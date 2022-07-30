A Little League tournament that brings in talent from all over is back after years off in the pandemic and promises to be bigger and better than ever.
After not being about to hold the event for the past two years Bill Lowd, Massachusetts District 15 Little League Administrator, has been working hard to put together the 9-11 year old East Region Invitational Tournament.
Six years ago Lowd felt their should be something beyond the state tournament for 11-year old Little Leaguers just like their 12-year-old counterparts have. So he hosted the New England Tournament at Harry Ball Complex in Beverly. Coordinators from the Mid-Atlantic states approached him to see if they could be included and now the 12 team field stretches from Maine to Washington DC.
The 2022 tourney will be held at Harry Ball and Plains Park, home of Danvers American. The host team is Section 4 winner Reading, and Mass. champ Hopkinton is also represented.
Lowd realizes fuel prices, hotels, and eating out are all expensive so in order to cut down on the cost for families the tourney will begin on Monday August 1 and the finals will take place on Friday, August 5.
"We shortened it a bit so folks can be on the road home by Friday afternoon and avoid weekend traffic as well as higher hotel prices then," he said. "Nine states have checked in with me and three others are still playing. We'll find out in a day or two which teams are coming from those places.”
Lowd has been working hard to put this event together, and for the past three weeks he has been talking with volunteers to be sure everything goes smoothly.
Mike Orlando, who heads up the umpiring in District 15 has put together a crew of 24 to work the games as volunteers. Orlando himself will be on hand to officiate several games.
It takes a large group of volunteers to keep everything running smoothly, and Lowd has them lined up in Beverly and Danvers. The Beverly people have hosted big events including Williamsport District, Sectional, and state competition.
Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New York have all committed but are still playing to determine the state champ. The District of Columbia is sending Capital City Little League from Washington, Montgomery County, Maryland, Yarmouth, Maine, Smithfield, Rhode Island, Goffstown, New Hampshire, Nottingham New Jersey, and Mount Abraham, Vermont round out the field.
"I'm pretty sure a team from Goffstown came a few years ago," said Lowd. "It's grown a lot since we first started, and I'm so happy to have it back on after COVID. We've set up four pools of three teams each. On Thursday the winners of pool play will meet with two going on to the final."
All games on Thursday and Friday will be held at Harry Ball with the championship game at 2 p.m. Games Monday through Wednesday will be at 5:15 p.m. at both sites and two more in Beverly under the lights at 7:30.
"At first I didn’t know if we could do it because the cost of everything has gone up so much I wasn't sure people would want to travel," said Lowd. "I went to a meeting with Williamsport Regional Director Corey Wright and the new Eastern director Aaron Weber. They assured me the state coordinators were all in favor, and if we held it they'd all come. You need a large number of volunteers to work the tournament, and we've got a fantastic group. They always do a great job, and without them we could never do it. People really enjoy coming to the North Shore being on the ocean and getting some great seafood. They can tour Boston, and enjoy their stay."