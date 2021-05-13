Lax Lowdown: Brothers will battle for Danish Cup Saturday night 

Lax Lowdown
Phil Stacey
There isn’t anyone who needs a refresher course on the importance of each game in a seven-week high school lacrosse season. Every faceoff, ground ball, and opportunity cashed in on or squandered gets magnified that much more.
So seniors have a heightened sense of anticipation in this, their final high school sports campaign, grateful both for the opportunity to once again play after the 2020 season was cancelled and cognizant of their teammates around them.
When some of these 12th graders are joined on the squad by their younger siblings, it ramps up the experience to an entirely new level. Throw in a rivalry game against one of your fiercest opponents, and you’ve got the makings of a four quarter classic.
That’ll be the case Saturday night at Coley Lee Field in Peabody for the annual Danish Cup, where the host Tanners and their two sets of brothers — senior attack Anthony Bettencourt and his freshman brother, attackman Matt, as well as senior long stick middie Drew Lucas and freshman defender John Lucas — square off against Bishop Fenwick and its three sets of siblings in senior long pole Nick Sasso and his brother Anthony, a freshman attack; junior middie Ryan McGann and his ninth grade sibling, defenseman Geoffrey; and senior LSM Jake Connolly along with his freshman brother, midfielder Luke.
“This game, it means a lot,” said Anthony Bettencourt, “and hopefully it’ll mean a big crowd here, too. Whenever we play Bishop Fenwick in anything, it’s always a big game and this one is no different.
“This season is also the first time I’ve gotten to play on the same team as my brother, too,” he added. “So I really want this game, and this year, to be extra special.”
This also marks the first time that the McGann brothers have played on the same team together, and the elder of the two readily admits it’s exciting to be able to do so in his final year at Fenwick.
“It allows us to build a bond as teammates and not only brothers,” said Ryan McGann. “It’s also important to my family, especially my parents. They’re able to see their two sons play together on the field, which definitely makes them proud.”
The Danish Cup, played in honor of the father of Peabody High lacrosse, Bob Danish, between the Tanners and Crusaders each year, has been contested since 2011, but Fenwick is still looking for its first win in the series. They’re hoping Saturday is that night.
“Peabody has a really good team and we’ve never beaten them, and I want to be the first team to do so,” said Ryan Sasso. “Winning this game is one of our team goals, and that would mean a lot to me.”
Several of Fenwick’s players hail from Peabody (juniors Jake Westin on attack and Nick Wesley on defense, as well as sophomore FOGO/middie Troy Irizarry), and many others grew up playing with or against Tanner City kids at the youth level.
Naturally, the hosts want to keep the Cup nestled on Lowell Street for another year.
Before heading off to play Division 1 college lacrosse at Bryant, Drew Lucas is focused on the here and now with the Tanners. That means pouring everything he has into helping his hometown high school have success, especially against their crosstown rivals Saturday night.
“Even if there wasn’t a trophy involved, the Danish Cup would be a big, big game. Peabody against Fenwick; that’s a big game,” said the 18-year-old Lucas. “And being able to play it with my brother, that makes it even bigger.”
Another future Division 1 college athlete, recently named Salem News Football Player of the Year Jake Connolly (who’ll head to Ithaca for football), knows how important a Danish Cup win would be to his school — and for him personally, getting the chance to do so with his younger brother.
“On the field, he’s like your little wing man. I have his back and I know he has mine,” Jake said of Luke. “He’s the person that I push the most to be better and hold to a high standard.
“The Danish Cup is probably the biggest tradition in Fenwick lacrosse,” he added. “I’ve played and learned the game with a lot of my former youth teammates at Peabody, making this a special game for all of us.”
The Sasso brothers got the chance to play on the same team for the first time during Fenwick’s hockey season, and Nick said this is much preferred than the two of them having separate games and missing out on watching the other one play.
“It makes it easier for our parents and fun for each other,” said Nick “Since I’m a defenseman and he’s an attackman, I can go up against him sometimes and when we do, it’s full-on competition and battle for bragging rights.”
Peabody won the most recent meeting between the schools, 13-5, with current senior captain and attackman Jack Houlden netting four goals and dishing out four helpers for the winners.
There are several other brother combinations in North Shore lacrosse this spring, naturally.
One that stands out are the goaltenders for Danvers and Essex Tech, with junior Donovan Biersteker manning the pipes for the Falcons and his younger brother, freshman Damian Biersteker, doing the same for the Hawks. Between them they’ve already accumulated four victories with a loss, as Donovan has allowed just six goals while stopping seven shots in a pair of Danvers wins while Damian has turned aside 20 shots in Essex Tech’s first two contests, both of which were triumphs.
Masconomet has two sets of twins in junior defensive middies Nick and Matt McMillan, as well as sophomores Tristen and Colin Dillon on defense and in goal, respectively. Ipswich also rosters senior twins Joe and Tony Parro on defense. The Beverly Panthers have fraternal twins in sophomores Cameron (attack/middie) and Connor (defense) Smith, whose older brother Grady Smith is now a standout at Pingree.
Captain Michael Ayers, a senior long stick middie, is joined by his brother Jimmy Ayers, a sophomore attack, at St. John’s Prep. The Eagles have three other sets of brothers: captain and middie Michael Kelly and his junior sibling, Connor, on defense; junior attack Max Perault and his brother Alex, a sophomore; and junior middie Tyee Ambrosh and his brother Grayson, a freshman.
Swampscott scoring standout Vinny Palmer, another senior, is joined by his freshman brother Carson on the Big Blue roster.
The Pingree Highlanders snapped what was, for them, an extremely rare three-game losing streak with a 12-2 thumping of Dexter Wednesday. Improving to 3-4, they saw nine different players score goals and 13 players reach the scoresheet overall, with goalies Clayton Smith (10 saves) and Mike Mabius (5 saves in a relief role) shutting things down defensively.
It’s the start of what veteran head coach Kevin Tersolo hopes is a turnaround for Pingree, which won five straight McCoy Cup championships as New England small school champions prior to last season’s pandemic-influenced pandemic.
Having lost two games each to post-graduate programs Phillips Exeter and Phillips Andover (including one to the latter in OT), Tersolo said figuring out how to fix his team’s mistakes isn’t complicated.
“It’s very simple, actually. We have to play four quarters of strong, smart lacrosse,” he said. “In every (loss) we’ve broken down in the third quarter ... we need the offense and defense to play at the same level every game.”
Finding that consistency at both ends of the field is easier said than done, of course, but Tersolo believes in his team and the talent they possess.
Junior middie Jack Feeks has been a two-way standout for the Highlanders thus far, while Smith, who’ll tend the nets for Division 1 Roanoke, has been “a brick wall” in net, according to his coach. Sophomore close defenseman Cam Dick, Syracuse-bound lockdown defenseman and faceoff guy Kyle McCarthy, and junior short stick D-middie Cody Plaza have been among the players who have been steadying influences all season.
Speaking of Foster, the dean of North Shore lacrosse coaches is currently at 296 career wins and is 11 games away from coaching in 600 on the Ipswich sidelines, having been the team’s head coach since 1985. If there aren’t any postponements, Foster could coach in his 600th game this season if the Tigers play two playoff contests.
When Ipswich beat Manchester Essex in its season opener last Friday, it was the 86th win as a Tiger assistant coach for Pete Ginolfi. Add that to the 18 wins he accumulated in three seasons as Masconomet’s first varsity lacrosse coach (1993-95) and the 196 victories he piled up during a tremendous 12-year run in Beverly (1996-2007), which included the 2003 Division 1 state championship, and that’s an even 300 W’s for Ginolfi coaching high school lacrosse.
Working with veteran head coach and good friend Glenn Foster since 2014, the Tigers have been to the playoffs each of the last five seasons (2015-19), going to four Division 3 North finals and winning three of those while also capturing the 2017 state crown. That makes Ginolfi the only person in North Shore lacrosse history to coach two different schools to state crowns.
John Gillis, another of his close friends whose sons Patrick, Charlie and now Jack have all played for him at Ipswich, says “you will not find a better father, mentor or coach than Pete.” Having known Ginolfi for over 30 years now, we concur.
Lax Lowdown, a column on North Shore high school boys lacrosse, appears each Thursday during the spring high school sports season. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
||||