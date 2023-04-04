The 2023 high school boys lacrosse season is underway, so let's take a capsule look at each of the baker's dozen teams in our Salem News coverage area, starting with three Division 1 teams and ending with our prep school friends from Pingree:
ST. JOHN'S PREP
Division: 1
Last year's record: 22-1 (Catholic Conference champions; Division 1 state champions for second straight year)
Head coach: John Pynchon (6th season, 75-26; 207-86 overall in 15 seasons, including 10 years at Beverly High)
Team captains: Jimmy Ayers, Sr. A.
Key returnees: Harlan Graber, Sr. A; Noah Brown, Sr. A; Will Sawyer, Sr. A; Lucas Verrier, Sr. M; Rowan Mondello, Sr. M; Matt Morrow, Sr. M; Luke Kelly, Soph. M; Jake Vana, Jr. M; Nate Jones, Sr. M; Alex Perault, Sr. DM; Grayson Ambrosh, Jr. DM; Andrew Klein, Jr. LSM; Nick Schibli, Soph. LSM; Adam Callum, Sr. D; Jake Guertin, Sr. D; Kurt Schillinger, Jr. D; Deuce Morton, Jr. D; Chris Esposito, Sr. FOGO; Jack Doherty, Jr. FOGO; Gavin Kornitsky, Sr. G.
Newcomers who could help: Brady Plaza, Jr. SSDM; Ryan DeLuca, Soph. D; Sam Wilmot, Soph. D; Jack Weissenberger, Soph. D.
Analysis: Three-peat or bust; that's essentially the Eagles' mindset this spring. And they certainly have reason to believe they can capture another state crown, with an abundance of top talent (Ayers, Vana, Esposito, Klein, etc.), tons of depth and a laser focus on a game-by-game approach while keeping their ultimate goal on the horizon. Non-leaguers with state champions from Rhode Island (La Salle), New Hampshire (Bishop Guertin), Connecticut (Staples) and prep school powerhouse Brunswick (second in the nation last year) will test the Prep's mettle.
BEVERLY
Division: 1
Last year's record: 11-8 (lost in first round of playoffs)
Head coach: Matt Riordan (3rd season, 18-16)
Team captains: Mason Simpson, Sr. M; James Silva, Sr. M/FO; Gavin Lawrence, Sr. A; Bradley Griffin, Jr. D.
Key returnees: John Maloblocki, Jr. A; Cam Smith, Sr. A; Jonathan Mezza, Soph. A; Aidan Sullivan, Jr. M; Connor Wallace, Soph. M; Ethan Haight, Jr. DM; Sebastian Brouillette, Jr. DM; Bobby Massa, Jr. DM; Tim Harrington, Soph. LSM; Brendan McCarron, Jr, D; Connor Smith, Sr; D; Colby Vaccaro, Jr, G; Matteo Lucrezia, Jr. G.
Newcomers who could help: Matthew Maloblocki, Fr. M; Will Burgess, Fr. M; Sean Costa, Fr. LSM/D; Coby Malionek, Fr. DM.
Analysis: The Panthers feel they have a strong mix of veteran leadership and young talent that could make a run at the Northeastern Conference title. An opening day upset of Melrose jolted the Orange-and-Black into what they hope is a big season. Simpson should score in bunches, and Matt Maloblocki and Burgess should help right away as ninth graders.
PEABODY
Division: 1
Last year's record: 9-7
Head coach: Jason Marshall (1st season)
Team captains: Danny Barrett, Sr. M; Vinny O’Hara, Sr. D; John Lucas, Jr. D; Matt Bettencourt, Jr. A.
Key returnees: Nick Salvati, Sr. A; Ashton Sousa, Sr. A; Derek Collins, Soph. M; Matt Lindstrom, Sr. M; Connor Anezis, Sr. M; Donnie Cavanaugh, Jr. M; Jayden Kritikos, Soph. M; Eli Loring, Jr. M; Anthony Costanzo, Soph. LSM; Trot Smith, Sr. D; Michael Ryan, Jr. D; Aiden Haight, Soph. G; Anthony Curcio, Sr. FOGO.
Newcomers who could help: Antonio Anzalone, Soph. G; Ryan Alves, Sr. DM; Ryan Rich, Fr. D.
Analysis: There's a lot of athleticism on the Tanner sidelines, and they're hoping to parlay the excellent showing by the football team last fall and the boys basketball team over the winter into success this spring. There's lots of potential among the program's younger players, including four (or more) sophomores who should see a lot of varsity time right away.
MARBLEHEAD
Division: 2
Last year's record: 16-4 (Northeastern Conference Dunn champions; lost in second round of playoffs)
Head coach: John Wilkens (21st season, 241-140-2)
Team captains: Connor Cronin, Sr. M; Sam Annese, Sr. D; Finn Maniaci, Sr. G; Carter Laramie, Sr. A.
Key returnees: Charlie Grenier, Jr. A; Baxter Jennings, Sr. M/FOGO; Zander Danforth, Sr. DM; Connor Sheridan, Sr. DM; Eddie Johns, Sr. LSM; Eliot Pluss, Jr. D; J.J. Pollender, Jr. D; Wilson Bullard, Jr. D; Connor Murnane, Sr. FOGO.
Newcomers who could help: Reece Moore, Soph. A; Bodie Smith, Soph. LSM.
Analysis: With its usual mix of football and hockey players that are used to success, the Magicians expect another similar performance this spring as they aim for their fifth straight NEC crown. Cronin is arguably the league's best player, a physical bull of a middie with a rocket shot. Annese fits the same mold defensively, and Maniaci is sneakily one of the top keepers around.
DANVERS
Division: 2
Last year's record: 12-7 (Northeastern Conference Lynch champions; lost in first round of playoffs)
Head coach: Dan Ritchie (1st season)
Team captains: Jaxson Vogel, Sr. D; Lucas Rotker, Sr. A; Colby Dunham, Sr. M/FO.
Key returnees: Jake Ryan, Jr. A; Trevor McNeill, Sr. M; Sean Rivard, Jr. M; Brady Tersolo, Soph. M; Michael Sydlowski, Sr. D; Brendan “Bubba” Roach, Jr. D/LSM; Michael Arcari, Sr. D; Trevor Gennodie, Sr. D; Dan Vatousios, Sr. G.
Analysis: With a dozen seniors, veteran leadership is overfloating in Oniontown. Vogel is a big, athletic defender while Dunham and Rotker combined for 65 goals and 101 assists a year ago. Underclassmen such as Ryan, Rivard, Tommy Cyr and Tersolo will be asked to step up their offensive games to compliment them. It helps that Ritchie — an assistant for the last nine years at Marblehead — already knows his new team well.
MASCONOMET
Division: 2
Last year's record: 10-9 (lost in first round of playoffs)
Head coach: Chris Roach (2nd season, 10-9)
Team captains: Colin Dillon, Sr. G; Tristen Dillon, Sr. LSM; Will Mitchell, Sr. M; Mike Rossi, Sr. A.
Key returnees: Cooper Easley, Sr. M; Owen McNally, Jr. A; Griffin Halecki, Soph. A; Jack Wexler, Jr. M; Madden Bernier, Jr. D.
Newcomers who could help: Will Carey, Soph. M/FOGO; Robbie Engel, Jr. D/LSM; Logan Thompson, Jr. D/LSM; Leo Koutoulas, Soph. SSDM.
Analysis: There's playmaking ability and experience back for the Chieftains, who have a good mix of balance and unselfishness up front and veteran starters back on defense. The expectations are to get better with each passing week so that they're peaking come playoff time.
SALEM
Division: 2
Last year's record: 0-18
Head coach: Joe Merullo (1st season)
Team captains: TJ McCarthy, Sr. A; Will Cuevas, Sr. M/FO; Jayden Cannon, Sr. M; Alfred Ferrioli, Jr. D.
Key returnees: Mikey Curtin, Soph. A; Gabe Bennett, Soph. M; Miguel Arcila, Soph. M; Jayden Benson, Soph. LSM; Alex Rodriguez, Sr. D; Kevin Cyr, Jr. D; Miguel Pontius, Soph. D; Vincent Milano, 8th grade G; Armano Cormier, Sr. G.
Analysis: With the goal of being competitive within the Northeastern Conference, the Witches look to take steps towards that this spring. McCarthy and Curtin have gelled nicely up front, and Milano plays beyond his years in net in terms of communication and making plays. Going into each practice and game with confidence and enthusiasm are huge to-do's for Salem.
ESSEX TECH
Division: 3
Last year's record: 16-3 (Commonwealth Athletic Conference champions; lost in first round of playoffs)
Head coach: Sean Parsons (4th season, 43-12)
Team captains: Joshua Heath, Sr. D; Ryan Colbert, Sr. A; Lucas Goulet, Soph. D; Aidan Conley, Sr. M (out for season due to injury).
Key returnees: Bryan Swaczyk, Sr. A; Fisher Gadbois, Jr. M; Dominic Tiberii, Jr. M; P.J. Norton, Sr. M; Armani Booth, Jr. DM/LSM; Damian Biersteker, Jr. G.
Newcomers who could help: Colin Holden, Sr. M; Nevin Maher, Soph. M.
Analysis: The players have been asking for a tougher non-league schedule for the past few years; now they have one and need to prove their mettle. Some gaps need to be filled in the midfield, but that doesn't figure to be much of an adjustment. Another CAC crown, state tech title, and playoff berth are all on the menu.
BISHOP FENWICK
Division: 3
Last year's record: 8-11 (lost in first round of playoffs)
Head coach: Dave McKenzie (2nd season, 8-11)
Team captains: Manny Alvarez-Segee, Sr. A; Mike DeFelice, Sr. D; Joey Marshall, Jr. M.
Key returnees: Anthony Sasso, Jr. A; Nathaniel Ricciuti, Soph. A; Tyler Mullen, Sr. M; Chris Stevens, Sr. M; Luke Connolly, Jr. DM/FOGO; Thomas Swanton, Sr. DM; Kieran Corcoran, Jr. LSM/SSDM; Lincoln Dugan, Soph. D; Will Gibbs, Sr. G; Brady McCormack, Jr. G; Troy Irizarry, Sr. FOGO (currently injured).
Analysis: There's some offensive experience led by Alvarez-Segee (88 points last year, 146 for his career), but the newcomers on defense will need time to grow. Fenwick would love to win its first-ever Danish Cup this season over city rival Peabody High while also earning a home game or two come the postseason.
SWAMPSCOTT
Division: 3
Last year's record: 11-9 (lost in state quarterfinals)
Head coach: Geoff Beckett (4th season, 27-28)
Team captains: Liam Herlihy, Sr. M; Eli Zaklin, Sr. D; Christian Urbano, Sr. A.
Key returnees: Jason Codispoti, Sr. M; Roni Snitkovsky, Sr. D; Jack Hazell, Jr. M; Carson Palmer, Jr. M; Liam Keaney, Soph. A; Sam Brodsky, Soph. D; Jay Domelowicz, Soph. D; Timmy Sheehan, Soph. G; Joey Pilotte, Soph. G; Drew McCathern, Jr. M; Jason Rothwell, M.
Newcomers who could help: Ronan Locke, Sr. A (back after two years away).
Analysis: Defense should be a strength of the Big Blue, while the offense (with Locke adding scoring pop) should be more balanced and disciplined than a year ago.
IPSWICH
Division: 4
Last year's record: 9-9
Head coach: Glenn Foster (38th season, 315-303)
Team captains: Henry Wright, Sr. A; Peter Bauman, Sr. D.
Key returnees: Griffen O'Brien, Sr. A; Eliot Donovan, Sr. A; Will Harrington, Jr. M; Jayson Clapp, Jr. M; Chris Burns, Jr. M; Ryan Orroth, Sr. G.
Newcomers who could help: Will Gromko, Fr. D; Louis Harrington, Fr. LSM; Charlie Elder, Fr. M; Finn Wright, Fr. M.
Analysis: With a lot of new faces including four freshmen starters in Tigertown, learning on the fly and limiting mistakes will be crucial. Wright (52 goals in 2022) leads a solid attack unit, and Orroth is a veteran in net. The team goals never change: win the CAL Baker Division, make the playoffs, and go as far as they possibly can.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Division: 4
Last year's record: 6-14
Head coach: Rich Cooke (3rd season, 10-22)
Team captains: Morgan Glovsky, Sr. A; Luke Twomey, Sr. D; Lucas Hunt, Sr. M; Ben Wood, Sr. G.
Key returnees: Evan Haughey, Soph. D; Will Stidsen, Jr. A; Will Brown, Jr. LSM; Luke O'Connor, Jr. M; Liam Heney, Sr. M; Charles Convey, Soph. M; Ryan Dolaher, Jr. M/FOGO; Andrew Jose, Soph. LSM/D; T.J. Brown, Jr. LSM/D; Sam Gingrich, Jr. D; Martin Baum, Soph. D; Mike Pitkin, Jr. G.
Analysis: Losing up to a dozen potential players to prep school definitely hurt, and the Generals will take a roster of 20 players into the season. Playing time won't be an issue for their veterans and promising newcomers. If they can keep scores down and avoid the 5- and 6-goal losses they had a year ago, they could pick up a few more wins.
PINGREE
Last year's record: 19-3
Head coach: Kevin Tersolo (12th season, 134-40)
Team captains: Mehki Taylor, Sr. M; Riley McClure, Sr. M; Cam Dick, Sr. D; Rogan Cardinal, Sr. LSM.
Key returnees: Bodie Cannata, Jr. A; Sean Stevens, Jr. M; Jack Broderick, Jr. D; Francisco Morales, Jr. D; Max Becker, Soph. G; Remy Poisson, Sr. LSM; Dylan Feeks, Jr. A; Colin McLoy, Sr. FOGO; Jamie Book, Jr. M; Matt Bonasera, Jr. D.
Newcomers who could help: Max Kirianov, Soph. DM; Nick Moulison, Soph. DM; Trevor Payne, Soph. DM.
Analysis: A prep school championship is always the goal for the Highlanders, and with the loaded roster they have — seven of whom have already committed to Division 1 and Division 3 schools — that's very much within reach. Keeping turnovers to a minimum is key.