They’ll be a fresh face patrolling the sidelines for the Hamilton-Wenham girls lacrosse team this spring.
Emily Leland, who has worked with the Generals’ youth program since 2019, was recently hired as the varsity coach.
She takes over for Abby Schibli, who spent five seasons at the helm and last year guided H-W to its first winning campaign since 2013. Schibli made the decision to step down after last season so she could watch her children play sports in college.
“This all happened pretty quickly before the (holiday) break, but I was able to meet with some of the girls already,” said Leland. “I know a lot of them from coaching and watching them grow up, and I just explained that I’m here solely for them.
“It’s a great group of girls and I feel so honored to be a part of the Hamilton-Wenham program, and I’m hoping to instill that pride in them as well.”
Leland certainly doesn’t lack experience when it comes to the sport.
Growing up in Moorestown, N.J., she started playing lacrosse at a young age and went on to thrive at both the high school and college level. She competed for four years on the varsity team at Washington and Lee University in Virginia, helping her squad to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title and NCAA tournament berth during her senior year.
Following graduation Leland moved to Boston, where she got her coaching feet wet in Charlestown. She’s since made the North Shore her home and has lived in Wenham for the past 15 years.
Despite her love and passion for the sport, Leland admits she wasn’t immediately focused on coaching at the high school level when the position originally opened up. Now that it’s become a reality, however, she couldn’t be more excited.
“In late fall (of 2022) I went in to chat with (Hamilton-Wenham athletic director) Craig (Genualdo) to see if I could help in any way,” Leland explained. “It was my first time meeting him, we talked a lot about my background. And while I was hesitant to getting involved with coaching myself, I agreed to be an option if no one else was found.
“He contacted me a month or so later and really encouraged me to take the position — and his positivity is just infectious,” she continued. “I had had some time to think it over at that point, and any hesitation I had turned into excitement.”
An attacking player during competitive career, Leland plans to bring plenty of that offensive knowledge to the table for H-W while building off the defensive tendencies established by Schibli over the past five years. Leland will also have the luxury of coaching her daughter, sophomore Maise Leland, this spring.
“I’m hoping to bring balance. I haven’t had a chance to speak with my assistant coach (Caitlyn Tobyne) yet, so I’m curious to hear about her background,” said Leland. “I definitely have a lot to learn as a high school coach, but I care so much about everyone on the team and plan to do everything I can to make this a positive and successful season.”
Off the field, Leland has earned a double major in psychology and sociology/anthropology and has worked in International Education at EF Education, as well as for the non-profit Council on International Educational Exchange. She is currently a copywriter at Leland Creative Marketing in Beverly.
