Field hockey is an exhilarating, fast-paced, competitive game that is unique in many ways. Using only one side of a stick, athletes typically play using their right-dominant hand, but Katelyn Clarke defies these expectations.
Now a junior at Michigan, Clarke plays left wing as a forward on the Wolverine field hockey team. She has adapted to having a unique playing style in field hockey by making it her own, and giving the competition something they’ve often never seen before.
Playing ice hockey since she was five years old, Clarke had dreams of skating at the collegiate level. Once she entered her freshman year at Pingree, her life changed forever. Encouraged to step onto the field hockey field by her aunt, Clarke fell in love with the sport.
“I wanted to play ice hockey in college but once I started playing field hockey in high school, I fell in love with the sport instantly. Then, when I found out I could play lefty and I could continue the way I play I knew it could work. It’s been a really exciting journey and I find it really cool to be able to do something that not many people in the sport do,” said Clarke.
Pingree coach Jen Richardson took Clarke in and praised her unique skill: to play left-handed with a right-handed stick. From there on out, Clarke lived and breathed field hockey making her name known on the turf. After putting in countless hours on and off the field to train, in her sophomore year Clarke was inspired to continue field hockey at the collegiate level.
“When I started playing lefty, I began to realize it could work; it intrigued me because I wanted to get to know the sport better and to play the way I play,” said Clarke. “My aunt sent me a video of a girl who played lefty on the Michigan team eight years ago and it really inspired me to stick with it. It showed me it is possible to play at the D1 level as a lefty. I’d say that is around the time I really made it a goal for myself to do it.”
Devoting her time to the sport, Clarke joined club teams alongside her high school team. She began competing in tournaments and getting noticed by collegiate recruiters throughout her junior year at Pingree. That was when dreams began to look more like a reality for Clarke as many D1 schools reached out with their interest to recruit such a unique player.
“My recruiting process was pretty cool. I went to a showcase with my club team called Shooting Stars, and that tournament really solidified that I could go D1,” said Clarke. “By the time I was a junior I was getting emails from many schools and the assistant coach from Michigan sent me an email telling me they were very interested in me and how I play. They made it clear they knew how to coach me as they had experience coaching a lefty before, I was honestly in shock.
“Could I go to Michigan? Could I go on the same team as the girl I saw in that video?” she wondered.
Michigan’s head coach Marcia Pankratz has been coaching the team for over 20 years and knew they had to have Clarke on their team.
“What we really liked about Katelyn while we were watching her in high school is that she has tenacity, she has great quickness and very clever moves around the goal to score. She’s got a really great work ethic,” said Pankratz.
After visiting Michigan on a tour, she knew it would become her welcoming home for the next four years. Her freshman year looked different than years prior, however, as when Clarke joined Michigan it was at the height of the pandemic.
“My team was having a hard time during my freshman year because of COVID in the fall, with so many people in and out of quarantine,” she said. “Luckily, we were a part of the Big Ten so we could play a full season in the spring. We made it all the way to the national championship, but it was the most insane experience of my life. I remember the game was about to start and they began playing really intense music. I remember getting chills down my spine and it was so surreal to be a part of it.”
Off the field Clarke balances the life of a full-time student-athlete. As a biology health and society major, she spends a lot of her time hitting the books as well.
“You have your moments when there are really packed days, but you adapt and get used to it. It’s what my parents and Jen helped form me into the person I am to be wise in work ethic and time management. It’s a lot, but it’s worth it and fun at the end of the day,” Clarke said.
Looking back on her time at Pingree, Clarke is grateful for the memories and all the growth she has there through connections with friends and teachers. She knows that was a monumental time in her life as she grew as a student, player and teammate. She’s thankful for everyone who supported her along the way, especially her parents and coach Richardson.
“I give her full credit for the player I am today; without her I wouldn’t be playing field hockey and I wouldn’t be playing for Michigan,” Clarke said of her former coach. “She taught me so much more than field hockey and how to be confident and support others. I think I got better and better so fast playing lefty because she was so committed to taking the time to coach me and show me the ropes.”
Clarke is thrilled to get back on the field for this upcoming season at Michigan as they are preparing to go against top competition and aim for the national championship. The Wolverines, coming off a 16-5 season where they reached the second round of the NCAA playoffs, open on Friday against No. 2 ranked North Carolina at the ACC/Big Ten challenge.
“I think the most important thing is you play your best when you have fun. In the back of your mind, you have to remember why you play this sport, you have to have fun with your team on and off the field. Working hard is crucial, but it’s all worth it when you’re having fun,” said Clarke.