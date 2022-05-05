At St. John’s Prep, they refer to it as ‘The Pit’.
It’s that helpless notion where you feel as if you’re stuck in a bottomless chasm and can’t claw your way back out. For both athletes and entire teams, it’s a humbling, frustrating predicament, one that sometimes feels like there’s no light at the end of the proverbial tunnel.
So you can image how the defending Division 1 state lacrosse champions from St. John’s Prep felt two weeks ago during a 3-hour bus ride back from Staples, Conn. following their second straight loss. A program built on excellence, precision and hard-work-equals-results suddenly found themselves in The Pit.
“That was a long, quiet trip back to campus,” admitted senior midfielder Charlie Wilmot of Topsfield. “We had been riding on our high horse, winning our first five games, but still having lapses. We had put together a string of half-complete games, and it came back to bite us — hard.”
“It was a big time reality check,” added classmate Christian Rooney, a defender for the Eagles who hails from Georgetown. “A lot of guys came into this season just expecting us to be great, but those two losses (8-4 at Acton-Boxboro, in which the Prep converted on just 4-of-36 shot attempts, and a 14-9 setback at Staples) woke us up.”
Coach John Pynchon‘s team wasn’t at a crossroads, per se, but it was unquestionably time to re-evaluate things across the board.
The team’s senior leadership group made sure that process was underway before the next day’s practice even began. They spoke to their teammates about areas of improvement, taking practice more seriously, and doing everything with a purpose. The message was clear: starter or backup, veteran or newbie, everyone needs to pull their weight and play up to expectations.
“A lot of it was stressing how the little things can make a big difference, something as simple as just running or jogging every time you’re going on or off the practice field,” Marblehead native and senior defender Conor Kelly remarked. “It also (upsets) us when we don’t perform at our highest level, because we know our potential and how talented we are. We know what we can do when we put in that hard work: 6:30 a.m. lifts before school, 2-hour practices after school, watching game film on Hudl ... all of it.”
Putting all these off-field and in-practice changes into the actual game plan has worked to perfection so far for St. John’s Prep, which has won five consecutive contests since their trip to the Nutmeg State.
Two days after playing Staples, the Eagles blasted Lexington, 15-6, in the Creator’s Crosse tournament. Two days later, they trailed a tough Franklin squad in the Creator’s Crosse title game, sometimes by as many as 4-5 goals, but never deviated from their game plan or lost faith. It was rewarded when captain Tommy Sarni scored his sixth goal of the game with one second remaining, giving his team a dramatic 14-13 win.
It was the only time St. John’s Prep led the entire evening.
“I didn’t play in those A-B and Staples games,” senior defender Tim Haarmann, who was injured at the time, said, “but it’s like we gave up mentally. It was definitely a weird feeling, but for the first time I felt like we let off the gas. Underperforming ... that’s just not how it’s done here. But we were stuck in that pit, and it really got into our heads.
“Against Franklin when we fell behind in the first half, it was like ‘Are we in The Pit again?’ But that was the first time that we really clawed out of it, keep cool heads, and got back into it scoring one goal at a time (offensively) and playing smart defense, scooping ground balls and making good passes instead of trying to make the hero play. That’s what allowed us to get back to form and win that game. It was a big one.”
Let Wilmot explain the pratfalls of how The Pit works:
“The coaches showed us this big part about complacency,” he said, “and the beginning phase is blissful ignorance, where you think you’ve got it good. But then you fall into The Pit, and maybe you realize ‘I’m not as good as I thought I was’. Then you get stuck in this endless pit where you think you can’t climb out of it. You have to grind your way out, but it’s not easy.”
Senior goaltender Teddy Cullinane — “he’s been lights out every game for us,” said Kelly — found himself in The Pit when it came to his clears earlier this season. He put the work in to improve that aspect of his individual game and now has no issues whatsoever whipping long, crisp passes to teammates streaking upfield.
Sarni, the Providence College-bound scoring standout (and The Salem News’ Boys Hockey Player of the Year this winter), found himself in The Pit after scoring scoreless in both the A-B and Staples games, as well as against Lexington. By taking extra shots after practice and focusing on what he could control, the finally broke out in a huge way with his 6-goal, 2-assist gem against Franklin.
“We talked about how you can’t fight your way out of The Pit, but only ‘figure your way out of it’,” Pynchon reflected. “Tommy took some time to reflect on what he needed to improve upon and put in some focused extra work that Friday and Saturday morning. He’s an incredibly talented player, and some minor changes to how he was playing made a huge differene; he was the best player on the field (against Franklin).
“It also helps I asked the Magic 8 ball in my kids’ toy room that morning, ‘Will Tommy play with joy and have fun today?’, and the response was ‘Outlook good’.”
The Spring Street boys have since rolled past Malden Catholic (18-1), St. John’s Shrewsbury (15-9) and a strong Xaverian club on the road (12-4). They’re averaging more than 12.6 goals a game, allowing just 7.3 (with only Staples and Franklin hitting double digits against them), and will take a 10-2 record into a Mother’s Day home game with La Salle Academy (9-1) at noon. That will be followed by a home clash with Catholic Conference rival BC High — whom St. John’s beat for the state crown last year and defeated in Dorchester, 11-8, last month) Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
“It’s all changed since those two losses,” said junior attack Jimmy Ayers, who is tied with Sarni for the team lead in goals (23), assists (15) and points (38). “It was something we needed; it gave us a lot of film, especially offensively, to break down and see what we were doing wrong.
“Going undefeated this season would’ve been a dream,” Ayers added, “but those losses kicked us in the (butt) and have made us better.”
“You don’t just put on the jersey and become a great lacrosse player,” added Rooney. “How we do from this point forward is up to us. Guys are taking accountability and ownership for when they’re in The Pit, but they can always look to their right or look to their left and know that their teammates will help them climb out of it.”
Following a stellar football season in which he earned All-Evergreen League accolades — where he’s drawing looks at safety from Division 1 FCS schools — , Marblehead’s Jackson Downey is having an excellent season as a starting midfielder for Proctor Academy this spring.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound junior, a strong dodger who can shoot with either hand and uses his football strength and speed to his advantage on the lacrosse field, is one of the Hornets’ top scorers Downey helped lead the way to victory over Asheville (N.C.) Academy in Florida earlier in the season and has played well in tough losses to powerhouses such as Pingree (goal, 2 assists) and and Phillips Exeter, scoring once and assisting on another.
Proctor, coached by first-year man Zach Zavalick (who won an NCAA title as a player at Wesleyan in 2018 and was a faceoff specialist), took on Holderness Wednesday and has another heavyweight bout on Saturday against Brewster Academy before the highly competitive Lakes Region tournament kicks off May 18.
Speaking of Phillips Exeter, the Big Red are led locally by standout defenseman Charlie McGurrin of Marblehead. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound force has helped Exeter to a 8-2 mark this far; he’s bound for Division 1 Georgetown in the fall.
McGurrin thrives on taking on the opponents’ top player and shutting him down. He put the clamps down on Loomis Chaffee’s top marksman (who had tallied 6 times in his previous game against Deerfield) by holding him without a score. Earlier this season, McGurrin had one of his best all-around games in a 5-4 triumph over Holderness, a club with nine Division 1 players.
With two of their three senior captains — Kevin Wood and Nick Wesley — back on close defense, Bishop Fenwick has the luxury of having two de facto captains on the field working and communicating with their teammates.
That means that first-year lacrosse player Max Vieira and freshman Lincoln Dugan, two long stick middies who show a lot of promise, have been able to grow and thrive with Wesley and Wood behind them defensively.
“Max is a junior who is new to the sport, but has picked it up so quickly,” Fenwick rookie head coach Dave McKenzie said. “And Lincoln is going to be a really good player for us — not that he’s not already. We have a lot of confidence placing him anywhere, like on the wing (during faceoffs). Both of those guys really benefit from having Woody and Nick back there, teaching them the finer points of defense.
“It makes my job a lot easier,” he added with a chuckle.
Wesley said working with both younger players has been nothing but positive.
“Max is the hardest worker on the team. He’s asking me and Woody questions all the time; he just wants to continually get better,” Wesley noted. “And Linc is just an athlete; he really knows what he’s doing out there.”
Marblehead (8-2 overall) has five Northeastern Conference games remaining, but realistically the only thing standing between their fourth straight unbeaten league season is Thursday’s match at Masconomet (4 p.m.). The Chieftains (6-2 overall, 5-2 NEC) didn’t have a great showing in their first meeting — a 17-9 Magicians triumph three weeks ago — but have won four straight since that setback and have balanced scoring, steady defense and a capable netminder in Colin Dillon.
Marblehead (7-0 NEC), though, has had a week to prepare for this game and should be eager to get back at it against players in different colored jerseys today.
Lax Lowdown, a column on North Shore boys lacrosse, appears each Thursday during the spring sports season. Contact Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
