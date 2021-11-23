SOUTH HAMILTON — When you open the doors to the main clubhouse at the Myopia Hunt Club, it’s almost as if you’re walking back in time. The prestigious golf and polo club offers so much history and incredibly detailed décor that it’s virtually impossible not to get caught up in it all.
On Tuesday evening at that very site, former athletes, coaches and other involved members of nearby Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School gathered to reflect and honor their own history as the third induction ceremony of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame took place.
From a quartet of late 1940s and early 1950s six-man football squads to an ace baseball pitcher, a standout female athlete and a cherished member of the Generals’ community, it quickly turned into an evening to remember.
“The history that’s in this room tonight connects us from 75 years ago to incredible student athletes that just graduated,” said Hamilton-Wenham athletic director Craig Genualdo. “It’s about connecting us from the past to the future.”
Each induction class since the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame was established back in 2016 has been special. But this year’s group was particularly impressive, considering the range of both when the members made their marks and how they did so.
Beginning with the 1947, 1948, 1951 and 1952 six-man football teams, two unique players from those squads — Raymond Whipple and James Dodge — took to the podium to share their stories and express their gratitude in being selected. Those four gridiron squads actually represented what was called Hamilton High School at the time, a small place of education that didn’t have enough students to fill a regular football team.
Those teams were utterly dominant, completing undefeated 8-0 campaigns each time out. But it was the lessons they learned and the camaraderie they formed that they truly cherish most to this day.
“What we learned in those days was community,” said Dodge. “When a team came together, it came together with an idea that we all help each other. We knew what we had to do on the field ... and we had a grand time.”
In a touching tribute, Dodge and Whipple held a moment of silence for members of the team that have since passed or were unable to attend the event.
Then there was Norm Swanson, who wasn’t an athlete or coach at the school but largely represents everything the athletic program stands for. He’s served as a scorekeeper/timekeeper for numerous sports at H-W over the years and always has the students and community’s best interest at heart.
Swanson was surprised at his induction and incredibly grateful for the honor.
“I fell honored and humbled to be here among all the super athletes and award-winning coaches,” he said. “Winning and losing are very important, but far more important is teamwork and sportsmanship.”
Another 2021 inductee, coach Gelean “Bud” Campbell, wasn’t able to attend in person, but recorded a wonderful video that was shown. Campbell won numerous Cape Ann League golf titles as a coach at H-W while emphasizing integrity and sportsmanship.
He closed his video speech with this brilliant, quite relatable quote: “When you walk down the fairways of life, recognize the wonderful panorama and then analyze each and every approach. Be sure to keep your head on straight, then relax and swing with an even tempo. You must be sure to follow through and remember to replace your divots.”
This year’s lone female inductee, Sofia Pena Sidmore, offered an inspirational speech that gave attendees a brief glimpse into her journey to athletic stardom. As a young teen, Pena Sidmore came with her family to the U.S. from Columbia and, at the time, spoke no English and knew nothing about basketball. She soon became one of the school’s greatest athletes, however, shining on the hardwood in particular and guiding her team to a CAL championship before starring at Holy Cross.
Then there was the 1988 state championship baseball team, highlighted by individual inductee Joel Nies, a star pitcher. Nies was introduced by legendary coach Doug Hoak (a 2016 HOF inductee himself), who helped lead that ‘88 squad to the school’s first ever state crown.
“What’s special about this is going in with all these guys, going in with the team,” said Hoak. “I was really fortunate to have had that opportunity and feel lucky that I was able to coach a great group of kids.”
Rounding out the class was Gelean Campbell (Class of 1982), a standout football player who broke the school record for completions in a game and a season. He was also a league all-star in basketball and baseball before going on to play football and baseball at Tufts University.
