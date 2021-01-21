The first time Jake Connolly went to Ithaca College's Butterfield Stadium for a football game, he was 10-years old and made the trek to watch one of Salem High's all-time great players in an NCAA playoff game.
The next time he's there for a game, Connolly will be wearing the Bomber blue.
A senior at Bishop Fenwick, Connolly got accepted to Ithaca this week and decided it was time to commit to join the school's football team next fall. It's an extra special destination because both his parents are Ithaca grads, and dad Scott was an All-American defensive end for the Bombers.
"It was definitely in the back my mind, getting to play at the same place as my dad is pretty incredible," said Connolly. "I'm pretty pumped."
College recruiting hasn't been easy amid the coronavirus pandemic and Connolly felt fortunate that his highlight film from his sophomore and junior seasons at Fenwick were enough to draw college attention. When he visited Ithaca in the fall, most of the campus was closed so having two alumni as parents to show him around was also a huge advantage.
"That was great, they were able to show me around. When we got to the football stadium, I Facetimed with the coach," Connolly recalled. "I loved the views, the atmosphere. It could tell it was a perfect fit for me."
Connolly, 17, did a little bit of everything for Fenwick last year while helping the Crusaders reach the Division 6 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. A capable wide receiver and kick return man, he made a huge impact on defense from the safety spot with a couple of interceptions returned for touchdowns and too many hard hits to count.
"Ithaca likes how physical I am, so they see me as a strong safety type who came come up into an OLB spot or drop back in coverage. Kind of a rover position," said Connolly, who's up to 195 pounds after a summer spent weight training both with his Fenwick teammates at Rep Fitness and in his garage.
Though the Crusaders didn't get a chance to play football this fall because of COVID-19, they're optimistic about starting the "Fall 2" season at the end of February. The team kept spirits high by working out together (with distancing) and getting to know new teammates on Zoom.
"You've got to build up that chemistry. Even on Zoom, it's been huge spending time with the guys," said Connolly, who wanted to take the time off to improve his size and strength. Doing so, he says, was a big factor in getting a chance to play in college.
"I've been living in the gym and really trying to push myself. With everything going on I knew I had to push myself and I had a lot of help from my friends and family pushing me and supporting me too."
The oldest of four siblings, Connolly remembers that first game at Ithaca from the 2013 NCAA playoffs. His dad, Salem High athletic director and former Witches coach Scott, had coached Framingham State's Mellikke Van Alstyne and the Rams were headed to New York for a Division 3 tourney game. It was a great homecoming for Connolly, a fearsome defensive end who still ranks in Ithaca's top 10 in career sacks with 14.
"It was a cool experience," said Jake Connolly. "I vaguely remember the game but I do remember the atmosphere and it was awesome."
Connolly is also happy to be studying at Ithaca's Park School of Communications, one of the best in the country for the field.
"I've got to keep the legacy going. Ithaca's giving me a great opportunity and I want to take advantage of it," said Connolly, who is hoping to be on the field with the Crusaders in just four weeks.
"I'm optimistic ... We always say we just want to play, whether its a whole season or one game or even one scrimmage. We just want the chance to hit someone in a different jersey."
