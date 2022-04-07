Lacrosse season is here once again, so let’s dive right into how our 13 local boys teams look this spring:
ST. JOHN’S PREP
Last year’s record: 17-1 (Catholic Conference and Division 1 state champions)
Head coach: John Pynchon (5th season, 53-25 (185-85 overall including 10 seasons at Beverly)
Captains: Charlie Wilmot, Sr. M; Connor Kelly, Sr. D; Tim Haarmann, Sr. D; Tommy Sarni, Sr. A.
Other key players: Jimmy Ayers, Jr. A; Max Perault, Sr. A; Tyee Ambrosh, Sr. A; Zack Raposa, Sr. M; Nolan Philpott, Sr. LSM/D; Christian Rooney, Sr. D; Matt DiCara, Sr. D; Chris Esposito, Jr. FOGO; Jack Doherty, Soph. FOGO; Teddy Cullinane, Sr. G; Luca Winter, Sr. D/LSM; Jackson Delaney, Sr. M; Jake Vana, Soph. M; Rowan Mondello, Jr. M; Nate Jones, Jr. M; Matt Morrow, Jr. M; Alex Perault, Jr. M; Noah Brown, Jr. A; Harlan Graber, Jr. A; Will Sawyer, Jr. A.
Outlook: The defending state champions may be just as strong, if not stronger, than a year ago. There’s an outstanding mix of experience and potential for the Eagles with tons of potential scorers, a slew of shutdown defensemen and the potential for repeatedly earning ball possession. The return of Vana, Delaney and Winter from injuries a year ago only adds to an already stacked roster.
BEVERLY
Last year’s record: 7-9
Head coach: Matt Riordan (2nd season, 7-9)
Captains: Jaxon Thomas, Sr. D/LSM; Matt Mezza, Sr. M; Matthew Burke, Sr. M/FO; Will Johnstone, Sr. D.
Other key players: Will ten Hope, Sr. A; Cam Smith, Jr. A; Gavin Lawrence, Jr. A; Troy Morin, Sr. M; D.J. Bachini, Sr. D; Mason Simpson, Jr. M; Cam Cook, Sr. M; James Silva, Jr. M/FO; Jeff Hallinan, Sr. DM; Graham Spiedel, Sr. LSM; Finbar Cannon, Sr. D; Brad Griffin, Soph. D; Brenden McCarron, Soph. D; Colby Vaccaro, Soph. G; Dylan Hunter, Jr. D.
Outlook: Character is a big part of this Beverly team and its overall makeup, mixing nicely with its depth and experience. The Panthers feel they can bring the NEC title back to the Garden City, but know they have a lot to prove to achieve that.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 12-3
Head coach: Leo Shidler (3rd season, 24-10)
Captains: Cam Collins, Sr. M; Scott Turner, Sr. D; Derek Patturelli, Sr. G.
Other key players: Matt Bettencourt, Soph. A; Nick Salvati, Jr. A; Tyler Kalloo, Sr. A; Matthew Lindstrom, Jr. M; Johnny Lucas, Soph. D; Trotman Smith, Jr. D; Anthony Curcio, Jr. FOGO; Danny Barrett, Jr. M; Vincent O’Hara, Jr. D; Ryan Rice, Sr. D; Aidan Haight, Fr. G/M.
Outlook: Led by its three captains, Peabody has excellent leadership with a combined 19 juniors and seniors on the roster. Only nine of those players, however, have ever played varsity before this season (and 6 had never played the game before). With 24 players on the roster, that means many will be getting on-the-job training. An opening night win over a solid Hamilton-Wenham team was a great starting point for the Tanners.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: 13-1 (Northeastern Conference champions)
Head coach: John Wilkens (20th season, 225-136-2)
Captains: Josh Robertson, Sr. A; Sam Annese, Jr. D; Connor Cronin, Jr. M.
Other key players: Carter Laramie, Jr. A; Cole Gallup, Sr. M; Eddie Johns, Jr. DM; Charlie Pingree, Sr. D; Baxter Jennings, Jr. FOGO; Finn Maniaci, Jr. G.
Outlook: The Magicians learned a valuable lesson a year ago after breezing through the NEC when they ran into a strong Billerica squad in the first round of last year’s playoffs and were defeated. Playing regular season games against teams outside the conference will only help them in the long run this spring. Marblehead, while young in some areas, has a very athletic team, with Robertson, Cronin and Laramie combining for 79 goals and 138 points a year ago.
DANVERS
Last year’s record: 11-4
Head coach: Wes Chittick (4th season, 32-21)
Captains: Jack Murphy, Sr. M; Aidan Smith, Sr. D; Donovan Biersteker, Sr. G.
Other key players: Colby Dunham, Jr. A; Lucas Rotker, Jr. A; Jimmy Thibodeau, Sr. M; Sean Rivard, Sr. M; Jaxson Vogel, Jr. D; Brady Tersolo, Fr. A; Brayden Holt, Fr. G; Brady Plaza, Soph. DM.
Outlook: Much of the defensive unit that made up last year’s team is back, and although the Falcons don’t have a large senior class, there are plenty of talented underclassmen who have the ability to contribute at the varsity level. Dunham and Rotker combined for 28 goals and 66 points a year ago. Holt, the starting goalie for the DHS hockey team, should give them a lift between the pipes.
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 8-6
Head coach: Scott Roach (1st season)
Captains: Andrew Aylwin, Sr. A; Richie Guarino, Sr. M; Andrew Saumsiegle, Sr. A.
Other key players: Cooper Easley, Jr. M; Cooper Haas, Sr. M; Tristen Dillon, Jr. LSM; Madden Bernier, Soph. M; Will Mitchell, Jr. FOGO; Colin Dillon, Jr. G.
Outlook: The Chieftains have a well-rounded lineup and should be able to score with any team in the Northeastern Conference, with the lefty-shooting Aylwin (bound for Endicott) scoring 26 times last year and Saumsiegle on the right side. Guarino’s toughness and leadership as a two-way threat will be evident.
SALEM
Last year’s record: 0-12
Head coach: Reilly Christie (1st season)
Captains: Javon Beaver, Sr. D; Maher Kokonezis, Sr. G.
Other key players: T.J. McCarthy, Jr. A; Mikey Curtin, Soph. A; Kyle Michaud, Sr. M; Jayden Cannon, Jr. M; Alex Rodriguez, Jr. D; Alfred Ferrioli, Jr. D.
Outlook: Striving to get better each and every time they take the field will be Goal No. 1 for the Witches. Christie has been preaching that his players look in the mirror and see how they’ve done so, reiterating to them that small steps eventually lead to a marathon. Beaver (committed to Rivier College for lacrosse) and Kokonezis (32 saves vs. Beverly in his team’s season opener) are the unquestioned rocks on defense that will guide this club.
ESSEX TECH
Last year’s record: 13-2 (Commonwealth Athletic Conference champions)
Head coach: Sean Parsons (3rd season, 27-7)
Captains: David Egan, Sr. A; Charlie Locke, Sr. D/LSM; Jonathan Daley, Sr. M; Bryan Swaczyk, Jr. A.
Other key players: Wyatt Clopton, Sr. A; Fisher Gadois, Soph. M; Dominic Tiberii, Soph. M; Chris Batten, Sr. DM; Aaron Bash, Jr. DM; Jarod Racki, Sr. D; Armani Booth, Soph. D; Josh Heath, Jr. D; Damian Biersteker, Jr. G; Lucas Goulet, Fr. D; Matthew Tavares, Soph. A; Trevor McDermott, Fr. D/LSM; Aiden Connolly, Jr. M.
Outlook: Team unity has been a focus early on for the Hawks, with the team’s veterans bringing in the younger ones to form a family bond. Swaczyk and Egan are high scoring attackmen for a squad looking to win its third straight CAC crown, a vocational school title and make a deep postseason run.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 12-7
Head coach: Dave McKenzie (1st season)
Captains: Kevin Wood, Sr. close D; Nick Wesley, Sr. close D; Manny Alvarez-Segee, Jr. A.
Other key players: Jake Westin, Sr. A; Anthony Sasso, Soph. A; Brady McClung, Sr. M; Tyler Mullen, Jr. M; Joey Marshall, Soph. M; Charlie Vu, Sr. M; Chris Stevens, Jr. M; Mike Anthony, Jr. M; Ryan McGann, Sr. DM; Thomas Swanton, Jr. DM; Lincoln Dugan, Fr. LSM; Troy Irizarry, Jr. FOGO; Luke Connolly, Soph. M/FOGO; Will Gibbs, Jr. G.
Outlook: Being defensively strong is something the Crusaders want to focus on; the goals should come via Alvarez-Segee, Mullen, Sasso, Westin, etc. Wood and Wesley are the two pillars on the back end who will keep shooters away from the Fenwick cage with their strong footwork, physical ability and stick skills.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year’s record: 10-6
Head coach: Geoff Beckett (3rd season, 16-19)
Captains: Cole Hamernick, Sr. M; Zack Pierce, Sr. A; Michael Erickson, Sr. D.
Other key players: Jack Russo, Jr. A; Jason Codispoti, Jr. M; Christian Urbano, Jr. M; Liam Herlihy, Jr. A; Liam Keaney, Fr. A/M; Eli Zaklin, Jr. DM; Aaron Snitkozsky, Jr. DM; Joey Mignone, Sr. D; Harrison Kinne, Soph. D; Sam Brodsky, Fr. D; Carson Palmer; Soph. FOGO; Aidan Breault, Sr. G; Joey Pilotte, Fr. G; Timmy Sheehan, G.
Outlook: There’s plenty of offense back as Russo, Pierce, Codispoti and Urbano combined for 77 tallies a year ago. The Big Blue have a new look defensively with only one starter back, but are hoping to jell in that regard quickly while competing for the NEC Lynch title.
IPSWICH
Last year’s record: 11-2 (Cape Ann League Baker champions)
Head coach: Glenn Foster (37th season, 306-294)
Captains: Henry Wright, Jr. M; Tyler White, Sr. D; Dexter Cayer, Sr. LSM.
Other key players: Aiden Arnold, Sr. M; Becket Devoe, Sr. M; Dave Lonergan Sr. M/FO; Elliot Donovan, Jr. A; Ryan Orroth, Jr. G.
Outlook: There are lots of new faces — and subsequently some inexperience — on the roster this spring, which could have only 17 players or so. But the expectations haven’t changed in Tigertown: win the league title, qualify for the playoffs and go as far as your talent will take you. Having Elliot return to Ipswich will be a boost to the offense.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year’s record: 4-8
Head coach: Richard Cooke (2nd season, 4-8)
Captains: Zack Walles, Sr. A; Will Moroney, Sr. M/FO; Chris Domoracki, Sr. D; Pete Gourdeau, Sr. D.
Other key players: Will Stidsen, Soph. A; Charlie Schibli, Sr. M; Lucas Hunt, Sr. M; Luke O’Connor, Jr. M; Sam Gingrich, Jr. LSM; Luke Twomey, Jr. D; Ben Woods, Jr. G; Morgan Glovsky, Jr. A; Matt Tersolo, Fr. A; Seamus Heney, Sr. M; Rafi Santomenna, Sr. M; Andrew Dolan, Sr. M; Charlie Collins, Soph. M/FO; Luke Domoracki, Sr. M; Walker Thorne, Sr. LSM; T.J. Brown, Jr. LSM; Jackson Courtney, Sr. D; Evan Haughey, Soph. D; Jackson Stafford, Sr. D.
Outlook: Depth, a strong defense and defensive midfield, and its speed and athleticism has Hamilton-Wenham thinking a big season could be on the horizon. A key will be how quickly their offense can click and develop a toughness to get to the net and get quality shots off. Still, there’s plenty of potential here.
PINGREE
Last year’s record: 7-4
Head coach: Kevin Tersolo (11th season, 115-37)
Captains: Jack Savoie, Sr. A; Jack Feeks, Sr. M; Tyler Howe, Sr. D.
Other key players: Hudson Durant, Sr. A; Charlie Faldi, Sr. A; Bodie Cannata, Soph. A; Mekhi Taylor, Jr. M; Riley McClure, Jr. M; Sean Stevens, Soph. M; Jamie Book, Soph. M; Cody Plaza, Sr. DM; Sam Schena, Sr. DM; Rogan Cardinal, Jr. LSM; Remy Poisson, Jr. M; Cam Dick, Jr. D; Teddy Delisio, Sr. D; Francisco Morales, Soph. D; Cole Slimack, Sr. D; Jack Broderick, Soph. D; Colin McLoy, Jr. FOGO; Max Becker, Fr. G.
Outlook: An excellent offense led by Feeks, Taylor and Savoie, a rock solid defense with Howe, Dick and newcomer Becker in net, a strong faceoff guy in McLoy give the Highlanders balance and plenty of depth. They’ll need to possess the ball with frequency and play a full four quarters against a killer schedule to get the end result — another NEPSAC Small school championship — they desire.
