Prep (0-2): Joseph Vella 1-0-2, Kaleel Javier 1-0-2, Liam Buys 4-3-15, Quinn Gregoire 0-2-2, Jack Angelopolus 2-0-5, Gael Muchnik 1-0-2, Daniel Trainor 1-1-3, Mike O’Brien 7-2-17, Gregory Keane 3-2-8. Totals: 20-10-55.
Lawrence (4-0): Goendy Rosario 1-0-2, Danny Reyes 3-1-9, Marius Canery 10-2-24, Sebastian Silverio 2-0-5, Ryan Grunon 2-0-4, Braylin Castillo 2-0-4, Isaiah Ogunbare 2-2-6, Jonathan Ocasio 5-0-12, Felix Rosario 1-0-2, Nesiha Perez 4-5-14. Totals: 32-10-82.
Halftime: 40-25, Lawrence
3-pointers: SJP — Buys 3, Angelopolus, O’Brien; LAW — Reyes 2, Canery 2, Ocasio 2, Silverio, Perez.
