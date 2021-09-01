A North Shore-connected player did not win the 102nd New England PGA championship which concluded Wednesday at Worcester Country Club. But with five players with local ties among the top ten, it was one of the strongest showings by this contingent in recent memory.
Rich Berberian of Vesper won his fourth NEPGA title with an eight-under 203 total having played one round at Marlborough and two at Worcester. Former Danvers resident and Myopia No. 1 assistant Dan Venezio finished second at 206 with a 67 closing score Wednesday, while former Essex assistant Robert Bruso of Blackstone National, which is owned by North Shore resident Michael Gordon, placed third at 207.
Bass Rocks’ Todd Scarafoni held fifth place outright with 213, while Salem CC’s Kirk Hanefeld continued his amazing play as a senior, shooting 217, sharing eighth spot and, at 65, becoming the oldest player to finish in the top ten in championship history. Hanefeld also has won the event three times.
The North Shore top ten performance chart concluded with Gloucester native Dan Gillis of Nabnasset Lake sharing 10th place at 218.
Berberian, who once worked at Windham CC for Danvers native Joanne Flynn, the club’s golf director, now has won four NEPGA titles (2014, 23015, 2018), fourth best in organization history. The only players with more titles are the threesome with five each – Bob Crowley, Les Kennedy and Dana Quigley. Hanefeld is fifth winningest with three titles with Ross Coon and Harold “Jug” McSpaden.
Seven other players with North Shore ties made the 36-hole cut at 151: Jake Leech of Plymouth at 221, Joe Rocha of Golf Country at 224, Chris Carter of Hillview and Christian Hoecker of Essex at 226, Far Corner’s John O’Connor at 227, Hatherly’s Chip Johnson at 228 and Bass Rocks’ Jake Kramer and Tedesco’s Ron Coiro at 229.
North Shore-related players who missed the cut were Beverly native Mike Powers at 152, Kernwood’s Frank Dully at 154 with Beverly’s David Dionne, Salem’s Allan Belden and Gannon’s David Sibley at 156, Rowley’s Dar Chin-Aleong and Kernwood’s Steve Bramlett at 157, Ipswich’s Frank LaVacca at 160, Eastman’s Mark Larrabee at 163, Tedesco’s Ryan Train at 172 and Sun ‘N Air’s Phil Cornetta at 180.