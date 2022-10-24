The MIAA will host its annual golf state championships on Tuesday, and a number of local linksmen will vie for respective titles.
Without further adieu, here’s a look at which area schools and individuals will be competing across the three divisions.
DIVISION 1
Host course: Renaissance Golf Club, Haverhill
Date/Time: Tuesday, shotgun start at 10 a.m.
St. John’s Prep won’t be back as a team to defend their title this fall, but a trio of Eagles will compete as individuals. Terry Manning, Eli Tripodis and Tripp Hollister each fired 74s at last week’s North sectional held at The Meadow at Peabody, finishing in a tie for ninth place to move through to the title match.
“It’s a little bittersweet because my whole team, my whole family isn’t going to be there,” Tripodis said after his Eagles’ finished in fourth place at sectionals. “I’m still happy that I’m going to be playing but the brothers that I’ve built on this team, if they’re not all there it just doesn’t feel the same.”
Despite the disappointment surrounding the team’s result last week, having three individuals there to represent St. John’s is still a great accomplishment. All three players are capable of stringing together a winning round, and they’ll all have the opportunity to capture an individual title for their school. Regardless of what happens, the Eagles golf program certainly has a bright future.
“Potential; we have so much potential,” said Manning, a junior captain. “We have eighth graders coming up that we know are solid players, and we’re already putting an image in our mind like, ‘OK, we have two freshmen that averaged around 39 (strokes per nine) this year and we have so many underclassmen and kids that are great for their age’. So we’re right there as a team looking at next year, we just have to commit to it and play as much golf as possible.”
DIVISION 2
Host course: Maplegate Country Club, Bellingham
Date/Time: Tuesday, 9 a.m. shotgun start
Beverly captured the Div. 2 North sectional last week with a stellar 17-over par performance at Brookline Golf Course. The Panthers’ cumulative total of 297 strokes was 19 shots better than second place Melrose.
On Tuesday morning, they’ll look to continue their perfect season — the team went 13-0 during the regular season as well — and take home a team state championship. Panthers’ top golfer Aidan LeBlanc is coming off a sectional-winning 68 (2-under par) last week and is eager to get back to the big dance with his teammates.
“Coming from last year we were all ready to play but it didn’t turn out how we dreamed of. But this year we are even more ready and about to make the dream come true,” said the reigning NEC Player of the Year. “We all just need to keep to ourselves and realize every shot matters.”
On an individual level, LeBlanc is certainly confident in his abilities. But he’s solely focused on helping his team to a victory at an unfamiliar course.
“I am not familiar with the course but I always have to think the best of my swing and not let accomplishments like (the sectional victory) affect me. I can’t get too high on myself; (I’m) just focused on Tuesday,” he said.
Will Ryan, who finished in third place overall at sectionals with a smooth 74 (4-over par) will also lead the Panthers on Tuesday. In addition, Jack Ryan and Dylan Hunter, both of whom broke 80 at sectionals, will be there alongside Ian Paddock and Ryan Avila.
Masconomet also got into the Div. 2 state competition with a third place finish at sectionals. Jack Mertz was the top scorer last week with a 75 (fourth place); he’ll represent the Chieftains along with Tyler Feldberg (78 at sectionals), Max Demayo, Anthony Cerbone, Cole Velardo and Logan McKenna.
Marblehead’s Matt Weed is the lone other local to find his way into the field. The senior standout and team captain carded a 77 at Brookline GC last Tuesday to finish in a tie for eighth place and earn a spot as an individual.
DIVISION 3
Host course: The Ledges Golf Club, South Hadley
Date/Time: Tuesday, shotgun start at 10 a.m.
None of our local squads moved through competition in Div. 3 North sectionals, but Essex Tech standout Jacob Deinstadt was able to advance as an individual. Deinstadt carded an 80 (8-over par) to finish alone in sixth place at host club Black Swan in Georgetown last Tuesday. He becomes the first player in program history to qualify as an individual for the state championship match.
“Jake has been our most improved player this year,” said Hawks head coach Tim Johnson. “Having started the season inconsistently, but with great potential, he showed great determination, a willingness to accept instruction, and he put in the effort to improve the finer aspects of his swing and his approach to course management.
“By the second half of the season he established himself as one of our reliable, core players, and there is no greater sign of development than his tournament performance.”
