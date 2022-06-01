The following North Shore outdoor track athletes have qualified for the MIAA All-State Meet of Champions being held Thursday and Saturday at Westfield State University:
BOYS
100: Chris McDonough, St. John's Prep; Alex Kessel, Masconomet
200: Colin Hansen, Ipswich.
400: Colin Hanse, Ipswich; Ryan Thompson, Marblehead.
800: Luke Llewellyn, Danvers.
Mile: Nathan Lopez, St. John's Prep; Liam Ouellette, Beverly; Mekennon Eon, Danvers.
2-mile: Nathan Lopez, St. John's Prep; Liam Ouellette, Beverly; Charlie Tuttle, St. John's Prep; Kevin Rogers, Danvers.
High hurdles: Jason Bois, St. John's Prep.
Low hurdles: Keith Townsend, Ipswich; Connor Perault, St. John's Prep.
4x100 relay: St. John's Prep; Peabody.
4x400 relay: St. John's Prep, Ipswich.
4x800 relay: St. John's Prep, Danvers.
High jump: Drew McStay, St. John's Prep; Vincenzo Videtta, Swampscott.
Long jump: Joey Do, Swampscott; Chris McDonough, St. John's Prep, Alan Paulino, Peabody.
Triple jump: Joey Do, Swampscott; Tireni Asenuga, St. John's Prep; Stephon Patrick, St. John's Prep.
Shot put: Grant Eastin, Beverly; Peter Gardikas, Peabody.
Javelin: Shea Lynch, Peabody; Matt Richards, Peabody.
GIRLS
100: Savanna Vargas, Peabody.
200: Meredith Pasquarosa, Beverly; Savanna Vargas, Peabody; Olivie Merritt, Beverly; Amelia Mooradd, Ipswich.
400: Colby Filosa, Ipswich; Colby Filosa, Ipswich.
800: Lydia Bailey, Marblehead.
Mile: Sarah DiVasta, Peabody.
2-mile: Emma Eagan, Danvers.
High hurdles: Lucia Conti, Bishop Fenwick; Lindsey Wilson, Peabody.
Low hurdles: Lucia Conti, Bishop Fenwick.
4x400 relay: Ipswich.
High jump: Lindsey Wilson, Peabody; Katherine Faddis, Masconomet; Keira Sweetnam, Marblehead; Brianna Ewansiha, Peabody.
Shot put: Aaliyah Callahan, Peabody.
Javelin: Julia Loescher, Bishop Fenwick; Anastasia Hayes, Swampscott