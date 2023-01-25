COACHING VACANCIES
Swampscott High School is seeking a junior varsity baseball coach to join the Big Blue’s solid program with an opportunity for growth. Interested parties can contact head coach Joe Caponigro at vbaseball@swampscott.k12.Ma.us.
Swampscott is also looking for a varsity football coach, with the deadline for applications looming on February 1. Other coaching vacancies at Swampscott High include freshmen baseball, middle school outdoor track and junior varsity girls soccer. Please contact athletic director Kelly Wolff at kwolff@swampscott.k12.ma.us if interested.
■■■
Peabody High School seeks a head varsity boys lacrosse coach for the 2023 season as well as a varsity golf coach for the 2023 Fall season. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to athletic director Dennis Desroches at desrochesd@peabody.k12.ma.us.
BASEBALL
The North Shore Baseball Umpires Association is conducting its annual umpire training course to attract new umpires serving youth baseball in the area. The program, which will be held at Essex Tech, started Monday, January 2, 2023 and will run through February 27th, from 6-7:30 PM.
The fee is $50 and includes the classes, rulebook and study materials, the state umpire qualifying exam and first year’s membership dues.
To enroll or for more details, please contact the NSBUA interpreter, Steve Carroll at stevetheump@yahoo.com.