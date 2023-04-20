A few years back, we determined that 175 points was a pretty good benchmark to determine which of our boys lacrosse players were among the best all-time scorers at their respective schools. Thus, the 175 Point Club was born.
Because of the high scoring nature of the sport, we tend to get a new entry or two into this exclusive club almost every year — and this season won’t buck that trend, with two players already having done so, two others expected to gain entry in short order, and another explosive offensive threat who could make a run at it.
What makes it particularly noteworthy, however, is that those seniors who have or soon will reach that lofty mark will have done so without the benefit of a season in 2020 thanks to the pandemic.
St. John’s Prep captain Jimmy Ayers became the 52nd player to hit 175 or more career points locally during the Eagles’ 17-13 win at Andover Tuesday night when he potted a pair of goals and assisted on another. The high scoring attackman (118 goals) and reigning Salem News Player of the Year will take 176 career points into Thursday’s battle with Billerica.
Essex Tech senior Bryan Swaczyk, who hit 175 points in his team’s third game of the season in a 20-2 romp over St. Mary’s of Lynn, can reach a milepost that only a dozen other players in North Shore boys lacrosse history have previous reached; finish with at least 100 goals and 100 assists in his career. An attack, Swaczyk went into Wednesday night’s game at Central Catholic with 187 career points, including 96 goals and 91 assists.
Manny Alvarez-Segee should be the third local to break that barrier this spring. The Bishop Fenwick scoring star is one goal shy of 100 for his career heading into Friday’s game with Triton, and is 15 points shy of the magic 175-point mark.
The Northeastern Conference’s best player, Marblehead captain and midfielder Connor Cronin, should get there fairly soon, too. After Wednesday’s 3-goal, 2-assist outing in a blowout win over Danvers, Cronin has 83 goals, 76 assists and 159 total points. He leads the Magicians in scoring through six games with 17 goals and 28 points.
He’d need to average a tick over six points a game between now and the end of his team’s remaining 10 regular season games to gain entrance into the 175 Club, but it’d be foolish to rule out high scoring Ipswich senior Henry Wright. The attackman is 14 goals shy of 100 and has 113 total points.
While 175 points or more quantifies the elite all-time scorers in the area, that’s not to say that hitting 100 career points isn’t a major milestone of its own.
Danvers senior middie Colby Dunham cracked that mark earlier this spring. Having picked up his 50th career assist this past Monday against Beverly, he currently sits with 113 points during his high school career.
Teammate Lucas Rotker could reach 100 before season’s end; he has produced 47 goals and 29 assists to date. Fellow Falcons Jake Ryan (34-7-41) and Brady Tersolo (22-17-39) aim to reach 50 points prior to season’s end.
Fisher Gadbois reached 100 points as a junior earlier this season and took 52-58-110 career totals into Essex Tech’s late game Wednesday. He could be joined by fellow Hawk junior middie Dominic Tiberii (45-32-77) by season’s end.
Beverly’s Gavin Lawrence and Mason Simpson both passed 50 career goals earlier this month and each have 56 going into Thursday morning’s game at Swampscott. The two Panther captains are both closing in on 100 career points, with Lawrence sitting at 86 and Simpson (the team’s leading scorer with 16 goals and a half dozen assists) with 78.
Attackman Carter Laramie is a virtual cinch to reach 100 points shortly. With three goals and five assists in Wednesday’s home win over Danvers, the Marblehead captain currently has 62 goals and 28 assists for 90 points.
Jason Codispoti of Swampscott is another sure bet to reach 100 points; the senior midfielder is the owner of 70 goals and 86 total points. Sophomore Liam Keaney (33 goals, 27 assists) probably won’t get there in 2023, but should be locked in to do so next spring.
Pingree has a few guys who should turn the page and hit triple digits some time next month. Riley McClure (57 career goals) has 84 points; Mekhi Taylor (53 goals) is at 79 points; and Bodie Cannata (55 goals) sits at 69 points.
Bishop Fenwick’s Tyler Mullen is also closing in on 50 goals and 100 points for his career, sitting at 41 and 76, currently. Anthony Sasso is only a junior, but with 25-31-56 totals he’ll hit triple digits for career points either late this year or in 2024.
With 66 points (52 goals, 14 assists), Ipswich senior attack Eliot Donovan has a shot at 100. Junior midfielder Will Harrington (20-17) of the Tigers should hit 50 career points next month, too.
Another standout with 66 career points is Peabody captain Matt Bettencourt (47 goals, 19 assists).
With 16 goals and four assists to power his team in scoring, Hamilton-Wenham senior captain Lucas Hunt could reach 100 points before the 2023 campaign ends. A midfielder, Hunt is one goal shy of 50 for his career and has 15 assists to boot.
Currently out with an injury, Marblehead junior attack Charlie Grenier needs five goals when he returns to hit 50 for his career.
Dylan Feeks of Pingree hit 50 points after scoring twice and dishing out three assists in his team’s Wednesday win. That upped his current career totals to 28 goals and 22 assists. Highlander teammate Sean Stevens (33-14-47) is closing in on the mark.
So is Beverly High captain and faceoff ace James Silva (18-17-35); Essex Tech’s Matt Tavares (currently 21-17-38); the duo of Jake Ryan (32-7-39) and Brady Tersolo (22-15-37) of Danvers; Harlan Graber (27-11-38) and teammate Matt Morrow (31-3-34) of St. John’s Prep (which just saw Lucas Verrier reach 50 career points Tuesday night), and Liam Herlihy of Swampscott (13-17-30).
Among our local goaltenders, Essex Tech’s Damian Biersteker has the most career saves with 408. He leads the next closest netkeeper, Masconomet’s Colin Dillon (310 saves) by almost 100.
Bishop Fenwick’s Will Gibbs (271), Finn Maniaci of Marblehead (232), Hamilton-Wenham’s Ben Woods (223) and sophomore Max Becker of Pingree (217) are all up over 200 saves, with Beverly’s Colby Vaccaro (166) likely to join them soon.
Lest we forget, some head coaches are also approaching milestones of their own.
With his team off to a 6-0 start, John Wilkens, now in his 21st season in Marblehead, is three wins shy of 250 for his career. At 247-140-2 overall, Wilkens and St. John’s Prep’s John Pynchon (80-26 at SJP, 212-86 overall including his time at Beverly High) are the only three local laxmen to have at least 100 more victories than losses.
The third? That’d be Pingree’s Kevin Tersolo, who won his 141th game in a dozen seasons with the Highlanders Wednesday in their 11-0 triumph over Concord Academy. Tersolo now has exactly 100 more victories (141) than defeats 41) in his head coaching career.
The undisputed dean of North Shore lacrosse coaches, Ipswich’s Glenn Foster — his team in the middle of a two-week break, since many IHS students are on an overseas trip — needs eight wins to achieve 325 for his career. The Tigers’ next game (next Tuesday at Newburyport) will be the 622nd since he took over the Tiger sidelines.
Essex Tech’s fourth-year skipper, Sean Parsons, went into Wednesday’s tilt at Central Catholic needing just two more triumphs to make it 50 in this, his fourth season on the Hawks’ sidelines.
Geoff Beckett of Swampscott can even his career record at 32-32 if his Big Blue can defeat Beverly Thursday morning. But the Panthers will be looking to give their own bench boss, Matt Riordan, his 23rd win in his third season as he inches closer to 25 during his coaching tenure.
