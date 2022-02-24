COACHING VACANCIES
Bishop Fenwick is looking for a head coach for the boys varsity lacrosse team. Interested candidates can email athletic director Dave Woods at DPW@fenwick.org or call him at 978-587-8341.
YOUTH HOCKEY
Salem/Swampscott Youth Hockey registration is now open for next season. Registration and deposit is required prior to tryouts and all tryouts will be held at the Connery Rink in Lynn. Tryouts will be held at the following times on the following days: Thursday, March 17 — Squirts (7 pm); Peewees (8 pm); Bantams (9pm); Friday, March 18 — Mites (5 pm); Thursday, March 24 — Squirts (7 pm); Peewees (8 pm). Please visit www.salemswampscottyouthhockey.org for more information.