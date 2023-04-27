For some, improvement comes in waves. For others it’s more of a slow, steady trickle.
The Salem High boys lacrosse team would fall into the latter of those two categories — which is all right. That’s not to say that the Witches are relaxed in their approach to getting better, but rather that their players and coaching staff realize it won’t happen overnight.
“It’s like coach says, we want to get better one percent every day,” said senior defenseman Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez, one of Salem’s five captains.
“This takes me back to freshman and sophomore years of football, when we lost every game,” Rodriguez added. “That just drove me to do more at my position to lift those around me so that they’d do better at their position, and eventually we’d do better as a team and start winning games, which we did. That’s what I see with this team, too.”
Eight games into the 2023 campaign, the Witches are still looking for their first win. They had one of their better showings on Tuesday afternoon at Bertram Field, scoring their most goals in a game thus far (4) and allowing the fewest (10) in a loss to the Lynn Jets.
There were times that Salem looked good: connecting on passes upfield, dodging Lynn defenders while cutting towards the net, and eighth grade goaltender Vince Milano flashing his stick to come up with timely saves. Other times the hosts ran into trouble by trying to trap ground balls instead of scooping them, carrying the ball too long instead of looking for an open teammate and ultimately losing possession, or not taking the time to place shot attempts on goal that might catch the goaltender off guard.
Part of these ups and downs can be attributed to the fact that there are plenty of fresh faces wearing varsity uniforms for Salem, with 10 freshmen, seven sophomores and Milano, the middle schooler in net.
While a victory or two would certainly be welcome — the Salem boys haven’t had one on the lacrosse field since May 16, 2019 — truthfully the primary objective right now is continuing to learn the sport so that the basics become muscle memory in games.
“We’ve certainly had, and these guys would tell you, times where we’ve taken a step back,” said first-year head coach Joe Merullo. “But we come back out the next day and taken three steps forward.
“It’s a little like the stock market,” added the former Reading High standout, who was refereeing games this time a year ago. “You build it up, then you might have a hiccup here or there, but you keep chipping away and stay the course. When mistakes happen we always seem to find a way to ground ourselves, regroup and move forward.”
Sophomore attack Mikey Curtin, a 16-year-old in his second year of lacrosse, picked up the sport quickly and has become the Witches’ go-to scorer, having netted eight of his squad’s 15 tallies.
“I push myself to help our offense get into a rhythm,” said Curtin, who learned the sport from watching his uncle, Scott Kugel, play at Salem High.
“I’ll try to get us to work on certain things (offensively) in practice, like going over to one of my other attackmen and saying ‘If the defender jumps on me and I get double teamed, cut so I can dump the ball to you for an easy goal.’ We keep working on it; now we need it to translate in games.”
Merullo knew there would be a significant learning curve when he took the job. A former assistant at St. John’s Prep, where he worked with primarily freshmen and sophomores for head coach John Pynchon on the Prep’s sub-varsity white team, he realizes there’s a fine line between tempering expectations with his still-young, still-inexperienced crew while also setting a reasonable bar for results.
“We preach a lot of lacrosse IQ: what we need to do and when we need to do it, those types of things,” the 27-year-old head coach said. “It comes down to fundamentals. We have a fundamental period each day in practice where we chip over those things every day, from every four-year guy to the players who just started the sport.”
Curtin is joined up front by senior captain T.J. McCarthy and freshman A.J. Alessi, the latter of whom played on the varsity as an eighth grader. “A.J.’s really good and gotten so much better in just one season,” said Curtin.
Captains Will Cuevas and Jayden Cannon, plus Miguel Arcila and Gabe Bennett serve as the Witches’ primary offensive middies, with Andreas Bernal and Matt Rosa also getting some run. Defensively, Rodriguez and fellow captain Alfred Ferrioli (a junior) head things up along with Kevin Cyr, Jayden ”Nighthawk” Benson, Miguel Pontius and Tyrek Jones. Cuevas and Benson handle the faceoff duties.
“We’re getting better every day,” said Rodriguez, an 18-year-old who’ll be going into the Laborers Union after graduation for construction. “I’m learning new defensive things and teaching them to the younger guys, new checks and pokes, things like that. If they do it enough in practice, they’ll start doing it in games.”
Salem High’s first-year athletic director, Reilly Christie, coached the boys lacrosse team last spring and has been to every one of their home games this season. The year-over-year difference, he said, is like “night and day” in all aspects of the sport.
“Between throwing and catching, playing offensively and defensively, understanding the game ... it’s across the board,” said Christie. “Last year we had a lot of kids picking up a stick for the first time and trying to learn the game and jell together. This year, Coach Merullo and his staff have done a phenomenal job really teaching the game beyond the basics. In all of technicalities of the sport they’ve improved: slides, picks, ground balls. Everyone has taken a step up.”
Merullo, who is assisted by former Salem Stater Pat Guinee and ex-Reading standout Michael Creamer, said what’s made him most proud through the season’s first half has been his team’s resilience.
“The common theme is that these guys never get down,” he said. “There have been times in practices where we started off really sloppy and the energy just wasn’t there, so we’ll bring everyone in for a huddle. Maybe it takes some wind sprints or a grueling drill to get them going; then all of a sudden at the end of practice, we’re clapping it up with our sticks up, all fired up. That’s been the ebb and flow of this team; when things seem like they’re falling apart a bit, we reel it back in and pull it together.”
Four-time Northeastern Conference champion Marblehead has gotten off to another torrid start at 7-0, having recently run their in-conference winning streak to 54 straight contests. They scored 16 goals against four straight league foes (Beverly, Swampscott, Peabody and Danvers) until Masconomet put their streak in jeopardy Tuesday, taking the Magicians to overtime before they eventually prevailed, 11-10.
The usual suspects have been rightfully garnering a lot of the headlines for Marblehead: Connor Cronin with his team-leading 21 goals and 36 points (his next point will be the 175th of his high school career); fellow captain Carter Laramie with his 17 tallies and dozen assists; Charlie Grenier (11-4-15) and faceoff ace Baxter Jennings (12-3-15), and captains Sam Anesse and goalie Finn Maniaci locking it down in their own end.
But, as on any team with true championship aspirations, Marblehead has seen others step up. Three examples: sophomore attack Reece Moore has stepped right into this high powered offense and provided 11 goals and six assists; senior Eddie Johns has been his usual steady self as a long stick middie; and junior Hogan Sedky, coming off of a hockey season in which he led all North Shore defensemen in scoring, has excelled as a short stick D-middie.
“It’s the first time Hogan has been with us and he’s been terrific,” said head coach John Wilkens. “He’s a true athlete who has adjusted quickly. He played the game when he was younger and decided to come back to it this season ... and I’m certainly glad he did.”
“Eddie’s just so, so steady,” continued Wilkens. “He has great positioning and footwork and is so good at poking opponents away with his stick. It was also great to see him get his first varsity goal recently against Peabody.”
Marblehead, which hosts Beverly (2nd the NEC) Monday at Piper Field at 4:30 p.m., also has some other terrific defensemen in guys like Zander Danforth, Eliot Pluss, J.J. Pollender and Connor Sheridan.
With a week-and-a-half off from even practicing because of a school trip during April vacation week, Ipswich was understandably rusty on Tuesday in a 12-3 loss to Newburyport, its first actual game in 15 days. The Tigers (2-2) should start to get a better feel of what their strengths and weaknesses are a team when they get back to playing on a regular basis, as they have nine games upcoming in May.
You spend enough time in this business and figure you’ve seen and heard just about everything.
Well, until this past weekend I wasn’t aware of the ‘Manny’ community. That’s shorthand for the team managers who keep stats during games for their respective schools, many of whom are made to feel just as much a part of the squad as any player wearing a varsity jersey.
Aman Patel, a running back and linebacker for Pingree football team, serves as manager for the Highlanders’ boys lacrosse team. One of his best friends, fellow senior David Minogue, holds the same position at St. John’s Prep (along with Middleton’s Jack Fillion, Ryan Lepore, and Gennaro DeLeo).
“David and I have known each other since we were two; our families were best friends,” said Patel, who lives in Wenham while Minogue is in neighboring Hamilton. “We played youth football together in Hamilton-Wenham and our dads coached.
Minogue, who is going to Notre Dame, helped keep track of the Prep’s win over Franklin last Saturday morning, then trekked over to Pingree for its afternoon tilt vs. St. Paul’s and took over ‘manny’ duties for Patel in the second half.
“I have a blast doing it,” said Minogue.
“The manny community is strong,” added Patel with a hearty laugh.
