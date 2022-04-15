Neither Paul Kuconis or his daughter, Caitlin, had a running background.
Now, the 68-year-old father from Peabody and his 39-year-old daughter, who only began competing in organized races four years ago, will be taking part in the world’s most famous race: the 126th Boston Marathon this Monday.
“I started running on the treadmill at work during my lunch break back in 2014,” said Paul, now retired. “Some days most of the treadmills were taken, so I started going outdoors for some fresh air. Treadmills are very boring, and I liked running outside much better.”
For Caitlin, she admits she wasn’t interested in running while a student at Peabody High. Rather, her foray into running started on a trip to Disney World in 2018 when she watched people taking part in the the Dopey Challenge on Star Wars Race Weekend. It was fascinating to her, and right then she decided she had to try it. She did he Princess Half-Marathon at Disney in February and is just back from the Spring Challenge there.
“They were running in costumes, and it looked like so much fun I wanted to try it,” the younger Kuconis said. “The following January we ran a 5K, 10K, half marathon, and full marathon, which meant doing 48.6 miles over four days. It was grueling, but I loved it.”
Boston will be her third marathon and her dad’s second, but this will be both on the 26.2 mile course from Hopkinton to Boston’s finish line on Boylston Street.
Caitlin said she’s hooked on distance running, especially half and full marathons now. Last October, she and her father ran a virtual Boston Marathon with members of their Wicked Running Club.
Paul, whose first official race was an Ipswich 5K in November 2018, got his Boston Marathon bib through Wicked Running. The BAA gifts the club two each year, since volunteers from the club man the Mile 17 station on the course in Newton, and Kuconis was fortunate to have his name selected, finding out last December.
Caitllin also has a bib for Boston ass part of the Beth Israel/Lahey/Beverly Hospital BILB team and is very close to meeting her fundraising goal of $8,500.
“I wanted to give back to Beverly Hospital as a thank you for being so nice when my mom was treated for breast cancer in 2015,” said Caitlin. “The nurses were wonderful during a stressful time for our family. Fundraising is almost more difficult than running; I’m almost there (to her goal) — and both nervous and excited about Boston. It’s going to be great having my dad run with me.”
Paul and Caitlin have scaled their runs back as the marathon approaches. Two weeks ago they did a 20-mile run, but have since tapered down to 12 miles a week ago, and are still winding down.
“Boston really wasn’t on my radar until I found out I had a bib,” Paul said. “Boston to me is the pinnacle of marathons, and it’s in my backyard with runners coming from all over the world. We’ll run together and cross the finish line together.
“Caitlin and I have done local races around the North Shore and half marathons before Disney, and we volunteer for two Wicked Running events,” he added. “I never really had to train just for Boston because I was already out there running a lot. Once I found out I would be in the marathon I picked up the pace — which wasn’t easy on some of those cold days with the wind whipping.”
It will be a family event on Marathon Monday, with Julie Kuconis volunteering at Mile 17 to pass out energy gel and watch her husband and daughter run.
Paul and Caitlin also put in bids for the Chicago Marathon which will be held in late October, and Caitlin was one of the lucky ones chosen.
They are both serious about doing it the right way, with coaching and nutrition advice every step of the way. They have a running coach from Pennsylvania and a nutrition coach from the Seattle area, with lots of Zoom meetings.
“After Boston I’ll take a little break before getting ready for Chicago, with serious training starting this summer,” said Caitlin. “I love running with my dad. It’s nice to have company, and we’re a good support system for each other.”
Paul intends to run the Bay State Marathon in the Lowell starting at Tsongas Arena and winding along the Merrimack River in October a week before supporting Caitlin’s run in Chicago.
The Bay State is a qualifier for Boston, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see both back running the 127th Boston next spring.
