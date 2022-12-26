Brady Leonard helped deliver an early Christmas present to his Essex Tech hockey team Saturday afternoon.
Leonard, a sophomore center, scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Hawks remained unbeaten with a 5-3 road victory over Northeast Regional at the Allied Veterans MDC Rink in Everett.
Essex Tech (now 4-0-1) found themselves trailing by a goal (2-1) early in the third period before going on a scoring tear.
Junior forward Chris Maher knotted the game up at 2-2 by converting a pass from captain Cam Doherty with 12 1/2 minutes to play. Just 12 seconds later, Doherty gave the Hawks the lead for good when he buried a feed from sophomore Anthony Bisenti.
Another defenseman, sophomore Armani Booth, made it 4-2 for the Hawks by scoring with a little over nine minutes left in regulation, with Leonard and sophomore blue liner Mason Sutcliffe assisting.
Northeast got the contest back to within one goal with less than six minutes to go, but Leonard’s second goal of the night (and his 5th of the season, tied for the team lead with Logan Casey) into an empty net sealed the deal.
For his heroics, Leonard earned the team’s ‘Hard Hat’ is its Player of the Game.
Goaltender Kyle Mahan, a senior captain, grabbed another win between the pipes after stopping 14 shots.
“We outshot them 46-17, but their goalie was unbelievable,” said Essex Tech head coach Mark Leonard, whose team has outscored its five foes by a combined 31-143thus far.
“Cam Doherty played a great game along with (sophomore wing) Jaydan Vargas in his first game back from injury.”
Vargas had two assists while Maher added one.
Essex Tech is back in action Wednesday at the Essex Sports Center when it hosts Lowell at 6:30 p.m.