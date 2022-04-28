HATHORNE — There has been scant little resistance from their Commonwealth Athletic Conference foes.
Essex Tech blew out another league foe Wednesday, this one a 21-2 thumping of visiting Minuteman in the rain. They scored nine goals fairly easily in the first quarter, had a 13-1 advantage at the break (when running time had already began) and cruised from there.
It’s been that way in many of the Hawks’ CAC contests this spring. In seven such games they have a whopping 109-33 advantage on the scoreboard, with the only close contest being their lone league loss: a 12-11 OT setback to Lowell Catholic. The others have all been decided by 12 goals or more, including wins of 19-3, 17-3, 16-2, 16-4 and Wednesday’s 19-goal blitzkrieg.
But is this properly preparing Essex Tech (6-2 overall) for the Division 3 state tournament, where strength of schedule is so important in terms of playoff seeding? Blowing out teams in their own league doesn’t necessarily translate well when they might be matched up against state powerhouses such as Austin Prep, Newburyport, Norwell or Weston.
The Hawks, who in reality should be playing in a better conference (hello, Cape Ann League?), can’t control who they currently face in-league. They can only strive to improve each day, be it in games or practices, with an eye towards peaking in late May and into June when the postseason rolls around.
“In games like this, we really try to focus on our basics and foundation of playing,” said Dominic Tiberii, a sophomore wing from Manchester. “We’ll slow it down, possess the ball and work on our passing, so we get it down good. This way, when the bigger games come, it’s just instinctive.”
Senior captain David Egan, an attackman who has 30 goals and 56 points, agreed with his younger teammate that there’s always something to be learned. That’s especially so in the rare instances they lose a regular season game, including a recent 11-6 non-league setback against Pentucket.
“I think we had 5-6 turnovers in this game that led to odd-man rushes the other way, which cost us,” said the Boxford native. “Playing 6-on-6 is such a big part of the game and we can’t be affording turnovers when it’s like that. We have to be able to keep possession against those better teams.”
Egan and fellow attackers Bryan Swaczyk (23 goals, 24 assists) and converted defender Wyatt Clopton (19 goals, 14 assists) are the team’s top offensive cogs. The offensive midfielders are all capable of putting up big offensive numbers, too: sophomore Fisher Gadbois has 8-14-22 totals; faceoff ace Jonathan Daley has tallied five times with three helpers; and others such as P.J. North, Caden Selley and Ryan Colbert can also deliver in the clutch.
Goaltender Damian Biersteker admits it’s been lonely at times tending the crease for a team that wins by double-digits margins more often than not. He credits the shutdown ability of defenders such as Joshua Heath, Armani Booth, freshman Lucas Goulet, and senior captain and LSM Charlie Locke as a big reason why.
“There’s something really special about our guys on defense,” the junior from Danvers noted. “Those guys are locking up their man, not giving up many shots ... it’ll be key for us to continue to do that against the better teams we’ll be facing down the road.
“The main thing for me and the rest of the team,” Biersteker continued, “is that when we play those bigger games, there’s no zoning out. So why do it in these games that might not be as close?”
As someone who loves breaking down game film, head coach Sean Parsons is constantly working on ways his team can gain an edge. Be it changing up how the team attacks against a zone or man-to-man defense or finding a way to negate an opponent’s top scorer by getting the defensive matchups he’s looking for, any little nugget he sees on the screen can pay big dividends in games.
With aspirations for a long postseason run, the Hawks will any advantage they can get.
“Possession, ball control, simply catching and throwing ... all those things can constantly be worked on,” said Egan. “A game could come down to one possession; we want that team to be us.”
■■■
Beverly has a chance to climb back over the .500 mark this afternoon when it hosts winless Salem. But it’s safe to say that the Orange-and-Black, while not a star-studded team, have played much better than their 4-4 record would indicate.
Their last two losses have each been by a single goal: 9-8 setbacks vs. Masconomet and Marblehead, respectively. An 8-5 loss at home to Peabody was one that could have gone the other way. The thought among the squad is that if they can continue to play the way they have recently, they could make a real run in the second half of the regular season.
Moving certain players around the field to different spots has undoubtedly helped. Gavin Lawrence, the team’s leading scorer with 14 goals and 10 assists, was moved to the X and has been the catalyst of Beverly’s offense. He reads the field well, scoring when he gets the ball in tight, and dishing off when double teams approach.
Then there’s Cam Cook, the senior who is thriving after having not played since his freshman year. Playing up front as an attackman has kept him fresh and healthy, and his offensive numbers of late (8 goals, 7 assists) show his value to the team.
“Cam played JVs for me as a freshman, obviously didn’t play during the (2020) Covid-19 season and didn’t come out for the team last spring as a junior,” said head coach Matt Riordan. “But I see him in school every day and knew he was still friends with a lot of the boys on the team, so I shot him a text before the season and said, ‘Cookie, we need you, brother.’ He didn’t take much convincing; I just think he didn’t want to play goalie again, as I had him do sometimes his freshman year.”
With Cook, Lawrence and Will ten Hope (a team-high 18 goals) up front and six midfielders who can all produce points in Matt Mezza (team-high 10 assists), Troy Morin, D.J. Bachini, Mason Simpson (11 goals), Cam Smith and faceoff specialist James Silva, Beverly doesn’t have a go-to guy per se, but rather many different options.
Colby Vaccaro has settled in nicely between the pipes for Beverly, with senior Jaxon Thomas is, in Riordan’s opinion, “certainly one of the best defenseman in the Northeastern Conference, if not all of Eastern Mass.” A long pole ground ball machine with skill, strength and terrific footwork, Thomas’ athleticism and aggressiveness translate all over the field, and his teammates clearly feed off of him. He’s helped out offensively too, with three goals and a half-dozen assists.
Thomas is also mentoring an emerging sophomore talent in Brad Griffin, a defenseman cut from the same mold. “He jumped in as an immediate leader for us last year as a freshman,” said Riordan. “Brad’s not afraid to speak up; I love having a vocal sophomore. He knows his position and is itching for the opportunity to take on an even greater role.”
■■■
Scoring woes have Hamilton-Wenham scuffling along at 1-6; the Generals’ 26 goals in seven games are the fewest in our region aside from Salem. They’ve yet to tally more than seven times in any contest and have netted three or fewer a staggering five times. Injuries have hurt, too; talented Will Stidsen is lost for the year with an MCL injury, and others up front have been slowed by various ailments.
Their defense done what it can to keep the squad in games, though, allowing just seven goals against per. Will Moroney has been a beast in the circle and scooping ground balls; Seamus Heney, Rafi Santomenna and Luke Domoracki find themselves defending their own net the majority of contests without a drop in play; and goaltender Ben Woods is averaging almost 13 saves per game, including 22 the other day against Pentucket, in which he shut the Sachems out for three quarters.
“The way Ben has stepped up for us in net has been enormous,” said second-year head coach Richard Cooke. “We brought in (former Beverly High and Salem State goalie) Kevin Lally to work with Ben, and he’s really helped improve our goalie play. Ben is now totally focused on every shot he faces.”
■■■
Wednesday’s win over arch rival Swampscott gave Marblehead its 43rd straight victory in Northeastern Conference play dating back to May 12, 2017. The four-time defending conference titlists can make it 44 in a row this afternoon against Saugus.
Impressive as this streak is, it’s not even halfway towards Beverly’s near-unfathomable 103-game NEC winning streak between 1997-2008.
Ironically, the Magicians’ last NEC loss came against Beverly, 13-11, on April 25, 2017.
Lax Lowdown, a column on North Shore boys high school lacrosse, appears each Thursday during the spring sports season. Contact Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN.