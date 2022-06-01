The following North Shore outdoor track athletes have qualified for the MIAA All-State Meet of Champions being held Thursday and Saturday at Westfield State University:

BOYS

100: Chris McDonough, St. John's Prep; Alex Kessel, Masconomet

200: Colin Hansen, Ipswich.

400: Colin Hanse, Ipswich; Ryan Thompson, Marblehead.

800: Luke Llewellyn, Danvers.

Mile: Nathan Lopez, St. John's Prep; Liam Ouellette, Beverly; Mekennon Eon, Danvers.

2-mile: Nathan Lopez, St. John's Prep; Liam Ouellette, Beverly; Charlie Tuttle, St. John's Prep; Kevin Rogers, Danvers.

High hurdles: Jason Bois, St. John's Prep.

Low hurdles: Keith Townsend, Ipswich; Connor Perault, St. John's Prep.

4x100 relay: St. John's Prep; Peabody.

4x400 relay: St. John's Prep, Ipswich.

4x800 relay: St. John's Prep, Danvers.

High jump: Drew McStay, St. John's Prep; Vincenzo Videtta, Swampscott.

Long jump: Joey Do, Swampscott; Chris McDonough, St. John's Prep, Alan Paulino, Peabody.

Triple jump: Joey Do, Swampscott; Tireni Asenuga, St. John's Prep; Stephon Patrick, St. John's Prep.

Shot put: Grant Eastin, Beverly; Peter Gardikas, Peabody.

Javelin: Shea Lynch, Peabody; Matt Richards, Peabody.

GIRLS

100: Savanna Vargas, Peabody.

200: Meredith Pasquarosa, Beverly; Savanna Vargas, Peabody; Olivie Merritt, Beverly; Amelia Mooradd, Ipswich.

400: Colby Filosa, Ipswich; Colby Filosa, Ipswich.

800: Lydia Bailey, Marblehead.

Mile: Sarah DiVasta, Peabody.

2-mile: Emma Eagan, Danvers.

High hurdles: Lucia Conti, Bishop Fenwick; Lindsey Wilson, Peabody.

Low hurdles: Lucia Conti, Bishop Fenwick.

4x400 relay: Ipswich.

High jump: Lindsey Wilson, Peabody; Katherine Faddis, Masconomet; Keira Sweetnam, Marblehead; Brianna Ewansiha, Peabody.

Shot put: Aaliyah Callahan, Peabody.

Javelin: Julia Loescher, Bishop Fenwick; Anastasia Hayes, Swampscott

Trending Video

Recommended for you