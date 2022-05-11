Basketball clinics
The Peabody Basketball School, run by Peabody High boys basketball coach Thad Broughton, will hold sessions for both boys and girls beginning this June. All sessions will be held at Peabody High School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday and are scheduled as follows: Boys: June 27-July 1 and/or July 11-July 15; Girls: July 18-July-22. The cost is $150 per individual for boys and girls entering 3rd — 9th grade. To register, please contact the Peabody Recreation Department online at peabodyrecreation.com, by phone at 978-536-7130, or in person at 50 Farm Ave., Peabody. Space is limited so if interest, please sign up ASAP.
Beverly will be hosting the Beverly Panther Youth Basketball Clinic for boys entering 1st — 10th grade beginning this July. The clinic will be held at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse at Beverly High School from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m on July 11 — 14 . Please contact MKarakoudas@gmail.com for more information and/or to register for the camp.