From the time Sophia Stellato started walking, she also began her gymnastics career on a bar at her home.
Now 14 years later, she has qualified for the USA Gymnastics Level 10 Nationals in Oklahoma City.
An eighth grader at the Marblehead Middle School, Stellato recently won the state championship on floor exercises in Shrewsbury. In doing so she advanced to the East Regionals in Springfield, finishing third on floor and beam and fifth in the all-around while going up against girls from the six New England States plus New York and New Jersey.
Having just turned 15, Stellato was one of seven gymnasts selected for the regional team and the right to advance to Level 10 Nationals for 14-year-olds.
“I’m very exciting and looking forward to going to Oklahoma,” said Stellato, who began competing at age three and has worked tirelessly with her coaches at Yellow Jackets Gymnastics Club, saying they’ve helped her develop new skills and challenging routines.
She is the daughter of the former Krista Lantych, a member of the Danvers High Blue and White Hall of Fame who led the Falcons to a pair of state titles and was individually third in the country on bars as a senior. Her father is former college football and basketball player and member of Salem High’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Sean Stellato.
“Krista said that Sophia is better than she was,” said Sean, now an NFL Player Agent.
Sophia, who suffers from celiac disease and has to watch her diet, has co-authored children’s books with her father.
Both parents plan to go to the national event at the Convention Center in Oklahoma city May 9-14. Stellato will be competing in the all-around, which includes vault, beam, bar, and floor. She enjoys all four disciplines (especially floor exercises) and has been at Level 10 for two years now.
“I practice around 22 hours a week and I love it,” she said.
