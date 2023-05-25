Lacrosse is like most team sports in that the scorers tend to get the majority of the attention. The goalies get their fair share, and so do those who help facilitate the goals.
But there is so, so much more to this sport — and players who rarely, if ever, reach the scoresheet are just as important to the overall success of their team.
It’s time these inconspicuous guys get their day in the sun.
Below are 13 players — one from each of our Salem News area clubs — who deserve to be recognized.
PJ NORTON, Essex Tech. Any successful team needs a player who’ll willingly do the grunt work that often goes unnoticed, and Norton fills that role superbly for the Hawks. The midfielder has a knack for getting key ground balls, is reliable clearing the ball, excellent at riding, plays terrific short stick defense, and as head coach Sean Parsons said, “would run through a wall for us if we asked PJ to.” A silent leader who lets his play do the talking, it’s safe to say Essex Tech wouldn’t have had nearly the success it has experienced the last two seasons without Norton’s on-field capabilities.
EDDIE JOHNS, Marblehead. Beginning high school as a short stick middie, Johns approached Magicians’ head coach John Wilkens and asked if he could play long pole instead. The rest, as they say, is history, as he literally took to his new position the way a hipster eschews shaving his beard. Designated the task of covering the other team’s top midfielder, Johns brings a pitbull mentality to the turf and as a result gets a ton of ground balls. He’s a gritty player, one you want in your proverbial foxhole.
BOBBY MASSA, Beverly. Back playing the sport this spring after taking last year off (he did play as a freshman at Bishop Fenwick in 2021), Massa has proven to be an invaluable defensive middie for the Panthers. Constantly working at his craft has made him into a strong defender, one who has gotten better with each passing game. His stick skills have noticeably improved, and he’s proven difficult for opponents to beat 1-on-1. Add to this that Massa is also well thought of by his teammates, and you can see why he’s been an excellent addition for the Orange-and-Black.
ALEX PERAULT, St. John’s Prep. A captain for the two-time defending state champions, Perault is well aware that the spotlight usually shines on higher profile teammates. But that’s OK with this defensive middie, who knows his on-field responsibilities and does them expertly without any fanfare. He certainly has the aptness to score a goal before the playoffs are over. Perault is terrific at what he does, but is ultimate value lies in his leadership qualities and modeling the Eagles’ core values each and every day.
MICHAEL SYDLOWSKI, Danvers. A senior defender who radiates positivity on and off the field, Sydlowski is what coach Nick Ritchie terms “a great presence” who’s always willing to hype his teammates up while doing practice drills or help someone who needs a pick-me-up. Versatile in that he can play close defense or long stick middie, Sydlowski’s importance to the Falcons rises on clears when teams focus on either standout D Jaxson Vogel or speedy midfielder Trevor McNeill. He uses his length to make stops or knock down skip passes, and possesses traits that every coach looks for: a reliable, hard working great teammate.
MATT O’CONNOR, Bishop Fenwick. A former baseball player at Fenwick who decided to try lacrosse this year, the junior is one of hardest working guys on the squad, one who’s forever eager to learn. His infectious energy and drive to make himself a better player is perhaps only surpassed by his traits as an excellent teammate. Fenwick has leaned on O’Connor — who had one of his best games of the season in last Friday’s Danish Cup against Peabody — to get the job done defensively and he always responds.
COLIN McLOY, Pingree. Having a strong FOGO is, said head coach Kevin Tersolo, as important as an elite goaltender. Because of the junior’s ceaseless ability to win close to 75 percent of his faceoffs, McLoy gives the Highlanders near-constant possession after a goal ... which gives Pingree the opportunity to go on long runs. He can also stop an opponents’ run by prevailing on the draw to get possession back. There’s a reason this senior is committed to play Division 1 Bucknell; his importance to his team is immeasurable.
LIAM HENEY, Hamilton-Wenham. The Generals have spent the last three seasons trying to figure out what role would serve Heney best: attack, midfield, etc. Turns out he’s a pretty good faceoff man. He took over the job this season against Newburyport four games in and remained there until a season ending ACL injury this past Sunday against Gloucester. He began a student of the position and used different techniques to get his offensive teammates the ball, winning more than half his draws in nearly every game.
WILL CUEVAS, Salem. The Witches’ senior captain, midfielder and faceoff guy is a workhorse in every sense of the word. His pace of play, effort and enthusiasm do not waiver, said head coach Joe Merullo, whether the team is in an overtime game or down by a dozen goals in the fourth quarter. A three-sport captain, a clearly exhausted Cuevas won crucial faceoffs down the homestretch to push the ball into the offensive zone when Salem defeated Revere earlier this month for its first victory in four years. Merullo said he’ll be the first person he calls a few years from now in helping to turn the program around — which should give you an idea of what kind of player and person Cuevas is.
LOUIE HARRINGTON, Ipswich. A long stick middie, Harrington is a dual threat on faceoffs as he can take them with his long stick or play the wing and scamper in for ground balls to give the Tigers possession. On defense, he’ll clear the ball out of the zone and remain on offense until Ipswich can settle. The squad’s ground ball leader is tasked with shutting down opponent’s best middie and relishes the task each time out. A member of Ipswich’s man-down unit, he also scored a goal in an unsettled goal against Pentucket this season, a rare treat.
BEN TROLANDER, Masconomet. Another senior defenseman, Trolander is a bit like a good official: when he’s doing his job efficiently, which is the majority of the time he’s on the field, you hardly notice him. He plays team defense and takes care of his individual responsibilities down low while being reliable on 1-on-1 matchups. Communication is a big part of Trolander’s skill set, as is his penchant for rotating effectively in uneven situations and converting high percentage passes on the clear. He won’t fill up the stat sheet, but this cerebral player makes a huge difference in the overall scheme for Masconomet.
ANTHONY CURCIO, Peabody. Curcio is one of the rare guys on our list who actually did get the recognition he deserves recently, being chosen as his team’s MVP in the Tanners’ Danish Cup victory over Fenwick last Friday. A natural leader, Curcio uses his long frame and lower body dynamics to win around 65 percent of the faceoffs he takes. He can do a little bit of everything: defend, move the ball in transition, score the occasional goal ... and is a big reason why the Tanners are back in the playoffs.
CARSON PALMER, Swampscott. Wherever the Big Blue need him for a particular game or situation — D-mid, faceoffs, attack, midfielder, man up or man down — Palmer does it without hesitation. A throwback player if there ever was one, Palmer comes up with clutch plays time and time again. Example: in an overtime win over Masconomet last week, he won the faceoff to start the extra session, scrambled into the box exhausted, and Swampscott called time out before going on to prevail. He wasn’t on the field for the actual game-winner, but without his faceoff win, his team doesn’t prevail. “The world needs more Carson Palmers!,” proclaimed head coach Geoff Beckett.
