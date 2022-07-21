Not many high school coaches in the state of Massachusetts have boasted a career resume quite as impressive as Lenny Emmons.
The former head coach of the Masconomet boys varsity soccer program, Emmons tragically passed away earlier this week, but his legacy will live on forever throughout the North Shore and beyond.
Emmons amassed a combined record of 576-101-70 over his illustrious 39-year career. He won a Division 2 state championship with the Chieftains in 1996, amassed a staggering 28 Cape Ann League crowns, and his squads won five North sectional titles (1984, 85, '96, '08, '11) as well. Emmons retired in 2011 as the third-winningest coach in state high school soccer history.
"Lenny is really a part of the Masco boys soccer fabric," said current Chieftains' boys soccer coach Jared Scarpaci. "The boys have always worn the "tradition of excellence" on the back of their warm-up shirts, and that's from Lenny's era.
"He was just one of the kindest, gentlest men out there and did so much for the kids. He truly embodied what it means to be a coach, teacher and mentor."
As Scarpaci alluded to, Emmons was highly regarded amongst his players, peers and colleagues. He was a legend on and off the field and set the standard for Masconomet boys soccer's long-standing winning tradition.
"He was a huge part of the Masco community for sure," added Scarpaci. "Even after he retired, he would always come to the state tournament games and always had the program in his heart. We would always take a picture with Lenny when he came to the games and every player shook his hand. They didn't know him personally, but they respected him; that's just the type of impact Lenny had."