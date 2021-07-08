Putting the 2021 North Shore boys lacrosse season to bed in our final column of the season ...
It’s been one week since St. John’s Prep had the unique opportunity to celebrate a state championship on its own field, cavorting on the Glatz Field turf after dispatching BC High, 11-7, for the Division 1 title.
It was a fitting ending for the team’s 13 seniors — Emmett Schillinger, Mitchell Hodgson, Grady McGowan, Michael Ayers, Drew Fietze, Michael Kelly, Luke Surette, Pat Atkins, Kaden Quirk, Sean O’Brian, Charlie Danis, Jackson Desanto and Graham Tyson — who made it their mission to earn state hardware after their 2020 brothers were denied the opportunity. Ayers, Atkins and Kelly were ‘officially’ team captains, but anyone associated with the Eagles would admit it was truly a 13-man leadership group.
So naturally, in the aftermath of that historic victory, thoughts began turning to the 2022 campaign. How much left is there in the Eagles’ cupboard after this stellar class has gone from 72 Spring Street?
As you might imagine, there’s going to be all kinds of talent back next spring.
“The future is unbelievably bright here,” said Surette. “There’s so much young talent in this program. We all practice together every day — freshman, junior varsity and freshmen — so those guys know their stuff. They’ll definitely be ready when it’s their turn next year.”
Many of the Eagles who’ll be back in 2022 contributed mightily to this year’s ultimate success; others who didn’t see the field often because of upperclassmen on the depth chart ahead of them are hungry to show off their own skill set starting next March.
Start up front, where the team’s two leading scorers, Jimmy Ayers (46 goals, 68 points in 18 games) and Providence College-bound Tommy Sarni (31 goals and 53 points, tied with Kelly for second on the team) return at attack as a junior and senior, respectively. Seniors-to-be MaxPerault and Conan Keefe, and juniors Will Sawyer, Harlan Graber, Keigen Delisle and Noah Brown are all itching to show what they can do.
“Will Sawyer, Noah Brown, those guys are nasty,” said Surette. “Same for someone like Jimmy Ellard at midfield. They’re all going to be big-time contributors a year from now.”
Among the Prep’s top quartet of midfielders this season, only Charlie Wilmot (20 goals, 10 assists) returns, but he’ll be surrounded by all kinds of talent once again. Tyee Ambrosh (7-11-18), Zack Raposa, Pierce Blaeser, Nick Bernarducci and A.J. Mazzariello are among the seniors who return; so do juniors Lucas Verrier (10-3-13), Nate Jones, Matt Morrow and the aforementioned Ellard. Throw in super sophomore-to-be Jake Vana, and the Eagles should be set here, too.
It continues defensively, too. Connor Kelly, Tim Haarmann and Christian Rooney started as juniors this season and will be pillars once more in ‘22; classmates Luca Winter and Matt DiCara should see more time, as will sophomore Deuce Morton. Long stick middies Nolan Philpott (a senior) and Andrew Klein (a sophomore) will also return, as will senior Chris Esposito and sophomore Jack Doherty as FOGOs. Teddy Cullinane figures to take over in goal as a senior, with junior-to-be Gavin Kornitsky eager to get between the pipes as well.
“There’s certainly no lack of leadership coming up through the ranks,” said head coach John Pynchon. He now has 185 wins in his coaching career; 53 in four seasons at St. John’s, with 132 in 10 years at Beverly High prior to that.
¢¢¢
It is impossible to measure the impact that Drew Lucas had for Peabody High this season.
In fact, I’d argue that no one player did more for his team in all facets of the game than the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Lucas. A man-child who could lock down opposing team’s top marksmen as a long stick middie, a ground ball maven who almost certainly led the region in that category (scooping up 91 plus 31 takeaways), a ball of energy who’d run to the sidelines, grab a short stick and join the play offensively, a guy who’d happily step up and take faceoffs when the Tanners needed a win in a crucial situation ... Lucas did it all. And I mean all.
His role only grew when fellow team captain Jack Houlden was lost for the season seven games in (after having put up a ridiculous 43 points in those seven contests). Already the team’s undisputed vocal leader, Lucas took it upon himself to add even more scoring responsibility to his already overflowing plate and finished the season with 20 goals and 30 total points, good for fourth on the squad in both categories. LSM’s just don’t put up numbers like that, but Lucas found a way.
There’s quite a few reasons that Lucas is heading off to Bryant University to play Division 1 lacrosse; he showcased a myriad of them during the 2021 high school campaign. I, for one, am excited to see what awaits him at the next level and what he’s able to accomplish there.
¢¢¢
We can’t let Pete Ginolfi’s retirement from the sidelines pass by without giving him his due.
Ginolfi started the program at Masconomet in the mid-1990s before matriculating to Beverly High, winning 193 games over a dozen season with the Panthers, including the 2003 Division 1 state championship over powerhouse Duxbury.
After a seven-year high school coaching hiatus, he returned to the sidelines as the top assistant under his good friend, Glenn Foster, in Ipswich, trading in one set of Orange-and-Black gear for another. Ginolfi was an instrumental part of the Tigers’ 2017 Division 3 state champs and also got the opportunity to coach his two sons, Tom and Will, there.
Between his three coaching stops, Ginolfi’s teams won a combined 310 contests.
“I guess I’d say that I’m very proud of what our teams have accomplished over 22 seasons: 17 league titles, seven Final Fours and two state championships,” said Ginolfi. “I’d also like to think that the kids learned that hard work and dedication leads to success and that they found a love for the game. “I know that many have, as over 50 players went on to play in college and are still playing post-college, while (former Beverly High) guys like Mike Sciamanna (St. Anselm’s head coach) and Larry Kline (Binghamton assistant coach/defensive coordinator) have made it the focal point of their careers.
A Colby College graduate with an immense knowledge of the game, Ginolfi has had his share of outstanding players. But his chameleon-like ability to adapt to not only the players at his disposal but also navigating the game’s changes always enabled him to stay several steps ahead.
“I knew that after leaving Beverly that I wasn’t done coaching — just as I know now that I am,” he admitted.
Ginolfi still plans on staying around the sport, however. He’s looking into becoming an official next year so that he may stay connected not only to lacrosse but “many of the great people I’ve met over the years” at the same time.
“I really enjoyed working with coaches John Maggiacomo, Steve Kaylor and Glenn, among others,” he said, “and of course all the players who trusted in me, including my two sons.”
¢¢¢
It was unfortunate that, after an unbeaten regular season, Marblehead had the misfortune of matching up against an excellent Billerica squad in their first playoff game. While the visitors came to Piper Field and ended the Magicians’ terrific campaign in the Division 2 North quarterfinals, it can’t take away from a senior class that excelled during their time with the varsity.
Having won Northeastern Conference titles in each year that they played (2018, 2019 and 2021), captains Matt Thompson at attack, J.T. Monahan in net, Will Shull and Mark Paquette as middies along with classmates Miles Smith (middie), Gresham Bosworth (defense), Jack Sears (LSM) and Mitch Corelle (defensive middie) were at the forefront of not only Marblehead’s success as a team, but also its culture and helping to pass it along to their younger teammates.
Time and time again, head coach John Wilkens remarked this season on what a “special” group of seniors he had not only on the turf, but for their actions and words off of it. Guys like that don’t just graduate; they leave with a lasting legacy of both victories between the lines and influence off of it.
Cheers to the MHS boys lacrosse Class of 2021. You guys did your team, your school and your town proud.
¢¢¢
Matt Riordan was the interim head coach at Beverly High this season and had a blast coaching. He’d love to return in 2022.
“I thought it was a great year. The kids had a lot of fun playing, and after missing last season completely that’s what mattered most,” said Riordan, an English teacher at the high school.
“We started off slow losing by a combined score of 29-5 in the first two games, so to finish .500 in the regular season I consider a success.”
As the players gradually improved their level of play after a year off and got to know their new coaching staff (and vice versa), the Panthers began to jell and win games. Their best was a 9-8 overtime home triumph over Masconomet.
Guys like seniors Nick Cole (20-18-38), a captain, and Kyle Oliphant (29-8-37), junior captain Matt Mezza (9-14-23), sophomore Gavin Lawrence (12-8-20), junior D.J. Bachini (9-6-15) and 10th grader Mason Simpson (12-2-14) led a balanced scoring attack. Another sophomore, James Silva, became a faceoff winning force, and juniors Graham Speidel, Troy Morin, Matt Capachietti and Will Johnstone left their mark in the midfield. Junior captain Jaxon Thomas and freshman breakout performer Bradley Griffin shored up a much-improved defense in front of sophomore goalie Quinn Fidler.
“It was great to watch the underclassmen progress. Bradley Griffin and (fellow freshman) Brendan McCarron, as well as Quinn, Mason, James and Gavin all saw huge minutes for us this year. The young guys, as well as a huge core of rising seniors, have everyone excited for next season.”
¢¢¢
After a sneaky-good 2021 season in which they finished 11-4, beat second-place Peabody and won a playoff game, the Danvers Falcons could be even better next spring. While they’ll be losing three of their top four scorers in seniors Christian Harvey (43 goals), Nick Tavares (28) and Christian Burke (27), as well as defender Nate Sher and defensive mid Dillon Driscoll, they’ve got a lot of skill returning.
At the team’s first offseason meeting last fall, coach Wes Chittick had to face reality: only four seniors, just 20 players in total, no varsity goaltender and no JV team. “I naturally began to think that it would be a rebuilding season,” he admitted.
So to say that this squad exceeded his initial expectations would be a massive understatement. He points to the team’s 12th graders as the main reason why.
“They were ready to take on the mantle of leadership and did an excellent job of creating a winning culture,” Chittick said. “We were led defensively by Nate Sher who was our rock. Offensively we got consistent and timely contributions from Christian Harvey and Nick Tavares, and Christian Burke became our do-it-all midfielder.
“Our underclassman contributors were huge from Colby Dunham, who emerged as both a passing and scoring threat and Jaxson Vogel, who was often tasked with playing the opposing teams‘ best midfield. Lastly, Donovan Biersteker made significant strides in net. He was a selfless team player in volunteering to play goalie in the offseason and became a key factor in our success down the stretch … our underclassmen played some huge minutes for us. The experience of earning 11 regular season victories and getting a playoff win should give us confidence going forward.”
As a freshman, Sean Rivard showed a lot of potential both up front and in the midfield and should see his role increase. Colby Dunham (19-24-43) and fellow sophomore attackman Lucas Rotker (9-14-23) will undoubtedly look to shoot to score more often and see a rise in their point totals, while seniors-to-be Jack Murphy (10 goals) and Jimmy Thibodeau (7 goals) will be starting middies. Another upcoming 12th grader, Donovan Biersteker, will return between the pipes while Aidan Smith, Trevor Gennodie and Aidan Smith form an excellent defensive nucleus.
¢¢¢
Lastly, think back on the season as a whole for one minute.
The official start to the campaign in late April had some teams holding Zoom calls in lieu of practice to follow COVID-19 protocols. Masks still had to be worn by all, those fans that were allowed to attend games were kept far away from the field, and no one knew what the first state tournament games in two years would produce.
Fast forward two-plus months and we had another North Shore champion, 11 of the dozen MIAA schools this newspaper covers took part in the playoffs, and we wound up with a state champion for the first time in four years ... with not a mask to be seen anywhere.
All in all, I think you’d have to agree it was a pretty great lacrosse season. Here’s looking forward to 2022.
¢¢¢
Lax Lowdown, a column on North Shore high school boys lacrosse, appears each Thursday during the season. This is the final installment of 2021. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com, and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
||||