Lax Lowdown: Senior solidarity has St. John's Prep unbeaten and rolling

In any other year, those who wish to be a captain for the St. John’s Prep lacrosse team must formally apply to do so with head coach John Pynchon. He then interviews each player for the opportunity to lead the Eagles, and chooses which players best fit that description.
This, however, is not just any year.
There are 13 seniors on the Prep varsity this spring. So after losing the entire 2020 season to COVID-19, coupled with the work he witnessed his baker’s dozen of 12th graders put in during the offseason and the initiative they took in bringing along the program’s underclassmen, Pynchon readily admits he couldn’t single anyone out.
“We never did the application this year because I couldn’t pick between any of the 13,” said Pynchon. “The boys picked on their own three guys — Michael Ayers, Patrick Atkins and Michael Kelly — but in reality all 13 of our seniors share that opportunity of leadership. I trust each and every one of them.”
Atkins and Kelly are both instinctive midfielders, with Ayers a long stick middie who makes plays all over the field. Their fellow seniors are defenseman Emmett Schillinger, long stick middie Sean O’Brian, middies Grady McGowan, Drew Fietze and Charlie Danis, faceoff ace Graham Tyson, goalies Kaden Quirk and Mitchell Hodgson, and attackmen Jackson DeSanto and Luke Surette.
For an introspective team that has very real aspirations of competing for the Division 1 state title, these seniors take their roles seriously. They’re also cognizant of their brothers who missed out on their senior season of lacrosse a year ago.
“I can’t help but think,” said Kelly, “of the tight knit bond every senior has with one another. After losing our season last year to COVID, we felt as a group that it was our mission to continue the legacy of the seniors who lost their final season in 2020. With that in mind, we felt it was even more important to start to educate, help, and befriend all of the younger guys who never got to experience the great men from last year.”
Atkins concurred, saying unselfishness, knowing one’s role and working towards the common goal of ultimate team glory in an ego-free environment is what makes this squad special.
“Although Kelly, Ayers and I are ‘captains’, it feels like all of us seniors are captains because we’re all leaders on this team,” Atkins remarked. “In past teams that I’ve been a part of, there’s always been some upperclassmen who were not completely bought into the goal, and that has a profound negative impact on the underclassmen and younger guys who look up to the older guys as role models. This year, we don’t have that issue at all. All of us are 100 percent in.”
The results bear that out. St. John’s Prep has walloped its first four opponents (all Catholic Conference foes) by a 56-14 margin, have pitched a shutout (13-0 over Malden Catholic) and have trailed exactly once: 2-1, in the first quarter of the season opener against St. John’s of Shrewsbury — before going on to score the game’s next nine goals.
A pair of uber-talented underclassmen, sophomore Jimmy Ayers (12 goals, 4 assists) and junior Thomas Sarni (5-9-14), are attackmen who led SJP in scoring thus far. They’re followed by Kelly (9-2-11), junior middie Charlie Wilmot (5-5-10), Atkins (6-2-8), Surette (5-2-7) and sophomore mid Lucas Verrier (3-1-4) in an extremely balanced lineup, one that has already had 14 different goal scorers and two others pick up at least one assist.
Quirk has been outstanding between the pipes, stopping 23 of 31 shots while playing his angles superbly. Hodgson (7 saves on 10 shots on goal) is more than capable as his backup, and the defenders protecting them — Michael Ayers, O’Brian, Schillinger, Wilmot, and juniors Connor Kelly, Nolan Philpott and Connor Kelly, among others — have been downright stingy in allowing opponents near their cage.
Even the faceoff guys, long a Prep strength, have been playing at an extremely high level as Tyson (successful on 20 of his 28 draws), sophomore Owen Umansky (10 of 17), Philpott (5 of 8) and JV callup Chris Esposito (18 of 28) make it their mission to constantly give the Eagles possession.
“Everyone is doing their jobs and taking responsibility in this senior group, whether it’s during games or something as simple as picking up trash off the field or bringing equipment back from practice,” said Michael Ayers. “It’s constantly communicating with the younger guys and teaching them core values, because that’s where it all starts.”
The fact that the entire program practices together as one unit each day helps foster that feeling over overall camaraderie. It’s a group, said Kelly, that prides itself on improving each and every day.
So does its emphasis on the acronym B.A.G. — Believe In, Accept Role, and Give Back.
“I’ve had a tremendous amount of incredible role models and guys I’ve looked up to for countless reasons, but this year I’ve never been more impressed with the 12 other seniors on this roster, Kelly noted. “Every one of us has believed in us from the start, found our role on the team, and given back whether it’s practice, in the locker room, or just chatting from class to class with the underclassmen.
“But it’s not just the seniors,” he added. “The juniors, sophomores, and even freshmen have found the roles and are getting better and better every day.”
The Eagles want not only to win a state crown this June, said Atkins, but also set up the program for another title in 2022 while at the same time remembering the seniors who missed out on the chance to do so in 2020.
“I’m really pumped with the way it has started. We’re an extremely talented group,” said Atkins.
“I’m also super grateful that we’ve been able to play this season. This is one of the only teams I’ve been on where I don’t feel like we have any distractions or people not completely believing in the process, the culture and what we’re trying to achieve.”
Bishop Fenwick hopes to have its top scorer, Stefano Fabiano, back within a week after he had the pins removed from some broken fingers he suffered in the Crusaders’ final game of their championship football season this spring.
“He makes a world of difference out there,” said head coach Steve Driscoll of his talented midfielder. “Guys are getting experience offensively since he’s been out, so having him back will only add to that and help us.”
Speaking of Fabiano, he’s one of three North Shore players who currently have 100 or more career points with 54 goals and an area best 73 assists for 127 points. Can you name the other two? (Answer at bottom of column).
Under first-year coach Rich Cooke, the Hamilton-Wenham Generals are getting the job done by being defensively conscious (having one of the area’s best netminders, senior Grant Landon, certainly helps), staying patient and cashing in on the chances they get, be they of the traditional variety or in unsettled situations.
“We may be a small roster,” said Cooke, “but we work our tails off. I’d say one of our guys is easily equal to three — especially with all the roles we them play.”
Charlie Schibli has been a pleasant surprise for the Generals. Tough and extremely fast, he hasn’t ripped the twine yet (”but has had 6-7 close calls,” said Cooke), yet it appears to be only a matter of time. He also showed what he can do defensively by holding Lynnfield’s top marksman, John Briggs, to a single goal in H-W’s 6-4 on-field win Tuesday.
Seven of the squad’s eight other short sticks — Andrew Winch (3-6-9), Zach Walles (6-1-7), Colby Guyer (4-2-6), Hunter Bahr (4-1-5), Lucas Hunt (2-3-5), Jack Stewart (1-0-1) and Will Moroney (0-1-1) have already found the scoresheet in the team’s first three outings.
Another surprise team has been Swampscott, which after shutting out Saugus Tuesday (12-0) is now 3-2 on the year. They bounced back from a loss to Danvers six days earlier by winning the rematch, 10-9, in overtime earlier this week.
Goaltender Aidan Breault, a transfer from St. John’s Prep who hadn’t played since middle school, has been one of the Big Blue’s biggest (and best) surprises. He immediately became a good ball stopper, said head coach Geoff Beckett, and is athletic and smart enough to run great clears. He’s also popped in three goals of his own thus far.
The team’s seniors are also proving to be great leaders. Vinny Palmer is doing a little bit of everything: leading the team in scoring, quarterbacking the offense, taking faceoffs and playing well defensively. He’ll be going on to continue his career in college at the University of Tampa. Classmate. Christian Pierro joins him up front as a strong attackman and a solid finisher.
Thomas Frisoli and Angelo Ciciotti, who worked so well together as defensive ends for the Swampscott football team (which Beckett also helps coach), have developed into shutdown defenders in lacrosse. Frisoli will also keep playing at St. Michael’s in Vermont; Ciciotti hasn’t decided on a college destination yet but also wants to continue with his career.
Trivia answer: Joining Fabiano in the 100 Point Club for their careers are seniors Jack Houlden of Peabody (85 goals, 48 assists, 133 points) and Will Shull of Marblehead (81-35-116).
