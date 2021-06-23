Jake Leech, the second-year head golf professional at Tedesco Country Club in Marblehead, has been relieved of his duties, The Salem News has learned.
Leech, long-time top assistant at Charles River CC before taking over at Tedesco in the spring of 2020, succeeded Bob Green, the TCC head pro for 38 years. Leech was considered a strong candidate for several head professional vacancies when he accepted the Tedesco position.
It is not known whether Tedesco decision-makers will replace Leech in mid-seaon or stick with his group of capable assistant professionals for the duration of the 2021 golf year.
There is also the possibility that the legendary Green himself might step in and assume the head professional duties for the rest of the season.
— Gary Larrabee
||||