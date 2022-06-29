There isn’t a high school boys lacrosse team in Massachusetts that wouldn’t borrow something from the two-time defending Division 1 state champions from St. John’s Prep.
In this regard, we’re no different.
After each victory, the Eagles’ players and coaches form a giant circle, linked arm in arm. They give out two coveted items, decided not by the coaching staff but by the players themselves. They get to keep these talismen until the next win, when they hand them out to two more deserving teammates.
One is a golden shovel, given to a player who might not be recognized often but provides great energy, is hard working and full of grit. He won’t often show up on the stat sheet, but his contributions are vital. The other is a bronzed eagle’s head that used to be on top of a flagpole at the old Beverly High School — found in an old closet by former BHS teacher and coach John Pynchon, who now does both at St. John’s Prep— fastened to a thick silver chain link. This is handed out to a player who performed particularly well and impacted the final outcome.
So it got us to thinking: who are the golden shovel and silver chain guys on each of our 13 North Shore boys lacrosse teams? Not the high scorers or elite goaltenders who get the majority of the spotlight, but those whose play is essential to any squad?
So here’s our list: two such players from each team. Coaches weren’t asked for their opinion; this is all based on the eye test from watching games this spring. Let’s salute these often-underappreciated 26 guys below in a fitting tribute to the end of the 2022 season, starting with the school that gives out these very awards.
ST. JOHN’S PREP
Golden shovel: Christian Rooney. The senior defenseman and two-year starter might be the most underappreciated two-time state lacrosse champion ... ever. So consistent was his play, so steady was he in his own end, so unheralded he was to the team’s success ... it’s amazing that he hasn’t received a single postseason award. This one will have to do.
Silver chain: Tyee Ambrosh. Whether it was helping to clear the zone, playing man down, helping to gain possession, this senior defensive middie was vital to helping St. John’s prevent goals and jump start its offense.
MARBLEHEAD
Golden shovel: Charlie Pingree. Work ethic and attention to detail are what put — and kept — Pingree on the field for the Northeastern Conference champions. He might’ve been unheralded, but he certainly wasn’t underappreciated by his teammates or coaches.
Silver chain: Eddie Johns. One of the best compliments I can give a player is that he got noticeably better every time I saw him, and Johns fit the bill in this regard. I loved how the junior LSM would use his stick to angle opponents away from danger areas, and his slides and ground ball scooping ability were evident.
PINGREE
Golden shovel: Rogan Cardinal. A long stick middie has two primary jobs: keep opposing midfielders in check, and help synchronize their short-stick teammates when defending. Cardinal excelled in both areas and helped the Highlanders win their 16 games of the season as a result.
Silver chain: Cole Slimak. I feel like this could be awarded to any of Pingree’s six primary defenders, but I was really impressed with Slimak’s footwork and poise whenever I saw his team play.
IPSWICH
Golden shovel: Dexter Cayer. As someone who was comfortable playing both LSM or defense, Cayer cast a large shadow over foes who dared venture near the Tigers’ crease. Always bringing a clean, hard-nosed effort to the field, the senior was respected by teammates and opponents alike.
Silver chain: Dave Lonergan. An important skill position player (RB) for the IHS football team, Lonergan played a less visible but equally important role for the Tigers’ on the lacrosse field as a senior FOGO and defensive middie. Toughness, smarts and know-how in one package.
SWAMPSCOTT
Golden shovel: Michael Erickson. If you can be underrated as a team captain, then Erickson fits the bill. A no-nonsense senior defenseman, he did his job to a T and helped the Big Blue pull off two playoff upsets.
Silver chain: Zack Pierce. There were teammates who scored more, were flashier and had better speed or moves, but I loved Pierce’s approach to the game; do what your team needs you to do within the flow of a particular contest. He had no ego at all, either.
BEVERLY
Golden shovel: Brad Griffin. With teammate and fellow defender Jaxon Thomas now graduated, this junior-to-be will not only be the top cat on the Panthers’ defense, but one of the best in all of the Northeastern Conference.
Silver chain: Cam Cook. You never would have guessed the senior attack hadn’t played the previous two seasons. He scored big goals (14), dished out some key assists (16), and his athleticism and talent helped push the Orange-and-Black to an 11-win campaign.
DANVERS
Golden shovel: Sean Rivard. Something about the sophomore’s game has always translated well for me: he doesn’t make rash decisions, protects the ball well while getting rid of it quickly, and his versatility (he can play middie or attack) is a bonus.
Silver chain: Jack Murphy. Not at all flashy or the focal point of another team’s defense, the senior midfielder was content to do his part to make the Danvers machine whir, whether it was scoring (18 goals), scooping up ground balls or locking up foes.
BISHOP FENWICK
Golden shovel: Brady McClung. The senior middie did a little bit of everything — he could score when he needed, but more than anything he was a unifying force on the field who was always in the right place at the right time, be it in transition or defending his turf.
Silver chain: Anthony Sasso. Sophomore came off of a solid hockey season and proved his mettle as a smart, selfless attackman for the Crusaders. He’ll be much more involved offensively in his final two years of high school.
ESSEX TECH
Golden shovel: P.J. Norton. All hustle and heart; that’s how I’d describe this junior middie. What he might lack in natural skill, Norton more than made up for by going full tilt full time and never giving an inch no matter the opponent or the score.
Silver chain: Charlie Locke. Foolish was the team that ever sold this senior defenseman short. On a roster with plenty of offensive firepower, someone had to mind the store at the other end of the field and Locke happily took on that responsibility.
PEABODY
Golden shovel: Danny Barrett. Finally healthy and given a chance to showcase his skills on the lacrosse field, Barrett delivered for Peabody as a proficient junior middie with some scoring pop.
Silver chain: Trotman Smith. Not just because he shares a name with the fabled Red Sox outfielder who helped coin the phrase, but this junior defender is a lacrosse version of a ‘dirt dog’. Unafraid to mix it up, get down low to possess the ball or jump up into the play (5 goals) when needed, he’s clear captain material for the Tanners.
MASCONOMET
Golden shovel: Will Mitchell. Chieftains’ faceoff specialist would more often than not win the draw for his team and, remaining on the field, was a prime facilitator to help set up snipes.
Silver chain: Tristen Dillon. No need to look here ... unless, that is, you want to see the right way to play LSM, because this junior embodies it.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Golden shovel: Brady Scudder. A junior varsity player when the season began, this freshman attack made the most of his opportunities when called upon and made it so the coaches couldn’t take him out of the lineup. A 6-9-15 stat line this season is on the beginning for this young talent.
Silver chain: Peter Gourdeau. A senior defender who could lock it down in his own end and contributed 10 goals as well? Sign us up.
SALEM
Golden shovel: Mikey Curtin. One a team desperate for goal scoring, this sophomore attackman showed flashes of his offensive prowess that should only expand over the next two years as he gets bigger and stronger.
Silver chain: Jayden Cannon. I only saw the Witches once this season, but could tell that Cannon had a calming presence and brings athleticism to the middle of the field.
Lax Lowdown, a column on North Shore boys lacrosse, appears weekly in The Salem News during the spring season. You can contact Phil Stacey at PStacey@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN.