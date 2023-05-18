Eleven times they have faced Peabody High for the Danish Cup trophy. Eleven times they have come out on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
But this time will be different, say the members of the Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse team. This is the year that they’ll finally get their hands on that gold trophy and raise it high over their collective heads in jubilation, celebrating their long awaited first triumph in this crosstown rivalry.
The Danish Cup — played each year since 2011 (with the exception of the 2020 cancelled season) in honor of Peabody High lacrosse founder and long-time head coach Bob Danish, who began his coaching career in the early 1970s as a football and baseball assistant at Bishop Fenwick — will be contested again this Friday night at Peabody High (7 p.m.).
“I think the boys are ready to make history this year,” said Fenwick captain and leading scorer, Manny Alvarez-Segee (43 goals, 27 assists). “I think that we all just want Friday to get here faster.”
Senior goalie Will ‘Gibby’ Gibbs, the team MVP of last year’s battle, echoed those sentiments for Fenwick, now 9-7 on the season after Wednesday’s triumph over Bishop Stang.
“I’m really excited about this game, and for me personally it’s all about revenge as we fell just short (8-7) last year,” said Gibbs. “I know it’ll be a good game; it always is, and Peabody always has some kids that can play. But I believe we have kids that play harder and faster than everyone on that team.”
Senior midfielder Tyler Mullen took his confidence even further.
“Ever since the first time I stepped on Peabody’s field sophomore year, I knew that this game was huge — and I knew that I was going to be a part of the team that would hold up the trophy,” he said. “The atmosphere is electric every year, and that’s what builds confidence.
“Mark my words: Bishop Fenwick’s first-ever Danish Cup win against Peabody on May 19th, 2023.”
Peabody, naturally, will have quite a say in whether that prophecy proves true or not. What will make the stakes even higher is that the Tanners, after falling to Manchester Essex Wednesday, is 8-9 and needs to beat Fenwick in its regular season finale to qualify for the Division 1 playoffs.
So what will it take for the Black-and-Gold to prevail under the lights at Coley Lee Field?
Jumping out to an early lead will help, say the players. So will maintaining possession, building momentum with each passing quarter, and forcing Peabody to play from behind. Confidence will also play a big role for Fenwick.
“Among our many goals for the season, the Danish Cup sits at the top all year long,” said Crusaders defenseman and captain Michael DiFelice. “This win would be not only a great win for the seniors and myself, but for the entire program. We’ve got some great players this year: Manny with his playmaking skills, William Gibbs playing on his head every game with some great saves, (junior captain) Joey Marshall (team-high 33 assists) and Tyler Mullen playing as great two-way middies, and Luke Connolly and Troy Irizzary being dominant at faceoffs.
“I strongly feel that if we play our game like we have the past few games by working with each other, our game will eat up Peabody. I feel very confident in our offense to fill the net and our defense to hold the Tanners.”
Having lost three elite players from last year’s team, defense was a concern for Fenwick heading into the 2023 campaign. But that until has played a big role while holding 11 of their opponents to single digit goals.
Gibbs, who watches it all unfold from the Fenwick goal mouth, said his teammates in front of him have been strong even during stretches where the ball is in the Crusaders’ end more often than vice versa.
“Matt O’Connor has been a big help on defensive even with it only being his first year. He picked it up fast and became a very versatile defenseman,” said Gibbs. “Another player who had a pretty big role to fill was Kieran Corcoran. He’s very fast and although he’s on the smaller side, he’s a very aggressive and tough defender and keeps the attack from not wanting to dodge, Last but not least we have our captain, Michael, who has been very physical and aggressive with his attackmen and the cause of many turnovers.
“We have two very strong and fast defensive middies in Thomas Swanton and Jase Mansi who can outrun and are stronger than almost any midfield they’ve gone against. Another one of our great defensive middies is our faceoff man, Luke Connolly. Luke is very aggressive and isn’t afraid of any matchup, as he can run with anyone on that field.”
“Gibby and Mike D have done an amazing job teaching the younger guys the basics of defense and have been pretty locked down back there,” added Alvarez-Segee.
Sophomores Aidan Byrne at middie and Lincoln Dugan at long stick have been vital as well for Fenwick, as has junior attack Anthony Sasso and senior mid Chris Stevens.
Assistant Mike Saccomani, who has been filling in as the Crusaders’ head coach while Dave MacKenzie is away (he is expected back for Friday night), feels that the strong programs his team has faced in both the regular season and parts of the regular season should put them in good position to both go on runs and stop them defensively.
“I think what we’re doing defensively, talking about higher level lacrosse stuff, and playing more as a unit than individually, will help,” Saccomani said. “Offensively we have guys in the junior and senior classes that work hard and do the little things right like getting ground balls and moving off-ball.”
Mullen listed the keys to a Fenwick victory as such.
“Our defense needs to stay on hands, giving Peabody no easy goals. Slides need to come hard, and everyone needs to rotate,” he said. “I believe there’s no mismatch on the field for our defense. “Our offense needs to move the ball with cuts following. We’ve done a good job all year with movement, so we should capitalize against this Peabody defense.
“A huge key is looking for the ‘one more’,” Mullen continued. “If players just want all the glory, we won’t win as a team. But if we move the ball and find good looks, we’ll succeed.”
“The entire program is very excited for the opportunity to achieve our first-ever Danish win,” added DiFelice.
Winners of 14 straight before dropping a 10-87 decision at Phillips Exeter Wednesday, Eastern Independent League titlist Pingree (19-2) will take part in a four-team ‘playoff’ Saturday at Phillips Exeter in New Hampshire. In addition to those two schools, Cushing Academy and Dexter Southfield will also take part in what’s being referred to as the ‘East 1 Tournament’.
All four clubs played each other during the regular season, and the playoff seeds have been determined how they fared against each other. Because the Highlanders defeated Dexter (15-11) in late April and the Penguins of Cushing (7-6) earlier this month before falling to the Big Red, they’ve earned the No. 2 seed. That also means they have to play their 10 a.m. semifinal against Cushing on Exeter’s grass field as opposed to the turf, where the hosts will take on No. 4 Dexter.
The two winners will meet in the championship final at 2 p.m.
“It’s a great tournament featuring four teams where any one of us could win it,” said Pingree head coach Kevin Tersolo. “Where it’s a one-day tournament you really have to be in shape and ready to play from the get-go, then turn it around quickly and do it all over again if you win the first opener.”
Pingree will wrap up its season next Wednesday against Phillips Andover.
Currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, Danvers (6-8, ranked 35th in Division 2) is holding out hope it can force its way into the Division 2 draw. With four regular season games remaining (Thursday vs. Salem, Saturday vs. Essex Tech, next Tuesday at Ipswich, and May 25 vs. Dracut), the Falcons need to win three to finish .500 and earn an automatic bid.
That won’t be easy. While the Blue-and-White will be favored to beat Salem, both Ipswich (7-3) and Dracut (10-4) are ranked in the top 8 of their respective power rankings, while Essex Tech (13-3) has scored 212 goals behind a high powered attack.
Head coach Dan Ritchie says his team will continue to rely on its senior captains: defender Jaxson Vogel, attack Lucas Rotker, and middie, faceoff man and leading scorer Colby Dunham for their leadership and on-field consistency.
He’s also been pleased with others who have stepped up to fill a void left by injuries this spring, which include senior mid Trevor McNeill, sophomore mid Brady Tersolo, not to mention Connor Harvey, Lincoln Smith and Aidan Perry, each of whom volunteered to play goalie when regular keeper Dan Vatousios went down with an injury.
“Trevor and Brady empty the gas tank every game and willingly take on any role: offense, defense, wing on faceoff, man up, man down. Their contributions all over the field aren’t always marked on the stat sheet, but are evident by watching throughout the course of a game,” said Ritchie.
“Goalie is a tough one to get guys to ‘give it a try’, but Connor, Lincoln and Aidan have all been more than willing to step in and help get the team some wins. Aidan, as a football lineman, has quick hands and feet. I asked him on a whim near the end of practice if he wanted to put on the chest protector and take some shots. So far, he’s learning his positioning and technique, but each practice and game he’s building confidence. He’s got the right mentality: ‘If it helps the team to win, I’ll do it, coach.’”
With a short roster and no junior varsity to turn to for reinforcements, Ritchie said he’s proud of his squad and the sacrifices they’ve made.
“It’s been great for me in my first year trying to build a better, stronger program to have a solid group of 20 guys try to establish a foundation for the future of Danvers lax,” said Ritchie. “It trickles down to the youth program in the community, and that’s where success at the high school level begins. Injuries will happen in lacrosse, and the message has been that we will push through adversity and find a way.”
