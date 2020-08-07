When you're trying to keep your pitching skills sharp in the middle of a global pandemic, it helps when your catcher is also your older sister.
Abby Bettencourt, a rising freshman at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, had the good fortune to throw to her sister Isabel, a sophomore, in their family backyard just about every day this spring. When it was finally time to get back in the circle against live hitters, she was more than ready.
"It's been amazing to be able to play again," said Abby, whose travel softball team has been to four showcases in Massachusetts and Connecticut, with about 30 games since youth sports were allowed to return to play in the state. "It feels like yesterday we were going out for the first time in months, and now the summer's almost over. The season's really flying by."
The Bettencourts and three dozen highly skilled girls from around the North Shore and beyond were thrilled to play in the Lynn Invitational Softball Showcase earlier this week. Three teams played games and did various drills at the Breed Schools fields in Lynn, with a variety of college coaches watching potential recruits ranging from rising seniors to incoming freshmen. They did so both in person and via online stream.
Traditionally a baseball showcase (taking place at Fraser Field next week), the Lynn Invitational added softball this year in partnership with Ryan Leahy's Recruiting Edge Softball Angels program. The teams were coached by the Angels' Dan Letarte and Derek Dana.
"It was a great event. It was a lot of fun for the girls. With the streaming and the videos, we were able to make it so that really helped college coaches get a look at these kids," said Letarte.
Legit talent
Danvers High senior Becky Zellin had a great three games, roping several doubles and showing off home run power. She recently had seven RBI in one of the Angels' travel games and is tearing the cover off the ball this summer.
"We're so excited to be back on the field," Zellin said. "The games in Lynn were informative and fun.
"Everyone's been so enthusiastic because we were all unable to play a high school season. Any opportunity to play is welcomed."
Peabody's Emma Bloom (a junior) slugged for great power in the tournament while fellow Tanner Logan Lomasney (a freshman) made great contact and ran the bases well.
Masconomet's Olivia Filmore and Sarah O'Connor (both rising seniors) played well while Danvers' Kristina Yebba (junior) and Brooke Grassia (senior) were very impressive.
"There was legit talent all over the place," said Letarte. "These girls can really hit. They're very highly skilled."
The pitchers also got to be measured on a radar gun, with Abby Bettencourt topping off at 57 miles per hour.
Another Northeastern Conference battery pair, Marblehead's Lauren Donovan pitching and Jolie Quintana catching, were very impressive, with Donovan breaking 55 on the gun.
The Invitational mixed players from various travel programs such as the Angels and Show Softball with each other among the three teams. Being able to meet and play alongside other local standouts was a highlight for many of the players.
"That was my favorite part," said Isabel Bettencourt. "Over the last few days I made friends from other schools, and I can’t wait to play against them this season. It was great to step out of our comfort zone to meet other girls that love the same game we do."
'Every play matters'
Letarte and Dana kept things competitive but light. Every player wanted to show their best, but the coaches made sure there was an emphasis on learning new skills and not getting too caught up in errors.
"The most important tip I got was always be looking for the next play," said Zellin. "With multiple people on base there's always another out to be made to a way to stop runners advancing, so always be ready to throw and catch.
"Overall, what I like to keep in mind whenever I’m playing is to have fun. Especially this year we need to make the most of every chance we get to play the sport we all love."
"One of the big things the coaches really wanted us to understand was that it isn’t about the mistake you made; it's about how you came back from that mistake," Abby Bettencourt echoed. "Did you get down on yourself and shut down, or did you shake it off and get the next one? Everyone makes errors and strikes out; nobody is perfect. But it's 'How did you react from the error or strikeout?' is what really matters."
On the heels of a successful event in Lynn, there's plenty of softball left to be played this summer on a variety of circuits. With the North Shore's talented players having lost their high school seasons, they'll savoring every inning.
"One piece of advice I picked up was 'Every play matters and play it 100 percent, regardless of the score or situation'. Want the ball hit to you, because you want to make the last play of the big game," said Isabel Bettencourt, who was looking forward to trying out for Peabody High's softball squad last spring before the pandemic hit.
"I was devastated to lose that first season, so it's amazing to be playing softball again. We're all so thankful we've been able to play — even if it's a condensed season."
||||