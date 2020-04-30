Little League International, the governing body of youth baseball based in Williamsport, Penn., has announced the cancellation of its annual World Series as well as regional play due to concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen Keener, Little League President and CEO.
A total of seven World Series events have been cancelled, with the most popular being the annual 12-year-old championship held in Williamsport but also including softball as well as junior and senior league age levels in both baseball and softball.
Little League has not ruled out holding state and district competition. That decision will be made on a state-by-state basis and by each community in concert with local and state health officials across the country; on the North Shore, leagues remain optimistic they may be able to hold regular seasons and potentially some all-star tournament if it is deemed safe in the summer.
-- Matt Williams