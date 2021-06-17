Lax Lowdown
Phil Stacey
It’s been 734 days since a North Shore team played in a boys lacrosse state tournament game.
That will change starting Friday ... and this year’s 2021 postseason should have something for everyone who loves the sport locally.
A program looking for its first-ever win in its ninth postseason appearance. A rookie coach looking to lead his team to postseason glory. An unbeaten squad at the top of Division 2 in the middle of its best season in program history. A juggernaut looking to bring home a state championship after falling in the North final two years ago. On and on the storylines go for our 10 area squads.
Here’s wishing each of those clubs ground balls a-plenty, precision passes leading to goals, and eye-popping saves that swing momentum in their favor. Until then, let’s delve into what each team is looking at moving forward.
In Division 1 North, it’s easy to say that third-seeded St. John’s Prep (13-1) has a path to the sectional title game against either No. 4 Acton-Boxborough (10-1) or No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury (9-2); that would certainly be the smart money. (The only reason the Eagles aren’t the top seed is because power rankings aren’t being used, so Chelmsford (13-0) and Medford (7-0) are the top two seeds).
The newly crowned Catholic Conference playoff champions are deep and balanced at every position with few, if any, flaws. Kaden Quirk (84 saves) is the last line of defense, with a strong corps led by captain Michael Ayers guarding the fortress in front of him. Sophomore Jimmy Ayers (35 goals, 17 assists), Michael Kelly (29-16-45) and Tommy Sarni (23-17-40) pace a balanced scoring attack for St. John’s, which has won 10 of its 13 games by nine goals or more ... against the Commonwealth’s best competition. This team’s state championship aspirations are very real.
Their first round opponent could very well be Peabody, which hosts Westford Academy Friday (4 p.m.) in a 6-vs.-11 seed matchup. The winner of that game plays at St. John’s Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Tanners are 11-3, with two of those losses to unbeaten Marblehead, and have rallied after the loss of their offensive leader, Jack Houlden (43 points), went down in Game 7 with an injury. Fellow captain Drew Lucas, the area’s ground ball leader, has been immense, especially since Houlden’s injury, playing all over the field (LSM, short stick middie, faceoffs, etc.) and is fourth on the club in scoring with 17 goals and eight helpers. Anthony Bettencourt (26 goals) is tied for the team lead in scoring; fellow senior Keenan Madden, another captain, has 30 goals and 10 assists. Senior goalie Derek Patturelli also comes up with big stops; he’s got 120 on the season.
A terrific regular season (and a fortuitous flip of the coin) earned Marblehead the No. 1 seed over No. 2 Reading, with both clubs sporting 13-0 records. The Magicians rolled through the Northeastern Conference without being seriously challenged; how much they can translate that into playoff success, however, is the big question that John Wilkens’ club really wants to find out.
Few teams can keep up offensively with Marblehead, with Will Shull (43 goals), Josh Robertson (team-leading 31 assists), Connor Cronin (33 goals) and Matt Thompson (34 goals) combining for 139 goals and 222 total points. Remy Poisson, Sam Annese, Gresh Bosworth and goalie J.T. Monahan are leaders defensively, which is giving up a meager three-and-a-half goals per outing.
Quietly, Danvers put up a strong 10-3 season and earned the No. 4 seed, with a head-turning victory over Peabody during the regular season. The Falcons’ strength is that there isn’t one true game breaker but several options that opponents must try to shut down, including Christian Harvey (36-9-45), Colby Dunham (18-23-41), Nick Tavares (25-14-39) and Christian Burke (23-8-31). They’ll host winless Malden Catholic (0-12) out of the Catholic Conference Friday.
“We understand MC plays in one of the more challenging conferences in the state and that their record and seeding (No. 13 in the 13-team field) aren’t indicative of the talent they have,” said Danvers head coach Wes Chittick. “I’ve got a great group this year that has continued to improve as the season has progressed; we hope, like all teams, to get on a run over the next week or so.”
Masconomet (7-5) will hit the road Friday to face a strong Billerica club (9-5) in a 9-vs.-8 matchup. The Chieftains have a pair of strong scorers in Keo Kiriakos (31-13-44) and Andrew Alywin (25-14-39), a terrific defender in Jacob Mair and a solid netminder in Max Rosenbaum (127 saves).
“We knew we’d have a tough first round game no matter what; Division 2 North has a lot of talented teams,” said Chieftains’ head coach Andrew Boepple. “I feel like we’ve made some good strides this year and made continuous improvement ... and I hope that shows in the playoffs. We’d love a chance at Marblehead again (in the quarterfinals Monday), but our focus right now is Billerica.”
After getting blown out in its first two games, No. 10 Beverly (7-7) righted the ship under first-year head coach Matt Riordan and is back in the playoffs after making it every year fro 1994 to 2018. The Panthers will play at No. 7 Burlington (8-4) Friday at 5 p.m. A balanced offense is spearheaded by captains Nick Cole (20-18-38) and Matt Mezza (8-13-21) as well as Kyle Oliphant (29-8-37) and Gavin Lawrence (12-8-20), and sophomore Quinn Fidler (134 saves) is averaging almost 10 stops a contest.
“We’re a young team, so getting this experience for the program is huge moving forward,” said Riordan. “It’s been a fun season with a great group of kids who really pull for each other. I know they’re going to leave everything they have on the field Friday.”
Division 3 North has top seeded Austin Prep (14-1) as the program everyone else must be wary of, but the second and third seeds that hail from our backyard will have something to say about that.
Another team fresh off of its best-ever regular season, Commonwealth Athletic Conference champion Essex Tech (12-1), is seeded No. 2 and hosts the last seed, No. 15 Lynnfield (3-9), Friday at 5 p.m. Senior captain and attackman Calvin Heline is the North Shore leader in goals (57) and total points (77); teammates Matt Powers (35-28-63) and Bryan Swaczyk (23-32-55) have also had great offensive campaigns.
“We are no longer a ‘check mark’ (for opponents in the playoffs) but instead a team that won’t back down and will compete at a higher level,” Hawks head coach Sean Parsons noted. “The boys bought into the system and even though we fell short in the 2019 tournament to St Mary’s, 16-13, I’d like to think we raised a few eyebrows. That concept and drive, to be better, overflowed into this year’s team ... we’ll be ready against Lynnfield and willing to do what it takes to give this program its first-ever tournament win.”
The 2017 Division 3 state champions from Ipswich are the No. 3 seed this season and, for the third time this spring, will face arch rival Hamilton-Wenham, the No. 13 seed, in the first round. The squads split their first two meetings, although H-W had to forfeit their win after the fact.
The Tigers (10-1), Cape Ann League Baker champions, are dangerous when they find their groove and play consistently and patiently. Goalie Jonah Orroth and defenders such as Cade McAdams and Cole Terry shut things down in their end of the field, while the scoring usually comes off the sticks of guys like Rowan Silva (32-4-36), Henry Wright (27-6-33), facilitator Justin Bruhm (11-21-32) and Jayden Halecki (20-11-31).
When they’re at their best, Hamilton-Wenham can play with anyone in the sectional. The Generals go into the tournament with a 4-4 record; they were 7-4 on the field, but saw three of those wins taken away by forfeit. Captain Andrew Winch leads the North Shore with 40 assists to go with 17 goals; best friend and fellow senior attackman Colby Guyer (21-8-29) is also dangerous. Netminder Grant Landon, yet another senior captain, can steal games with his strong stick saves (117 on the season).
No. 9 seed Swampscott (10-5) hits the road Friday to take on No. 8 Dracut (9-4). Goalie Aidan Breault (132 saves) is up for the task between the pipes, while scoring stalwarts Jack Russo (32-18-50), Vinny Palmer (36-8-44), Christian Pierro (24-7-31) and Zack Pierce (17-14-31) hope to do their thing, too.
After reaching the Catholic Central League Cup title game against Austin Prep, No. 10 seed Bishop Fenwick (10-6) is eager to parlay their success over the second half of the season into postseason wins starting Friday afternoon (4) at No. 7. Shawsheen (8-3). The return from injury of senior captain Stefano Fabiano (20-17-37 in 7 games) has only enhanced a Crusaders’ attack that includes Liam Hill (49 goals, 60 points), Manny Alvarez-Segee (24-21-45) and Aiden Anthony (27-15-42). Captain and LSM Jack Connolly and recently back from injury Kevin Wood lead a fine defense in front of keeper George Kostolias.
###
Lax Lowdown, a column on North Shore boys high school lacrosse, appears each Thursday during the spring season in The Salem News. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN