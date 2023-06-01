A capsule look at our 10 teams in this year’s boys lacrosse MIAA state tournament:
ST. JOHN’S PREP
Record: 17-2 (Catholic Conference co-champions)
Seed: No. 1 in Division 1
Opens playoffs with: Winner of Barnstable (3-15)/Peabody (9-9) next week at Glatz Field (date/time TBA)
Strengths: The two-time defending state champions have incredible depth, with an astonishing 32 different players having recorded at least one point. They’ve played the best competition in and out-of-state, can score goals in bunches, have an outstanding faceoff man in Chris Esposito (202-of-307) who wins two-thirds of every draw he takes, and an underrated defense in front of goalie Gavin Kornitsky. They can push the pace, settle it down, and win ground balls all over the field. The fact that junior middie Jake Vana is back to full health only adds to a powerhouse attack that includes Jimmy Ayers, Matt Morrow, Will Sawyer, Luke Kelly, Lucas Verrier, Cam McCarthy, et al.
Weaknesses: The Eagles learned a valuable lesson during their midseason loss to BC High by falling behind early and being unable to turn on their own offense as if it were a faucet. They’re at their best when they jump on opponents early; failure to do so could prove problematic, especially the deeper they advance into the postseason.
Bet you didn’t know: The Eagles have 10 double digit scorers on their roster, more than any other area team: Ayers (43), Morrow (34), Verrier (21), Sawyer (19), McCarthy (17), Kelly (17), Vana (13), Harlan Graber (13), Rowan Mondello (10), and Brendan Powers (10).
BEVERLY
Record: 12-6
Seed: No. 28
Opens playoffs with: Division 1 first round at Hingham (17-2) Monday, 7 p.m.
Strengths: The Orange-and-Black are a resilient group, one that has won close games, bounced back from upset losses, and improved after setbacks against better teams. Colby Vaccaro has been the team’s unsung hero in net; defenders Brendan McCarron and junior captain Bradley Griffin have had strong seasons, and balanced scoring pop from the likes of Mason Simpson, Gavin Lawrence, John Maloblocki, Cam Smith, FO/middie James Silva, and Matt Maloblocki.
Weaknesses: The division they’re forced to play in. Realistically, the Panthers are a Division 2 team and belong in that playoff bracket (and where, if the latest 2024/2025 proposal goes through, they will be moving forward). Going up against a state powerhouse in the first round isn’t much of a reward for a better-than-expected regular season.
Bet you didn’t know: With 31 goals and 52 points, Matt Maloblocki has had the best offensive season for a BHS freshman in a decade.
PEABODY
Record: 9-9
Seed: No. 33
Opens playoffs with: Division 1 preliminary round game at Barnstable (3-15) Monday, 6 p.m.
Strengths: Belief in each other might be the Tanners’ biggest strength. They’ve been down at halftime (and even in the second half) of several games that they’ve rallied back to win by staying the course and playing their game. Matt Bettencourt (37 goals) is the team’s top marksman, and the contributions of offensive-minded LSM Johnny Lucas (32 goals) can’t be ignored. The return of Aiden Haight in net from injury is another plus. A prelim victory would be a huge feather in this team’s cap.
Weaknesses: Peabody doesn’t produce a ton of goals — just 133 on the season — and can’t afford to being playing catch up against any opponent. Winning faceoffs, where Anthony Curcio excels, and gaining possession must be a playoff priority.
Bet you didn’t know: Take out an early season 19-1 victory over Salem, and the Tanners’ eight other wins were by a combined total of 12 goals. They had five 1-goal triumphs, two others by two goals and one by three scores.
MARBLEHEAD
Record: 18-0 (Northeastern Conference Dunn champions)
Seed: No. 7
Opens playoffs with: Division 2 first road vs. Boston Latin Friday at Piper Field, 6 p.m.
Strengths: Let’s see: scoring, confidence, goaltending, defense, faceoffs .. those are all checkmarks in the Magicians’ favor. That, plus the fact that perhaps they’re being overlooked by other Division 2 teams with state title aspirations simply because their league schedule might not be as strong as others. Connor Cronin (68 goals, 107 points) is one of the best players in the entire division; other marksmen include Carter Laramie (43 goals, 65 points), Charlie Grenier (29 goals, 54 points), Baxter Jennings (33 goals, 43 points), and Reece Moore (22 goals, 35 points). Goaltender Finn Maniaci has been stellar in front of equally talented defenders such as Sam Annese, J.J. Pollender, Eliot Plus, Eddie Johns and Hogan Sedky.
Weaknesses: The Magicians have breezed to victory in many of their games simply because the competition hasn’t pushed them. That will change in the postseason, so they need to be focused — an issue at times this spring — for four full quarters.
Bet you didn’t know: The Magicians have not only allowed the fewest goals (94) of any North Shore team, but their goals for/goals against differential of +151 is also tops in the region.
MASCONOMET
Record: 7-11
Seed: No. 25
Opens playoffs with: Division 2 first round at No. 8 Walpole (11-7) Monday, 4 p.m.
Strengths: Head coach Chris Roach refers to his offense as ‘death by 1,000 paper cuts’ in that there isn’t one go-to guy for other teams to shut down; the Chieftains get offense from all over. Seven players (Will Mitchell, Cooper Easley, Miles Mireault, Jack Wexler, Owen McNally, Mike Rossi and Griffin Halecki) have between 21 and 43 points, making for a balanced attack. Twin brothers Tristen and Colin Dillon are both future players who are difference makers at LSM and goaltender, respectively.
Weaknesses: Masconomet has been on the wrong end of almost all of their close games this season, dropping six one-goal contests, another by two goals and one by three. Another such setback means their season will be over.
Bet you didn’t know: Colin Dillon leads all North Shore goaltenders with an average of better than 13 saves a game (186 saves in 14 games played).
BISHOP FENWICK
Record: 10-8
Seed: No. 22
Opens playoffs with: Division 3 first round at No. 11 Hanover (6-11) Sunday, 4 p.m.
Strengths: Fenwick has a true alpha scorer in senior Manny Alvarez-Segee (47 goals, 77 points), another promising marksman in Nathaniel ‘Sparkles’ Ricciuti (37 goals), scoring help from Anthony Sasso, Tyler Mullen, and Aidan Byrne, among others; gritty guys like Luke Connolly, Kieran Corcoran, Thomas Swanton, Matt O’Connor and Lincoln Dugan, and an active keeper in Will Gibbs that keeps his team in games.
Weaknesses: Can the Crusaders match a quality team such as Hanover goal-for-goal? Can they come up with the lockdown defensive stops needed in the fourth quarter of a tight game? Can they win just their third-ever road postseason contest?
Bet you didn’t know: Fenwick junior captain Joey Marshall holds the distinction of having the most goals (18) of any player in the area who had more assists (33) than actual tallies.
ESSEX TECH
Record: 14-4 (not including Wednesday night’s late game)
Seed: No. 20
Opens playoffs with: Division 3 first round at No. 13 Bedford (13-7), (date/time TBA)
Strengths: The Hawks (241 goals) can score in bunches. Fisher Gadbois (72 goals, 117 points) is having one of the great single season scoring years in North Shore boys lacrosse history, and LSM Armani Booth (31 goals, 51 points), Timothy Tavares (20 goals, 47 points), and Dom Tiberii (22 goals, 40 points) are no slouches, either. Damian Biersteker is a proven stopper between the posts, too.
Weaknesses: Essex Tech dominates in-league competition, but has had difficulty when the competition steps up with non-league losses to Beverly, Danvers, Manchester Essex and Central Catholic. Can they turn the tide now when it matters most?
Bet you didn’t know: Gadbois has the three highest scoring individual games of the 2023 season on his resume, piling up 12 points against Nashoba, 11 points vs. Northeast Regional, and 10 points vs. Greater Lowell.
SWAMPSCOTT
Record: 8-10
Seed: No. 27
Opens playoffs with: Division 3 first round at No. 6 Dracut (14-4), (time/date TBA)
Strengths: Swampscott benefited from playing ‘up’ during the regular season last season and reached the Division 3 state quarterfinals; is another unexpected run in the cards? Goalie Timmy Sheehan, defensemen such as Eli Zaklin and Jay Domelowicz, and scorers such as Jason Codispoti (36 goals, 52 points) and Liam Keaney (31 goals, 51 points) believe they can.
Weaknesses: Staying patient when they have possession and not rushing their shots is critical to success; so is coming up with defensive stops in transition. In order to hang with the heavily favored Middies, they’ll need to do these and plenty more for a chance.
Bet you didn’t know: The Big Blue have played seven one-goal games this spring, winning three of them.
IPSWICH
Record: 8-5
Seed: No. 9
Opens playoffs with: Division 4 first round vs. No. 24 Whittier (12-6), (time/date TBA)
Strengths: Senior leadership has been key for the Tigers. Eliot Donovan (43 goals) has a great shot and a nose for the net; a healthy Henry Wright (20 goals) will boost their chances immeasurably; and defender Peter Bauman and goalie Ryan Orroth are both steadfast in denying goals against. Ipswich always seems to rise to the occasion come playoff time, too.
Weaknesses: There isn’t a lot of depth on the roster, and many of their younger players will be thrown right into the playoff fire. How they respond could play a big role in any success the Tigers have.
Bet you didn’t know: If Ipswich can win two playoff games, that would give head coach Glenn Foster 325 career victories as IHS head coach.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Record: 4-14
Seed: No. 26
Opens playoffs with: Division 4 first round at No. 7 Lynnfield (10-8) Monday, 6 p.m.
Strengths: Lucas Hunt (49 goals) can score in virtually any situation and Will Stidsen (25 goals) is capable of doing the same. Goaltender Ben Wood has made an area best 253 saves.
Weaknesses: The Generals don’t have much depth and have several key players injured. While a playoff upset isn’t out of the cards, especially against a familiar foe (Lynnfield beat HW, 9-5, during the regular season), it most certainly will be difficult.
Bet you didn’t know: Wood made more saves in one game (22, vs. Manchester Essex on May 11) than any other area goaltender this spring.
