The best way to describe the wrestling style of Danvers High's Max Leete?
Relentless.
With a gas tank that never seemed to empty and a motor that never seemed to stop running, Leete buzzed his way through some of the best wrestlers in the Northeast to win the 126-pound title at the New England championships at Methuen High this weekend.
Now a perfect 57-0 on an incredible season that will continue at nationals, Leete took a 6-2 decision from Michael Joyce of Ponaganset, Rhode Island, to win the New England title for the first time.
"Max pushed a super fast pace and he wore his opponents out," Danvers coach Tim Rich said. "He had a great tournament. How hard he worked really showed because his conditioning was a huge piece all weekend."
Leete won four matches in all, starting with a 23-8 decision over David Charron. His quarterfinal bout was a measure of revenge: Leete beat Bishop Hendricken's Andrew Fallon via a 7-2 decision in a rematch of last year's 120-pound New England title match that went to overtime (both grapplers are six pounds heavier this year).
After taking care of business in the semifinals with a 6-0 decision over Tyler Johnson of Danbury (Conn.) to make it back-to-back New England finals berths, Leete finished the job to add regional champion to a resume that already includes Northeastern Conference, North sectional, State and All-State crowns.
"He's a machine," Rich said. "There were some great matches. It was nice to see him avenge last year's loss in the quarterfinals."
In the 182 pound bracket, senior Russ Canova reached the quarterfinals before dropping a tough 5-2 decision. The Massachusetts All-State champion got a first round bye and won his opening match, 2-0, to advance to the regional's final eight.
At 120 pounds, familiar foes Calvin Dalton from Salem and Ian Darling of Masconomet met yet again in the New England semi's. Dalton earned a decision victory before falling to Hunter Adrian from Melrose in an All-Massachusetts title match to finish up as the New England runner-up.
Darling had prevailed via decision in the first three rounds before falling to Dalton, who procured two decision victories after earning a first round bye.
Nick Curley from St. John's Prep made it all the way to the semifinals at 113 pounds. He took decisions in the first second and third rounds before dropping a close match against a grappler from Chelmsford. He then wound up fourth overall in the region following the consolation action.
In the 106 pound division, St. John's Prep's Adam Schaeublin (a sophomore from Salem) won his first match and then advanced to the regional quarterfinals by taking a close 2-1 decision in the Sweet Sixteen. He dropped the next two bouts but nonetheless had a phenomenal showing.
The Eagles' Rawson Iwanicki dropped his first round match at 138 pounds and took a decision victory in his first consolation bout before bowing out. At 160 pounds, Achilles Gikas won his first round match over a rival from Xaverian but fell in the round of 16. He also won a consolation bout to finish up a solid weekend at 2-2 in regional action.
Beverly's Alex Echevarria qualified at 195 pound and won a match in the consolation bracket, 3-2, before finishing up his career.
