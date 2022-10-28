PEABODY — It was a big night at Donaldson Stadium for the Bishop Fenwick football squad.
The Crusaders honored their seniors before taking the field and defeating Bishop Stang, 42-25, in a game that was back and forth until two fourth quarter touchdowns put it away for the hosts.
The victory guaranteed Fenwick (7-1) at least a tie for the Catholic Central League crown. If Bishop Feehan — the only team to beat the Crusaders — losses to Stang on Thanksgiving the Margin Street boys will have sole possession.
"That's a well coached team, and we knew coming in we had to score as many points as we could because they have an offense that is so tough to defend," said Fenwick coach Dave Woods. "I have a lot of respect for their coach Dennis Golden. He has his team playing hard all the time. I love the way they play, and it was close."
It was a contest between the running game of the Spartans and passing game of the Crusaders. Fenwick won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The visitors wasted no time jumping out to a lead by scoring on the first possession on a 15-yard run by fullback Mike Golden, and Zachary Ciesielski kicked the extra point.
Fenwick answered right back with the first of five touchdown passes by quarterback Bryce Leaman, who completed 20 passes for over 300 yards. The first TD catch was by Mike Zaimi, a junior from Peabody, who hauled in a 7-yard reception in the left corner of the end zone, but the two point conversion try failed to make it a 7-6 game.
Bishop Stang came right back, driving 70 yards before Gavin DeMoura caught a 7-yard TD pass from quarterback Luca Cincotta to regain the lead at 13-6.
It went on like that for much of the night, a back and forth battle with both teams finding the end zone on their first two possessions. Fenwick went 67 yards with Leaman throwing a 51-yard pass to his favorite receiver Beechin, who caught it and raced up the right sideline, and after Leaman rushed for the two-point conversion, the home team was on top, 14-13.
The Crusaders added a little insurance just before halftime on a 21-yard connection from Leaman to Luke Connolly to increase the lead to 21-13. They got the ball to open the second half, but on 4th-and-10 at the Stang 41, the pass was incomplete and the Spartans took over.
Two plays later Tyron Gomes broke loose for a 52-yard run to paydirt, and the deficit was only two points, 21-19.
"It was a dog fight all the way," said Leaman. "I'm pretty sure this was the best game I've ever had personally, but it's not just me. Our defense made some big plays, and it's always good to get the ball back on offense."
It continued to be close, and once again Fenwick exploded for another score just four plays after getting the ball back. Leaman passed to Beechin for a 9-yard gain, and Troy Irizzary ran it twice in a row for 16 more before the quarterback fired a strike to Anthony Nichols, who raced up the left sideline for a 52-yard score to open up a little breathing room for his team at 28-19.
"Our passing game was really good," said Woods. "Leaman found his receivers, and Costa had a great game. We lost a couple of guys during the game. Jacob Behn came off the bench for the second week in a row to help out. He's our unsung hero, a long snapper, defensive back and receiver.
I can't say enough about his versatility," Leaman continued. "Thomas Swanton is another DB who had to play offense in this game to help us out."
Bishop Stang just wouldn't go away, and made Fenwick fight for the win. Late in the third quarter an 18-yard run by QB Cincotta, who broke tackles to find his way to the end zone, made it a three point game again at 28-25.
But the Crusaders dominated the final 12 minutes with two scores to put the game safely in the win column. Hard running Irizzary couldn't be stopped on a 65-yard power scamper, and then Beechin made the catch of the night in the end zone with a defender draped all over him for a 19-yard TD.
"What a catch by Costa," said Leaman. "I couldn't believe he got that ball and was able to hold on. He called that play in the huddle, and I always know he'll get the catch no matter what."
Behn picked off a Cincotta pass that set up Beechin's last score. Sophomore Lincoln Dugan also had an interception in the win.