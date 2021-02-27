Bishop Fenwick senior TJ Genzale was given some unsettling news last week: the 17-year-old from Danvers was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in his leg.
In the short time since he was diagnosed, those who know and love him have rallied around Genzale to help in his fight against the disease.
Genzale's girlfriend, Anna Scarpello, created a GoFundMe page to aid with the costs of treatment. As of Sunday evening, more than $46,400 have been raised by nearly 700 donors.
People who know Genzale well would tell you this is something that he'll beat with flying colors. He's a tireless fighter and true warrior in every aspect of life, and even the scariest of diagnosis' isn't going to change that.
"Nobody works harder than TJ; nobody," said Bishop Fenwick boys soccer coach Tony Enos. "I've never seen a player train more than this kid. He got to where he got to just through perseverance and hard work."
Genzale served as a captain for the Crusaders this past fall, holding down the defensive line alongside teammate Aidan Dwyer and helping his team to one of their best seasons in recent memory. Fenwick went 10-2-4 in the pandemic-altered campaign, reeling off an incredible win streak in the process.
Genzale may not have always been the most talented soccer player on the pitch, but he was tremendous in his role and and his leadership skills were unrivaled.
"TJ was really the life of the team and I would do anything for him," said fellow senior Liam Foley, the soccer team's star goalie. "He's probably one of the best communicators on the field and an awesome leader for our team. Anyone that knows him just knows how great of a kid he is."
The support that Genzale has received thus far has been incredible, said Dwyer.
"It just shows what type of person he really is and everyone wants to do whatever they can to help," he said.
Genzale began treatment for the cancer this week and it will certainly be a long road to recovery. But having the love and support from so many individuals across the Commonwealth will undoubtedly help brighten his spirits.
Foley and Dwyer said there are plans in the work for further fundraising efforts down the line, including a special T-shirt that they will be selling with all the profits going directly to Genzale and his family.
"He just has endless support and we want him to know that," said Foley.
The soon-to-be graduate Genzale had planned to play soccer for Regis College next fall. While that will have to be put on hold for the time being, there's no doubt that if anyone can get back to form and fulfill his dream, it's Genzale.
For anyone who hasn't met Genzale, this little snippet from Enos will tell you exactly what kind of young man he truly is.
"TJ has a tremendous relationship with both his father and his grandfather. His grandfather attended virtually every game and you could see that the relationship was special," said Enos. "Any time his grandfather was there he would immediately seek him out in the stands after games. He was just so appreciative of him being there and taking the time to cheer him on and that's the kind of values the kid has. He's just a special, special kid."
Anyone interested in helping Genzale in his battle to beat cancer can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-tj-beat-bone-cancer and click the "Donate now" button.
