Local field hockey squads eager to begin as rules go back to 'normal' this fall 

Gone are the facemasks, the shorter games and even shorter schedules. Returning is full 11-on-11 play, regulation 15-minute quarters and regular season slates, and most importantly corners.
To which the players and coaches of North Shore high school field hockey teams in 2021 say, Welcome back! We certainly missed you.
"We can't wait to go back to normal field hockey," said long-time Beverly head coach Trish Murphy, echoing the thoughts of many of her coaching peers.
It's not as simple as handing out uniforms, setting a lineup and hoping your team scores more goals than your opponents, though. There will be more strategy than ever employed this year as coaches try to navigate these changing and sometimes choppy waters.
"It'll be a lot of fun and have a sense of normalcy that comes with playing 11-on-11 again. And no masks, thank God!," said Hamilton-Wenham's Leigh Shea.
"I think the girls are so thankful to have a full team on the field again, but with that it'll take time to get used to having more players on the field and spreading out again."
More players, more challenges
Veteran Bishop Fenwick head coach Marybeth Mahoney, whose team won the newly-created Catholic Central League Cup last fall, said finding the proper balance will play a big role in any success her team has.
"Last year that balance was finding who could run up and down the whole field in that 7-on-7 format and what positions fit them best," said Mahoney. "This year it's more looking at strength and field positioning, so that the players aren't crowding and keeping the field spread with more players on it. It's more about figuring out how to maintain fluidity with more people."
It'll certainly be an adjustment period for most teams, particularly those where many of their players got their first varsity experience playing 7-on-7 and must now figure out how to transition back to the traditional 11-on-11 field setup.
"It’s going to be a challenge playing with 11 on the whole field," admitted Masconomet head coach Maggie Bridgeo, whose team won all 10 of its contests a year ago in dominant fashion. "Last season we were able to utilize our speed and spread out the other teams, but with a full squad we'll have to concentrate on using all areas of the field."
"It's a big change that takes some getting used to," admitted Murphy.
But there are benefits to be drawn from it as well.
"It'll definitely be an adjustment transitioning back," admitted first-year Danvers boss Kristen McCarthy. "However, 7v7 was a great opportunity for the girls to learn how to spread the field bigger, which we plan to continue while transitioning back to 11v11."
"When you prepare for a sport as 11 vs. 11, it's a different game plan," noted Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri. "It will hopefully allow us to go back to our game plan from two years ago."
Cornering the market
Another vitally important change that return this fall are penalty corners, which were done away with in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. The potential for more scoring immediately increases as game officials will once again be on the lookout for attacking players who get fouled by defenders in the striking circle or within 25 yards of the net.
Only those who had varsity experience as sophomores in the fall of 2019 — plus a scant few freshmen who saw time — are familiar with corners at this level, meaning almost every team in the area will be learning on the fly.
"Because of that," said the dean of North Shore field hockey coaches, Linda Rice-Collins, who is entering her 44th season in Marblehead, "a lot of circle play strategy needs to be worked on."
"It's the biggest change I'm glad to have back," rookie Ipswich head coach Nikki Pignone said. "They're a huge part of field hockey that I missed as a coach, and my players were certainly excited to hear that they'd have them back. Corners can significantly impact a game if teams are prepared to capitalize on the opportunities when they are given."
McCarthy, whose Danvers team should be one of the region's more offensively gifted squads, plans to capitalize on these "as much as possible." She foresees more shots and scoring chances out front.
At the other end of the spectrum, a young, still-growing squad like Shea's Hamilton-Wenham club will look for corners to help with scoring opportunities.
"I think one of the biggest mistakes they made last year was taking corners out of the game," admitted Mahoney. "It's such an advantage offensively, and it forces defenders to play a cleaner game in the circle because of the penalties."
Finally back
A smaller but no less vital element of play this season, said Rice, will be halves with no time outs coming into play more often.
Some schools with larger rosters, such as Masconomet and Marblehead, for example, will be substituting regularly to get as many players into games as possible.
"We have girls who have been involved in the Masco program since the third and fourth grade," Bridgeo said, "and we'd like to get them into the games as much as possible while still getting our younger players involved in the faster-paced varsity games."
The only North Shore program not to field a team in 2020, Pingree, is rarin' to go now that private schools have been given the great light to do so again. The Highlanders captured the New England Prep School Athletic Conference Small School championship in 2019 and would love nothing better than to do so again.
"Having not played last year was tough," admitted head coach Jen Richardson, "but all that pent up frustration will spark these kids this year. I think they truly get that each year isn’t given, so making each day memorable and taking advantage of the time on the field and together will have extra special meaning."
||||