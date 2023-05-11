We’ve all heard of the kid who takes his ball and goes home when he’s unhappy.
It’s quite the opposite for Armani Booth and Johnny Lucas. They’d rather scoop up the ball in their own end of the lacrosse field, dodge their way past opponents downfield with a long pole in their hands, and fire a rocket into the back of the other team’s net.
The two Peabody residents are both formidable long stick middies for their respective clubs: Booth for Essex Tech, Lucas for Peabody High. Aside from their defensive skills, what’s made the two juniors truly stand out has been their scoring prowess of late.
Lucas, a 17-year-old who calls West Peabody home, has 24 goals on the season, second on the Tanners only to captain Matt Bettencourt‘s 30. He has scored in each of his team’s last eight games, including a 4-goal, 3-assist performance in a win over Gloucester. He also ripped the net four times against Winthrop.
“I like to push it offensively. It comes naturally,” said Lucas, who was an attackman all through youth lacrosse before switching to a pole in ninth grade. “At the beginning of the season I wasn’t shooting much, but now I feel comfortable doing it.”
Booth, an imposing 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, has been on a similar scoring trajectory. He’s scored 18 times in the Hawks’ last seven games, the best of those being a 6-goal, 3-assist outburst in a 20-9 win over Whittier Tech. On a high powered offensive squad, the third-year starting LSM is third in both goals (25) and points (40) for Essex Tech.
Has a North Shore defenseman ever had six goals, or nine points, in one game? Not that these eyes can remember. And certainly impressive for a player who had one solitary goal his first two years of high school ball.
“I never used to shoot the ball,” the 17-year-old Booth admitted, “but now I feel confident doing it. I practice scooping ground balls and shooting at my house, which has helped my confidence.
“I never really knew I could do it, honestly, but one game I just decided to run upfield and rip it,” he continued. “I was surprised the first time it went in, because I never scored much before. Now I feel I can contribute even more.”
Imagine being a midfielder or attackman tasked with trying to get a stick on either Booth or Lucas (a force himself at 6-foot-1 and 190 lbs.) to knock the ball free or prevent them from getting within shooting range?
“I’ve seen a lot of good players during my time coaching 10 years in Marblehead and five at Triton, but I’ve never seen a kid pick up the ball, go through traffic and rip it top right corner the way Armani does with a long pole,” marveled Essex Tech head coach Sean Powers.
“Armani’s still defensively sound, excelling at ground balls and is very physical in his own end,” added Powers. “But something clicked this year offensively for me where he’s gotten a whiff of scoring and run with it. His stick skills have improved immensely in one year, and when he picks up the ball he has a toe drag-type cradle to get it before anyone else.
“Between that and using his body properly, other kids can’t get it away from him. He doesn’t choke up on his stick as he’s dodging, either; a lot of guys run upfield with their hand near the top of their sticks, but he doesn’t need to. And his stick is always checked to be legal before games; I make sure the other coach sees it when it’s being checked.”
Jason Marshall, Peabody’s first-year varsity coach who played LSM for the Tanners, sings similar platitudes about Lucas, saying it takes a “next level athlete” to protect the ball and run it upfield with a 6-foot pole and finish the play by scoring the way Lucas does.
“Johnny almost forced my hand into this,” he admitted. “I’ve always grown up thinking defensive guys play D and offensive guys play O, but then Johnny goes out there and makes great runs upfield and results in a goal for us.
“It started against Gloucester where our offense was a bit stagnant and Johnny went into that mode where he took it himself, took off on a fast break and put it home. Then he did it again and scored again, making great plays almost every time. Now it’s gotten to the point where he’s put out there on our man-up unit regularly because he can bury shots. We’ve given him free rein to be the player he really is.”
Not only do the two players live in the same city, but they also played youth lacrosse together growing up. So perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that they’ve developed similar two-way games where they can make an impact at both ends of the field.
Lucas, who said he usually looks to shoot off-stick down low, said there’s been a team benefit to his joining the offense that doesn’t result in him being the goal scorer on a given play.
“Teams are starting to double team me and put poles on me, so I’m getting more assists by finding open teammates, said Lucas, whose older brother Drew (another former goal scoring LSM at Peabody High) will travel with his Bryant University teammates to take on powerhouse Johns Hopkins in the Division 1 NCAA tournament this Saturday in Maryland.
“A goal’s a goal, whether I score it or one of my teammates does. They all count and help the team.”
Marshall feels that Lucas can “absolutely” play a high level of college lacrosse.
“I always tell Johnny, ‘Play your game the way you can and be better than the guy you’re going up against’. Considering he’s usually on the other team’s best scorer, that shows you how good Johnny can be.”
Booth, who is studying to become an electrician at Essex Tech and holds a 3.7 grade point average, is known as arguably the hardest hitter in North Shore hockey circles. It’s an element of his game he also brings to the lacrosse field, giving him even more value.
On the wing for every Essex Tech faceoff, he uses his physicality and boxing out skills to get many of those that spring free, giving the Hawks possession time after time.
“His on-field mentality is to be physical and get ground balls. But once he crosses that 50-yard line,” said Powers, “that all goes out the window and he’s 100 percent an offensive player.”
“So much of success is confidence,” said Booth, whose mother Sasha said his first name came after her mother saw it and loved it, and it was the only one she and husband Brad could agree on for their only child. “Scoring in lacrosse, for me, comes down to hockey to be honest. I see a lot of hockey guys being creative and feel like I can do those things, too, so I pull them out and try them and they work. Then I figure, ‘Why can’t I do that in lacrosse, too?’
“After all, scoring a goal looks a lot better than you stopping one on defense.”
With head coach Dave McKenzie away in Italy on a trip, assistant Mike Saccomani took over the reins for Bishop Fenwick. After a pair of close setbacks against Triton Sunday and Bedford the following day, the Crusaders pulled out an overtime win over Catholic Central League rival Cardinal Spellman Wednesday afternoon in Brockton.
Volunteer coaches are an important part of any team in any sport. These folks are truly involved for the love of the sport; most are unpaid, but want to pay it forward with the next generation of players.
Case in point: Beverly’s Connor Murphy. The Northeastern Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year at Beverly High as an attackman in 2007, Murphy is a volunteer in name only. He’s active on the sidelines during games, coaching up players both as they come off the field and during lulls in play, and works constantly with the Panthers on drills and skills during practices.
“He lives for these guys,” Beverly head coach Matt Riordan said of Murphy, an account executive at Cabot Risk Strategies, LLC. “Ryan comes to every game, every practice. He’s always positive, and the kids love him because they know how much he gives of himself to the team and to help them improve.”
Riordan, a long time English teacher at Beverly High, knew who Murphy was but never had him in class. So when he got the interim head coaching job in 2021 and Murphy messaged him on LinkedIn about helping out in any way he could, Riordan was elated to bring him on board.
“Our offense has a lot of faith in him because Connor can absolutely back up what he’s saying to them,” said Riordan. “He still has those special skills; sometimes he’ll be showing them a drill and will rip a shot on net and I’m like, ‘Whoa, Murph!’ The kids notice, too, and listen to what he’s teaching them.”
With two-plus weeks left in the regular season, each team in our coverage area has between four and six games remaining before the playoffs begin. How many of those teams fare in these contests will determine playoff seedings and whether they earn a home game or hit the road.
Currently at 7-7 but not among the top 32 teams power ranked in Division 1, Peabody will undoubtedly have to finish .500 or better to get a postseason dance ticket. Following Thursday’s game at unbeaten Marblehead, the Tanners have a big one Monday night at home (7 p.m.) against Beverly. Following that, they’ve got their final road contest at Manchester Essex on May 17, followed by the Danish Cup — which Peabody has never lost — at home against Bishop Fenwick on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m.
Masconomet (currently 6-8) has the benefit of playing its final four games at home on the grass in Boxford, but they’ll be tested by Marblehead (May 16), Swampscott (May 18), Melrose (May 23) and Westford Academy (May 26). The Chieftains were ranked 27th in the most recent Division 2 power rating, but they’d prefer not to chance strength-of-schedule only getting them into postseason play.
Ipswich has only 13 regular season games scheduled this spring and will be busy between now and their finale on May 26. Following a road tilt Friday at Amesbury, the Tigers (currently 5-3 and ranked No. 5 in Division 4) will host Hamilton-Wenham (Saturday), Manchester Essex (May 19) and, in a non-league tussle, Danvers (May 23) before finishing up at Triton.
Making the playoffs isn’t a concern for two-time Division 1 champion St. John’s Prep (13-2), which for the first time fell from No. 1 to No. 2 in the Division 1 rankings. The Eagles purposely set up their schedule to be road tested at the end of the season, and they’ll play defending New Hampshire state titlist Bishop Guertin in Nashua next Wednesday before finishing out their Catholic Conference schedule at Malden Catholic (May 17) and St. John’s Shrewsbury (May 23). The last day of the regular season will see them host another of the state’s top teams in Hingham (May 27 at 11 a.m.).
