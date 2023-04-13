Dan Ritchie has made his return to being a head coach this spring. Jason Marshall is just 26, but is already a head varsity coach in two sports. And it’s the first time that Joseph Merullo has headed up his own program.
They are the three new head coaches in North Shore boys lacrosse circles this spring, with Ritchie taking the reins at Danvers High, Marshall doing so at his alma mater, Peabody High; and Merullo calling the shots at Salem High.
Each are in unique situations with their particular program, depending upon the number of players they have, their skill sets, and the buy-in of their players. But the goals for all three coaches are similar: create and/or maintain a winning culture in both the present and future.
“I would like to see us in a position where we’re hungry for the offseason,” said Merullo, a 27-year-old who played lacrosse at Reading High for the great Charlie Hardy. “Retention is huge for us — we want underclassmen to have zero doubt about being a Salem lacrosse player.”
“We set high standards and goals for ourselves at the beginning of the season, and we want to build off of that,” added Marshall, who was a first-year head coach of the Peabody/Saugus co-operative boys hockey team this winter before applying for, and getting, the PHS boys lacrosse job.
“I’m not expecting our guys to be perfect three-plus weeks into the season, but the fact that they’re growing and progressing as the season has gone on is a testament to how well they’re listening and how hard they’re working.”
Ritchie, who grew up outside of Syracuse, N.Y. and was an Academic All-American at St. Lawrence, is the proverbial greybeard of the three at age 42. Local lax fans might recognize him from patrolling the sidelines for Marblehead High for the last nine years, assisting veteran head coach John Wilkens. Prior to that, Ritchie cut his coaching teeth working as an assistant at Salem High for a few years in the mid-2000s, did a season as the head coach at the Waring School in Beverly, then took on the same role at St. Mary’s of Lynn for three seasons.
Since taking over for Wes Chittick in Danvers, he has a leg up on his two other newbies in that he’s familiar with many of his players, with the Falcons and Magicians squaring off twice a season in Northeastern Conference play.
“In a way it’s like flipping a switch back on,” Ritchie said of becoming a head coach once again. “For John I was working a lot with the offense, but now it’s everything: the team concepts, trying to build a solid team, getting guys to work together. You have to take care of everything.”
Danvers has some gifted players in its lineup: seniors Colby Dunham and Lucas Rotker, junior Jake Ryan, and Brady Tersolo were four of the Blue-and-White’s top five scorers a year ago and combined for 104 goals and 53 assists. Senior Jaxson Vogel, like Dunham and Rotker a team captain, is one of the most physical and active defenders in the area, and goalie Dan Vatousios, another senior, has already shown flashes of brilliance.
The Falcons’ biggest issue is depth; there are just 20 players on the roster. While two-thirds of those are 11th or 12th graders, even the fittest of players can get gassed come the late third quarter and into the fourth. For many of the newer players who didn’t play much lacrosse growing up, it’s about working on things in practice each day so that they become muscle memory in games.
“It takes time,” admitted Ritchie. “We’re trying to build lacrosse IQ and get them to understand the game a little bit differently so they know when to cut, when to catch and go to the cage, who to match up against. All those little concepts will help them get better and better over time.”
Tanners have guys to count on
Marshall, who played four years at Peabody High as a long stick middie for the great Tony O’Donnell, admits he had “my own growing pains” this past winter while learning all that encompasses being a head coach. He has been a coach for several years now, but obviously calling all the shots is a step up, he said.
He has some of his hockey players on the roster, such as Ashton Sousa and Michael Ryan, as well as veteran returnees like juniors John Lucas on D and Matt Bettencourt up front, as well as fellow captains Danny Barrett and Vin O’Hara, a senior mid and defender, respectively. Senior defenseman Trot Smith and sophomore LSM Anthony Costanzo are other guys Marshall knows he can count on.
“We’ve also got some guys who are learning the sport but are very athletic and taking to it quickly,” said Marshall, who replaced Leo Shidler. “So it’s a lot of teaching and having the veteran guys welcome them into the mix.”
Marshall has surrounded himself with familiar faces for his coaching assistants in former Tanners such as Keifer Heckman, Matt Cloutman, Reed Foster and goalie coach Ross DeRoo. He’s also quick to praise former coaches such as O’Donnell and brothers George and Chris Diantgikis.
“Those taught me almost everything I know about lacrosse,” he said, “and not just on the field, but also in terms of creating a culture, getting kids to buy in and have fun.”
Being ‘one team’ in Salem
Stressing positivity and being ‘one team’ are what Merullo is working on at Salem. The Witches haven’t won a game in almost four full years — their last victory came against Malden (7-6) on May 16, 2019 — but triumphs aren’t the main goal right now; developing where they want to go as a program and setting up a blueprint is.
“We emphasize how lucky we are to play the game and be together as a team six days a week,” stressed Merullo. “We understand the wins won’t just start rolling in overnight, so we need to find victories within the process that keep us working towards being a competitive program.”
Merullo points to a terrific Saturday morning practice his team had this past weekend, one filled with competition-type drills where the boys really enjoyed themselves. From there the Witches went to Salem State, where Vikings head coach Steve Driscoll (formerly of Bishop Fenwick) hosted the squad, gave them a facilities tour, and served as their guests for that afternoon’s game against Castleton.
“The boys loved it, and you could tell the experience had them excited about being a lacrosse player in the city of Salem,” said Merullo.
Senior defenseman Alex Rodriguez (naturally nicknamed ‘A-Rod’) is a football player and wrestler for Salem High who has grown quickly into a full-time, full impact player on the lacrosse field, someone who can even play emergency middie when fresh legs and athleticism are needed.
Sophomore LSM Jayden Benson is a second-year player still learning the game, but is always asking questions and encouraging the guys around him to max out on every play, said Merullo. “He’s one of those guys you just want to coach 24/7/365,” said the coach.
Sophomore Mikey Curtin and senior T.J. McCarthy provide talent at attack, as do senior middies Will Cuevas and Jayden Cannon (who, like McCarthy, are team captains). The fourth captain, Alfred Ferrioli, is a big part of the defense.
“We talk a lot about getting 2 percent better every day. For where we are at as a program,” Merullo noted. “We don’t necessarily have milestone goals like making the state tournament, win X amount of games, etc., but what we do want is to improve each practice and game, and us coaches feel 2 percent is feasible.
“For our seniors, we want to finish with some wins,” he added. “They’ve stayed the course throughout their lacrosse careers despite a lot of adversity and deserve to go out with the feeling of winning.”
The Lax Lowdown on North Shore boys lacrosse appears each Thursday during the spring season. Contact Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN