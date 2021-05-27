Lax Lowdown: High scoring Hawks are soaring to new heights 

Raise your short stick high into the air if you knew that the Essex Tech boys lacrosse program had more wins than any other on the North Shore this spring.
The Hawks' eight victories in nine games played is more than unbeaten Marblehead's seven wins, more than five-time defending New England Prep Small School champion Pingree's seven triumphs, more than arguably the state's best team, unblemished St. John's Prep, has thus far (6).
Essex Tech is a Division 3 program playing against league-only foes in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, so Sean Parsons' club is under no illusions that they're up among the Commonwealth's heavyweight squads. They're just a team with a handful of seniors, a lot of younger guys playing big roles, and who have had a lot of success playing the game they love while turning in the best season record-wise in school history to date.
"I'm not really surprised by what we've been able to do thus far," said senior captain and midfielder Tyler Geary of Salem. "I think we were well-prepared coming into the season, and to get to where we are has been a group effort."
"We were all super excited just to be back on the field playing after losing all of last season," added the team's leading scorer, senior attack and fellow captain Calvin Heline, "and we looked around and saw we had some good pieces to make it all work. We've been putting it all together on the field, too, so we're really happy about that."
Following Wednesday's dismantling of Nashoba Tech on the road, 18-7. the Hawks are now 8-1. They have outscored their foes by 66 goals (122 scored and only 56 allowed) and have romped to victories of 10-or-more goals on five different occasions.
They were tested against a solid 7-1 Shawsheen squad earlier in the month, suffering a 10-3 loss but bouncing back two days later with a solid 6-5 triumph. The Hawks are also likely to be tested by unbeaten Lowell Catholic, who they face twice each of the next two Wednesdays (June 2 at home, June 9 on the road).
"I think," said the team's third captain, Essex Tech senior defender Charlie Link, "that we can take this season as far as we want to as long as we remain focused."
Now in his second full season in charge of the program, Parsons agreed with his players in that they can play with any team on their schedule. From his perspective, that means going hard at all times, no matter the opponent or the score.
"The captains are quiet by nature, but they know how to get their point across to the younger guys in terms of 'this is how we do things correctly' or 'we don't do things that way'," said Powers, who guided the Hawks to a 14-5 regular season mark in 2019. "That's the responsibility of everyone on the team, really: if you see something being done wrong by someone, you say it.
"There are a lot of teachable moments to be had in any game," he added. "That's especially true of our younger guys. It's about paying attention in practice so when it's your team in an actual game, you're ready to go. That's being able to catch and throw, play D, ride, clears, know the offense and get good shots off when the opportunities are there .. all the basics."
Heline, who took over the North Shore scoring lead in goals (34) and total points (47) Wednesday after his 4-2-6 effort against Nashoba Tech, is joined at attack by fellow senior sharpshooter Matthew Powers (24 goals, 20 assists) and silky smooth sophomore facilitator Bryan Swaczyk (17-22-39), the latter of whom tallied a career high seven assists Wednesday..
"We all do a little bit of everything," said Heline. "All three of us can fill any position in terms of passing or scoring. Personally, I don't care where I get the ball; I just work with whatever the defense gives me."
Geary, who has put up 14-10-24 numbers thus far, is joined in the midfield by promising freshman Fisher Gadbois, juniors David Egan and faceoff guy Jonathan Daley, senior Matt Miller and another 9th grader with promise, Dominic Tiberii.
"Fisher's not a big kid but he's so tough," said Parsons, who is assisted by Anthony Sasso. "He's getting better and better every day and running with the big boys."
Senior Luke Streng,("he's another leader for us, no doubt," said Parsons) and juniors Jarrod Racki, Charlie Locke and Ben Clopton are the LSM's who can also grab a short stick in their defensive roles, with Link, sophomore Josh Heath and freshman Armani Booth the last line of defense in front of yet another freshman, ever-improving goaltender Damian Biersteker (75 saves).
"Our young talent is really good back there," Link noted "They give us the best chance to win. I played winter league with Josh, so I knew what he could do. Armani came in ready to go from the start, and Damian has been terrific in net for us."
The Hawks push each other through verbal communication and their on-field play to improve, and Parsons sets the tone. "He really gets us to work hard every day, and we're constantly conditioning," said Heline. "He pushes us to where we need to be."
With six regular season contests on its docket, Essex Tech will look to add to its North Shore best win total while gearing up for what they hope will be the program's first ever taste of success in the postseason. The Hawks have been eight times previously yet are still looking for their first playoff victory.
"We're 100 percent looking forward to the state tournament to see how we can do", said Geary.
###
With home games against winless Salem both Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning, Beverly is a good bet to even its record at 5-5. The Orange-and-Black have come a long way from the start of the season, when they were blown out in consecutive games against Marblehead and Peabody.
Watch the Panthers and you can see the changes they've made. There's more team cohesion, roles are more defined, and some of the squad's newcomers such as junior defensive middie Graham Speidel, freshman long pole Bradley Griffin and sophomore netminder Quinn Fidler are getting better with each game.
It helps, too, that senior captain Nick Cole (12 goals 16 points) and classmate Kyle Oliphant (14 goals, 19 points) have been scoring with consistency, and teammates such as sophomore Gavin Lawrence, junior middie Matt Mezza, junior mid D.J. Bachini, sophomore faceoff specialist James Silva, fellow 10th grade middie Mason Simpson and junior defensemen Will Johnstone (recently back from injury) and Jaxon Thomas have all stepped up their own play as well.
"We're really starting to jell," said Matt Riordan, the team's first-year bench boss. "The kids have really started buying in, and we're seeing the results. They're hungry to see results and have been putting in the work to get them."
One such example happened twice in a matter of when the Panthers called for their 'Hellcat' setup offensively. An isolation play designed for Simpson, it worked to perfect as the box was cleared and he was able to pop home a shot, just as it was designed.
"That's a pretty nice feeling when you call a play and 10 seconds later it's in the net," said Riordan. "It gets both the players and the coaches fired up."
Riordan is quick to credit his assistant coaches for the large part they've played in helping the team get better with every practice and game. All are former Panther players: Andrew Irving heads up the team defense and coaches the JV squad, while Ryan Byors and Connor Murphy work together on offensive schemes.
###
It passed by without any fanfare whatsoever, but when Ipswich thrashed Amesbury, 24-3, last Thursday, it became long-time head coach Glenn Foster's 300th career victory on the Tigers' sidelines.
Foster came into the season with 295 career wins, having started his career as head coach in 1985 after the retirement of his high school coach, Arthur Carey (the two men remain the only two IHS boys lacrosse coaches in school history, dating back more than 50 years). The Tigers lost an on-field clash with Hamilton-Wenham earlier in the month, but when that game was ruled a forfeit win in Ipswich's favor last Wednesday, it added another 'W' to Foster's victory column.
Following Wednesday's 9-8 win in the heat at Pentucket, the Tigers are officially 6-0 and atop the Cape Ann League Baker standings. Foster now has 301 career wins, and as long as Ipswich plays its remaining five regular season games and can win a game in the state tournament, he'll be in line to coach his North Shore record 600 game in the postseason's second round.
John Wilkens is the only coach somewhat close to Foster in terms of career victories; the long-time Marblehead coach, who began in 2002, has 219 victories and has coached in 356 contests with the Magicians (including a pair of ties during the 2004 campaign).
###
Lax Lowdown, a column on North Shore high school boys lacrosse, appears each Thursday in The Salem News during the spring sports season. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
