Local Navigators enjoying baseball's return

LYNN — Baseball. Is. Back.
Maybe not totally, with the major leaguers 20 miles to the south at Fenway Park figuring things out in hope of their scheduled July 24 opener.
But it’s back, officially, at historic Fraser Field, home of the North Shore Navigators of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.
If you had a clicker counting the smiles of the 75 players here prepping for their game Tuesday night against the Worcester Bravehearts, it would’ve been in the thousands.
“There’s nothing better,” said 18-year-old Nick Reiser of Swampscott, one of the youngest players in the league, pitching for the Navs. He threw the ninth inning of his team’s 8-3 victory Tuesday.
“I’m in awe of all of this,” he said. “It has been awesome meeting kids from all over the country from incredible programs. We lost our senior season at Swampscott High ... and now to have this? Nothing is better.”
Unlike nearly most summer college leagues in the country, including the Cape Cod League and New England College Baseball League, which canceled their seasons weeks and months ago, the FCBL never wavered that there would be baseball. It caught a lot of people off guard, including players.
“We had a lot of work to do,” said Navs general manager and president Derek January, also of Swampscott. “But we always said we would try to play — and now we are.
“I can’t tell you how many calls and messages we’ve received with people thanking us. It hasn’t been easy; it’s a lot of work. But it’s worth it. This is baseball season and we’re playing baseball.”
The FCBL did take a hit on Monday when Governor Charlie Baker released parameters for Phase 3, which included no fans as public sporting events, including youth and adult sports. Instead of hosting about 1,000 fans Tuesday night for the home opener, which January claimed would’ve been socially-distanced throughout the 5-acre park, the only people allowed at Fraser were players, coaches, team personnel, scouts and media.
It wasn’t enough to wipe off those players’ smiles, though.
“Personally, I love the camaraderie of baseball, being with the guys,” said Marblehead native Bo Dana, 22, the Navs’ closer who’s also a rising junior at Dickinson University in Carlisle, Penn. “It was a tough spring after our season ended early. I missed the competition. As a pitcher, I love how everything for me slows down when I’m on the mound. I love that feeling.”
Dylan January, 19, son of the Navs GM, said while it’s only been one week, it’s been one of the best weeks of baseball life — particularly getting the chance to play with a few guys who turned down MLB offers after the draft.
“I’m learning just being around these guys, watching the way they carry themselves,” said January, who comes from a long lineage of catchers in the January family, including his elder brother, Ryan January, a Arizona Diamondbacks draftee in 2016.
“I really appreciate the fact we’re out here and playing,” he added. “It was a tough three months or so, working out alone a lot of times. But that’s what baseball is about: doing things yourself. I’m loving this. I’ve never been happier.”
||||