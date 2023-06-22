I don’t have exact figures to support this theory, but by and large seniors tend to dominate the headlines when it comes to high school sports. They’ve been around the longest, are often team captains, and generally make up a certain squad’s best players.
Boys lacrosse on the North Shore is no different. You’ve read about (and seen photos of) guys like Jimmy Ayers, Connor Cronin, Manny Alvarez-Segee, Colby Dunham, Riley McClure, Henry Wright, et. al. for their on-field exploits, and deservedly so.
But for our final column of the season, let’s look ahead to the future.
For each of our 13 area teams below, here are five players who figure to have big roles for their clubs in 2024 (and, in certain cases, beyond). Some are already stars, others are on the precipice, and still others we’ve earmarked to break out next spring.
BEVERLY
Brad Griffin just gets the job done defensively for the Panthers, no matter who he’s matched up against. He’s a stalwart on the back end. The Maloblocki brothers, junior John (11 goals, 21 assists) and freshman Matt (32 goals, 21 assists) should be two of the best playmakers in the Northeastern Conference next spring. Colby Vaccaro (208 saves) established himself as a reliable shot stopper in net this season as an 11th grader. Another junior, Ethan Haight, made the most of every opportunity he was given as a defensive middie and popped in a couple of goals, too.
DANVERS
He never found his way onto the scoresheet, but that’s all right because Brendan ‘Bubba’ Roach always did something at D-mid or defense to make an impact for the Falcons; I don’t see that changing his senior season. Sophomore middie Brady Tersolo (16 goals, 18 assists), junior mid Sean Rivard (22 goals, 11 assists) and junior attack Jake Ryan (8 goals) should all be integral parts of the offense, and sophomore Aidan Perry is likely to return between the pipes after filling in admirably in the latter of the season.
PEABODY
The Tanners’ best two players — attackman Matt Bettencourt (37 goals, 19 assists) and offensive-minded LSM Johnny Lucas (33 goals) — both return in 2024, which has to be music to their fans’ ears. A full, healthy season in net from Aiden Haight as a junior should only increase their chances of victory. I can see Derek Collins taking a big leap forward his junior year in the midfield; the same holds true for senior-to-be Michael Ryan on defense.
SALEM
Alfred Ferrioli was a junior captain this season who’ll bring even more leadership and clout to the tables, both playing on defense and in the locker room. Still relatively new to the sport, leading scorer Mikey Curtin (18 goals) should see those totals soar as a junior attack; classmate and midfielder Miguel Arcila (7 goals) will also be that much better all over the field. Long stick middie Jayden Benson, another 10th grader, was one of the region’s most improved players over the course of the season, and eighth grade goalie Vincent Milano will learn from the plethora of shots he faced this spring (446) and be better for it a year from now.
MARBLEHEAD
There’s a lot of talent leaving this 21-win team, but there’s also a bountiful crop of guys behind them ready to pick up the slack. Eliot Pluss and J.J. Pollender had major roles on defense and will do so again as seniors. Charlie Grenier (31 goals, 28 assists), a junior, and fellow attack Reece Moore (23 goals, 13 assists) will continue to pile up points. I’m looking for junior-to-be Bodie Smith to really establish himself as one of the area’s best LSM’s.
MASCONOMET
Middie Jack Wexler scored 24 times as a junior and has the skill set to pot 40 as a Chieftain senior. Owen McNally (17 goals, 9 assists) and Griffin Halecki (14 goals, 8 assists), who’ll enter their senior and junior years, respectively, will be the primary guys up front. Will Carey should continue to be a two-way middie who also wins faceoffs, and Madden Bernier will be a team leader on defense as a senior playing in front of a first-time varsity keeper.
SWAMPSCOTT
Liam Keaney had himself a really nice season as a sophomore attack, placing second on the Big Blue in goals (32) and points (52). Two of his classmates, Jay Domelowicz and Sam Brodsky, should see similar leaps next season on defense. Tim Sheehan, yet another sophomore, will be back for another season in net. Jason Rothwell (22 goals) showed a lot of promise as a freshman; bigger things certainly await him.
ST. JOHN’S PREP
With 39 underclassmen who saw varsity time this season, where do you even begin with the three-time defending state champs? For the sake of this exercise, I’ll leave out guys like Princeton-bound Jake Vana and starting sophomore defenders Ryan DeLucia, Sam Wilmot and Jack Weissenburger. So let’s start with LSM Nick Schibli, another 10th grader who I see blossoming next spring. Classmate Luke Kelly (21 goals, 9 assists) could add 20+ points to his totals as a middie. Yet another sophomore, Cam McCarthy, came into the Prep this year and put up 19 goals and 36 assists; he’s bound for bigger and better things. Grayson Ambrosh is going to be a force at defensive middie, and Jack Doherty will be the next in a long line of successful FOGO’s for the Eagles.
BISHOP FENWICK
A captain as a junior this year, middie Joey Marshall had a team-best 33 assists and will be Fenwick’s top scoring option with Alvarez-Segee having graduated. Senior-to-be Anthony Sasso (24 goals, 15 assists) and incoming junior Nathaniel Ricciuti (38 goals, 13 assists) figure to see their point totals spike, too. Defensive middie and faceoff guy Luke Connolly is powerful and just started showing what he’s really capable of near season’s end; he’s going to be a monster in ‘24. Kieran Corcoran‘s game flourished when he was moved back to defense and he’ll have an even bigger role as a captain next season with Marshall, Sasso and Connolly. (BONUS: a full season of health from Lincoln Dugan should see him shine on D as a Class of 2025 member).
PINGREE
Sophomore goaltender Max Becker is already one of the best keepers in Eastern Mass. and has 39 career victories in just two seasons. He could be one of the area’s best all-time before he graduates. Junior Sean Stevens (49 goals, 16 assists), a University of Vermont commit, was leading the team in scoring before a midseason injury slowed him down for a few contests; the middie is a potential 90-point scorer next spring. One can see Fairfield-bound junior attackman Bodie Cannata (42 goals, 17 assists) ascending to similar heights. Jack Broderick figures to be the leader of a strong defense as a senior, and after repeating his freshman year Matt Tersolo (16 goals, 12 assists) should really start piling up points as a sophomore attack in ‘24.
IPSWICH
Freshman middies Finn Wright (15 goals) and Charlie Edler (9) had solid first seasons as varsity members, and they’ll be counted on to do much more offensively next year. Will Harrington‘s 26 goals and 42 points were both second on the team this season; the junior midfielder will be a go-to guy for the Tigers. Louis Harrington at LSM and Will Gromko on defense are incoming sophomores eager to assume larger pieces of the IHS pie.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Look for middie Will Stidsen (25 goals, 10 assists) to step up as the Generals’ top scorer as a senior. Mike Pitkin should get the starting job in net as a senior, with fellow seniors-to-be such as Evan Haughey (defense) and Ben Mark (D-middie) protecting the crease in front of him. I think Brady Scudder (14 goals, 13 assists) surprises with a breakout season as a junior attack, too.
ESSEX TECH
As the Hawks fly into the Cape Ann League next season, they’ll have some of their best players back, including seniors-to-be Fisher Gadbois (79 goals, 46 assists) and Dominic Tiberii (23 goals, 19 assists) at midfield, LSM Armani Booth (30 goals, 23 assists), and goalie Damian Biersteker (230 saves). Throw in sophomore captain Lucas Goulet on defense, and Essex Tech has a strong foundation from which to build with.
