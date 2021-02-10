PEABODY — It was the last time playing a game at McVann-O'Keefe Rink for nine seniors that kept the Peabody High boys hockey team afloat and with visiting Swampscott looking to spoil the Senior Night party the Tanners had to dig deep.
Senior Nathan LePage dug deepest, corralling a juggling puck and racing up the far wheel to score the game-winning goal with only 1:46 left to play in the third period. It was LePage's second goal of the night and stood up as the Tanners held on for a 4-2 Senior Night victory.
"We needed that goal," Tanner coach Christian Wright said of LePage's heroics. "We're very glad we were able to get the win on Senior Night; we definitely didn't do that last year and we're happy for these guys that have meant so much to the program."
The Big Blue (0-7-1) squared the game at 2-2 when Liam Herlihy slammed the disc into an open net when it popped free to him just outside the crease. Swampscott failed to cash in on a power play shortly after tying the game and couldn't keep momentum going after that despite a 23-save effort from goalie Ian Roddie.
"The guys battled all the way," said veteran Big Blue coach Gino Faia. "It was one of our better games offensively and in terms of generating shots; we just didn't finish."
Senior Matthew Devin, Peabody's leading scorer, had another great night with a goal and two assists to hike his season total to 18. He put the Tanners ahead in the opening period when he buried a centering feed from linemates Brandon Perry and Luke Buckley in a sequence that was a perfect example of passing.
"That was a great play," said Wright, who credited Roddie's play in the Big Blue cage for keeping his team at bay in the middle period. "He played very well and when a goalie's on like that, it almost makes you work too hard. That's when you make mistakes."
The Tanners put 10 shots on net in the second and had a couple other chances sail wide, including a pair of 2-on-1 rushes between LePage and Devin that missed by mere inches. Junior Andrew Sousa had a couple of key blocked shots in a strong performance for the Tanners and senior goalie Lucas DeMild made 17 saves to earn the victory.
Swampscott struck first on a rebound tally by Jake Sweeney, but LePage answered on the power play just a few minutes later. Peabody's penalty killers, led by senior Jager Ingham, senior Cameron Silva and freshman Trevor Pacheco held Swampscott to 0-for-3 on the advantage,
The Big Blue got solid play from seniors Trevor Callahan and Griffin Bruhm. Swampscott buzzed in both zones throughout the third period but couldn't regain the lead after Herlihy's tying marker.
"Swampscott took over the game a little bit. We were a little worried," Wright said. "We didn't have our best stuff, skill wise, but we grinded through it. Swampscott's a grinding team, too, and it was a tough game the whole way through."
Freshman Michael Ryan scored an empty net goal at 14:59 of the third to cap the scoring for the Tanners.
Peabody 4, Swampscott 2
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Swampscott 1 0 1 2
Peabody 2 0 2 4
Scoring summary
First period: S, Jake Sweeney (Thomas Callahan, Matt Griffin), 4:31; P, Nathan LePage (Matt Devin, Luke Buckley), ppg, 10:16; P, Devin (Brandon Perry, Buckley), 12:59.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: S, Liam Herlihy (Anhtony Nichols, Aidan Sprague), 3:38; P, LePage (Cameron Silva), 13:14; P, Michael Ryan (Andrew Sousa, Devin), eng, 14:59.
Saves: S, Ian Roddie 21; P, Lucas DeMild 17.
Records: S, 0-7-1; P, 2-6-1.