Masconomet Regional High School will be honoring the coaching and teaching legend that is Joe Casey on Saturday afternoon, April 29 at Ipswich Country Club.
Casey, who recently retired from coaching girls track and field for the Chieftains, served as a coach at Masconomet for a total of 53 years. The Massachusetts State Track Coaches Hall of Famer also coached boys basketball and boys track and field during his tenure at the school.
“We hope many of his past athletes, friends and colleagues will be as anxious as we are to have the opportunity to honor his legacy, and share how much their experiences with him have meant to them,” said Masconomet athletic administrator Jan Smallman. “Don’t miss out on this time to reconnect with great memories and friends!”
The event on April 29 costs $50 per ticket. Lunch will include soup, salad, sandwiches, and a cash bar. A gift for Joe is also included in the price of each ticket. Those who cannot attend but would like to make a donation towards Casey's gift may do so by sending a check made out to Joe Casey Retirement Fund to: Masconomet Regional High School, C/O Jan Smallman, 20 Endicott Road, Boxford, MA 01921.
If you have questions, reach out to Smallman at jsmallman@masconomet.org.