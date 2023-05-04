It’s not exactly highly classified information that Marblehead’s Connor Cronin is a sought-after football recruit. With both brains and freakish athleticism — if you’ve never seen some of the acrobatic and absurdly gifted plays he made in the Magicians’ 2021 Super Bowl victory over North Attleboro at Gillette Stadium, go find them on YouTube — he’ll almost assuredly land at an Ivy League school or one of the ‘Little Ivies’ across New England.
So what does it say about Cronin that he’s also the best lacrosse player in the Northeastern Conference ... and it’s not particularly close?
A 6-foot-3, 190-pound midfielder, Cronin has the speed to run by D-mids and long poles, the brutish strength to outmuscle virtually any foe for a ground ball, the intelligence to draw double teams and find an open teammate for easy goals and a heat-seeking shot that more often than net an opposing goalie has to fish out of his net.
“I think of him first as a lacrosse guy, but I’m biased,” longtime Marblehead coach John Wilkens said. “This is a football town, so I get it ... but I wish Connor played even more lacrosse.”
Having played Division 1 lacrosse for a national championship team at Johns Hopkins University, Wilkens was asked what level Cronin was capable of playing at collegiately.
“You put me on the spot,” he chuckled. “If Connor had done all the lacrosse showcases and all, with his size, skills and smarts I think he could play at a very, very high level. He could definitely play Division 1; what position he’d best be suited at would be the question.”
A post-graduate year at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut will help get Cronin ready for college football. He’s also planning on playing lacrosse for the Winged Beavers next spring, eager to get a test of what the private school level of play offers.
He reminds some of Brooks Tyrrell, one of Marblehead’s all-time football/lacrosse scoring greats from a decade ago who went on to play lacrosse at Notre Dame.
In three years of both varsity football and varsity lacrosse at Marblehead High, Cronin’s teams have lost a grand total of seven games. He serves as one of the captains for the Magicians this spring, the same role he served on the gridiron last fall.
Heading into Thursday’s game at Danvers, Cronin needs three goals to reach 100 for his career. He is also just 17 points shy of hitting 200 points for his varsity career, which he’s almost certain to do.
“I have the skills, but a lot of it is having game IQ of knowing where to be and when,” said Cronin, among the North Shore’s leaders in goals (25), assists (20) and points (45) while helping Marblehead off to a 9-0 start.
“Growing up there wasn’t a sport I didn’t play. I loved to be on any field; it was my second home,” added Cronin, owner of a 3.94 GPA. “In anything I do, I play to win: gym class, playing basketball with my friends, no matter what it is. I don’t like to lose. That’s really helped me at the varsity level.”
So how do opponents try and slow Cronin down, never mind stop him?
“He’s big and physical, but he’s quiet. You can’t get in his head ... and at the high school level that’s something big,” said Beverly’s talented D-man Brad McAlpine. “As a defenseman, you try to get inside a guy, but Cronin’s a great player who lets his play do the talking. He deserves all the praise he gets.
“The key against him is not treat him like he’s Connor Cronin. Go against him and play him like he’s a normal player,” added McAlpine. “If you treat him like Connor Cronin, he’s going to play like that.”
Part of what allows him to both score goals and feed teammates, said Wilkens, is that on-field intelligence Cronin possesses.
“Smart, heady, a guy who sees the field well and who is patient,” Wilkens described him. “Connor picks up on a lot of things that most people don’t see. Little things, like if we’re a man down and we get possession of the ball, he holds onto it whereas most guys would try to just throw it away (into the other zone). Connor really understands the rules and nuances of the game.”
Wilkens said that Cronin carries “a healthy anger” on the field, knowing when to speak up and encourage as a captain, when to bite his lip and say nothing, and when to simply take over. Playing with a guy like Will Shull (now at Wesleyan) when he was a sophomore taught him a lot about that.
“I’m always competing,” admitted Cronin. “Always.”
Which is why, when asked for his favorite lacrosse memory, Cronin pointed to last year’s battle with the state’s top 2022 recruit, Lexington High middie Patrick Crogan (now at 8th ranked Georgetown), in which he covered him and helped Marblehead to a 14-10 victory.
Marblehead, currently on track to capture its fifth consecutive Northeastern Conference title, has again scheduled some difficult non-league games at the end of the regular season to better prepare them for the postseason. The Magicians were undefeated during the shortened 2021 first season after COVID, but lost their first round playoff game. A year ago they won their Division 2 opener before falling in the round of 16.
After a 1-6 start in which they suffered three one-goal losses (two of those in OT), the Masconomet Chieftains have started to turn things around. They’ll be aiming for their fourth victory in five games Thursday when they play at NEC rival Peabody.
Staying resilient in the face of early adversity has been key to the squad rebounding, said second-year coach Chris Roach.
“It’s certainly been a team effort,” “but Will Mitchell in particular has been a bellcow for us this season,” Roach said of his senior midfielder and captain. “Will hardly leaves the field. He takes the bulk of our faceoffs, gets back to play defense, and has been making big contributions on the offensive half of the field as a dodger, shooter, and distributor.
Mitchell, second on the team in scoring with nine goals and 11 assists, is coming off of a one-goal, 5-assist showing in Monday’s 13-4 win over Danvers.
“His football and basketball background give him the athleticism, physicality, intelligence, and competitiveness that’s needed to excel between the boxes, and his skills continue to improve every day,” Roach added. “Will’s been a sensational leader both in the huddles and on the field.”
The return of gifted scorer Mike Rossi has benefited the Chieftains as well. Since coming back from an injury three games ago, the senior attackman has six goals and two helpers. He had two lamplighters and an assist in an 11-10 loss to Marblehead, then scored three times with one assist in Monday’s triumph over Danvers.
“Mike has a rare combination of size, speed, and skill that makes him a difficult player to stop. He’s comfortable using both hands, can shoot from outside, or score near the net,” said Roach. “His absence put some of younger players into larger roles (i.e., junior midfielder Jack Wexler, freshman attack Miles Mireault, sophomores Griffin Halecki at attack and Will Carey at midfield) while gaining valuable game experience.
“Now that he’s back playing alongside those guys as well as some of our upperclassmen (such as University of Hartford-bound Cooper Easley, the team’s leading scorer), we have a lot of unselfish players with varying skill sets — which allows us to be creative with how our offense operates.”
If it seems like there’s been an inordinate amount of one-goal games in the first month-plus of the season, that’s because it’s true.
There have been a total of 29 such contests involving our Salem News area teams, with 11 of those 13 team having played at least one. All told, our locals are a combined 16-13 in such games (with a few of those involving area clubs against each other).
Beverly began the season with three straight one-goal decisions and are 3-2 in their five decisions decided by a mere tally.
Peabody has already played in five. They raced out to a 4-0 start to the season on the strength of three 1-goal victories. They’ve gone to overtime four times, splitting those contests.
Danvers has gone 3-1 in one-goal games, including one triumph in OT. Swampscott has also had four games decided by the same razor-thin margin with a 2-2 mark to show for it (1-1 in OT).
Five teams in the region — St. John’s Prep, Pingree, Marblehead, Essex Tech, and Bishop Fenwick — have all played in, and won, their only such instance.
Masconomet is the one team that’s been hit hard by the one-goal format; the Chieftains are 0-4 in these games, dropping three of them in heartbreaking overtime fashion.
Lax Lowdown, a column on boys high school lacrosse, appears each Thursday in The Salem News during the spring sports season.
